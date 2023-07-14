Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Cavanal Hill Moderate Duration Fund

AIFBX | Fund

$9.54

$20.7 M

2.71%

$0.26

1.04%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.0%

1 yr return

-2.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.5%

Net Assets

$20.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

34.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.04%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

AIFBX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.73%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Cavanal Hill Moderate Duration Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Cavanal Hill funds
  • Inception Date
    Dec 29, 2005
  • Shares Outstanding
    1775765
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Maurer

Fund Description

To pursue its objective, the Fund invests, under normal market conditions, primarily in debt obligations such as bonds, notes and debentures, and bills issued by U.S. corporations or the U.S. government, its agencies, or instrumentalities, municipal securities, mortgage-backed securities, asset- backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations and fixed income ETFs. Such debt obligations are “investment grade,” rated within the four highest ratings categories assigned by a nationally recognized statistical ratings organization or, if not rated, found by the Adviser under guidelines approved by the Trust’s Board of Trustees to be of comparable quality. The Fund also invests in money market instruments.

Total return is defined as a percentage change, over a specified time period, in a mutual funds net asset value, with the ending net asset value adjusted to account for the reinvestment of all distributions of dividends and capital gains.

If the rating of a security is downgraded after purchase, the portfolio management team will determine whether it is in the best interest of the Fund’s shareholders to continue to hold the security. In making that determination, the factors considered at the time of purchase are reviewed. The Fund does not apply an automatic sale trigger.

In managing the portfolio, the portfolio management team searches for inefficiencies not only at the macro, or top down level, but also at the individual security level. Purchase and sale decisions are based on the Adviser’s judgment about issuers, risk, prices of securities, market conditions, potential returns, and other economic factors.

Under normal circumstances the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in bonds and maintains an average portfolio duration between three and five years. This policy will not be changed without at least 60 days prior notice to shareholders.

Duration provides a measure of a fund’s sensitivity to changes in interest-rates. In general, the longer a fund’s duration, the more its price will fluctuate when interest rates change. A fund with a duration of 10 years is twice as sensitive to interest rate changes as a fund with a five-year duration. A fund with a five-year duration would generally be expected to lose 5% from its net asset value if interest rates rose by one percentage point or gain 5% if interest rates fell by one percentage point.

Read More

AIFBX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AIFBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.0% -6.3% 3.8% 22.74%
1 Yr -2.3% -11.5% 2.9% 80.03%
3 Yr -4.0%* -6.1% 1.3% 90.77%
5 Yr -1.5%* -10.6% 3.2% 86.45%
10 Yr -0.7%* -11.7% 2.2% 58.01%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AIFBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.9% -17.7% -2.5% 94.69%
2021 -1.0% -2.0% 2.2% 75.27%
2020 0.8% -2.8% 4.6% 34.77%
2019 0.6% -28.6% 3.0% 27.64%
2018 -0.2% -3.7% 0.4% 28.27%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AIFBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.0% -6.3% 3.8% 20.66%
1 Yr -2.3% -11.5% 1.9% 75.69%
3 Yr -4.0%* -6.1% 4.5% 90.72%
5 Yr -1.5%* -8.3% 1.7% 87.58%
10 Yr -0.7%* -10.2% 2.1% 64.52%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AIFBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.9% -17.7% -2.5% 94.69%
2021 -1.0% -2.0% 2.2% 75.09%
2020 0.8% -2.8% 4.6% 34.77%
2019 0.6% -28.6% 3.0% 29.17%
2018 -0.2% -1.0% 1.3% 38.46%

NAV & Total Return History

AIFBX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AIFBX Category Low Category High AIFBX % Rank
Net Assets 20.7 M 5.81 M 70.5 B 96.88%
Number of Holdings 141 4 4919 81.42%
Net Assets in Top 10 7.69 M -23.9 M 9.45 B 96.01%
Weighting of Top 10 34.61% 1.7% 100.0% 25.05%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 2% 9.80%
  2. United States Treasury Notes 1.38% 5.21%
  3. United States Treasury Notes 2.25% 4.82%
  4. Cavanal Hill Government Secs MMkt Sel 4.10%
  5. United States Treasury Bills 0% 3.19%
  6. United States Treasury Notes 1.25% 3.17%
  7. RIVERSIDE CALIF UNI SCH DIST 2.272% 2.66%
  8. Toyota Motor Credit Corporation 1.35% 2.42%
  9. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc 3.2% 2.16%
  10. Bank of America Corporation 3.55% 2.15%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AIFBX % Rank
Bonds 		95.87% 49.71% 194.71% 22.57%
Cash 		4.13% -102.46% 39.20% 42.01%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.66% 11.31% 62.15%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 25.64% 64.24%
Other 		0.00% -2.59% 10.19% 55.21%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 27.71% 97.40%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AIFBX % Rank
Securitized 		31.47% 0.00% 97.27% 32.99%
Corporate 		26.24% 0.00% 100.00% 72.05%
Government 		20.69% 0.00% 73.63% 42.36%
Municipal 		17.46% 0.00% 17.46% 0.52%
Cash & Equivalents 		4.13% 0.00% 44.09% 52.78%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 45.97% 99.83%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AIFBX % Rank
US 		94.75% 0.00% 165.96% 10.42%
Non US 		1.12% 0.00% 72.71% 95.31%

AIFBX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AIFBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.04% 0.01% 19.98% 24.50%
Management Fee 0.20% 0.00% 1.19% 18.89%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 17.59%
Administrative Fee 0.08% 0.01% 0.50% 50.42%

Sales Fees

AIFBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.50% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AIFBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AIFBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 2.00% 500.00% 11.60%

AIFBX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AIFBX Category Low Category High AIFBX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.71% 0.00% 11.01% 45.14%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AIFBX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AIFBX Category Low Category High AIFBX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.73% -1.27% 4.98% 18.47%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AIFBX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

AIFBX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Maurer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2003

18.43

18.4%

Michael Maurer joined Cavanal Hill in 2002 as a Portfolio Manager and member of the Fixed Income Management team and senior vice president. Mr. Maurer is responsible for the execution of the taxable fixed income process and contributes to Cavanal Hill's macroeconomic analysis. In 2005, Lipper presented Mr. Maurer with a Performance Achievement Certificate for his #1 ranked mutual fund performance in the short-intermediate investment grade peer group. Prior to joining Cavanal Hill, Mr. Maurer worked as a senior high-grade and high-yield corporate bond trader with AG Edwards & Sons for August 1993 to October 2002.While at AG Edwards, Mr. Maurer was promoted to Fixed Income Strategist and presented insightful analysis on the fixed income markets. He also performed as a market analyst/debt strategist for A.G. Edwards. Mr. Maurer received his Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 2004 and a Bachelor of Science in Finance and Management in 1993 and a Masters in Business Administration in 1997 from Saint Louis University.

Russell Knox

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2013

9.42

9.4%

Mr. Knox is a Vice President and has been a fixed income fund manager at Cavanal Hill Investment Management since 2005. Before joining the Adviser, Mr. Knox was a graduate assistant in Oklahoma State University’s finance department. Mr. Knox also interned with Citigroup Global Markets’ Yield Book desk. Mr. Knox holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 28.77 6.14 2.41

