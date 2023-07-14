To pursue its objective, under normal circumstances, the Fund seeks total return through a combination of primarily current income and secondarily capital appreciation by allocating assets among various fixed income sectors, with no more than 65% of the Fund’s net assets in any one sector. The Adviser employs a strategy to enhance the Fund’s yield by shifting assets among higher yielding and lower yielding debt securities across sectors and different maturities based on its view of the relative value of each sector or maturity. Securities are dollar-denominated and include, but are not limited to, the following sectors: US government, foreign government, US corporate, foreign corporate, collateralized mortgage obligations, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, and fixed income Exchange Traded Funds.

Purchase and sale decisions are based on the Adviser’s judgment about issuers, risk, prices of securities, market conditions, potential returns, and other economic factors.

A significant portion of assets are invested in non-rated securities or securities rated below investment grade (“junk bonds” or high yield securities). The Fund also invests in money market instruments.

Total return is defined as a percentage change, over a specified time period, in a mutual fund’s net asset value, with the ending net asset value adjusted to account for the reinvestment of all distributions of dividends and capital gains.

The Fund generally maintains a dollar-weighted average portfolio maturity of one to ten years.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in bonds. This policy will not be changed without at least 60 days prior notice to shareholders.