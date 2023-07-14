Home
Trending ETFs

Vitals

YTD Return

18.7%

1 yr return

25.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.7%

Net Assets

$1.73 B

Holdings in Top 10

30.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.13%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 41.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

AIEAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 18.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.83%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Beacon International Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    American Beacon
  • Inception Date
    May 17, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kirk Brown

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) are invested in common stocks and securities convertible into common stocks (collectively, “stocks”) of issuers based in at least three different countries located outside the United States. The Fund’s investments in stocks may include master limited partnerships (“MLPs”), real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (“ADRs”) and global depositary receipts (“GDRs”), and U.S. dollar-denominated foreign stocks traded on U.S. exchanges. The Fund will primarily invest in countries comprising the MSCI® EAFE Index. The MSCI EAFE Index is designed to represent the performance of large- and mid-capitalization securities across 21 developed markets countries, including countries in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excluding the U.S. and Canada. It covers approximately 85% of the free float-adjusted market capitalization in each country. Companies included in the MSCI EAFE Index are selected from among the larger capitalization companies in these markets. The Fund principally invests in large-capitalization and mid-capitalization companies, and to a lesser extent in small-capitalization companies. The Fund may invest in certain emerging market countries. The Fund may use futures contracts, foreign currency forward contracts, including non-deliverable forward contracts (“NDFs”), and currency swaps as a hedge against foreign currency fluctuations.
The Manager allocates the assets of the Fund among different sub-advisors. The Manager believes that this strategy may help the Fund outperform other investment styles over the longer term while reducing volatility and downside risk.
The sub-advisors select stocks that, in their opinion, have most or all of the following characteristics (relative to that stock’s country, sector or industry):
above-average return on equity or earnings growth potential,
below-average price to earnings or price to cash flow ratio,
below-average price to book value ratio, and
above-average dividend yields.
The sub-advisors may consider potential changes in currency exchange rates when choosing stocks. Each of the sub-advisors determines the earnings growth prospects of companies based upon a combination of internal and external research using fundamental analysis and considering changing economic trends. The decision to sell a stock is typically based on the belief that the company is no longer considered undervalued or shows deteriorating fundamentals, or that better investment opportunities exist in other stocks. The Fund may have significant exposure to the Financials sector. However, as the sector composition of the Fund’s portfolio changes over time, the Fund’s exposure to the Financials sector may be lower at a future date, and the Fund’s exposure to other market sectors may be higher. From time to time, based on market or economic conditions, the Fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in the securities of issuers located in, or with significant economic ties to, a single country or geographic region.
Each sub-advisor’s investment processes incorporate the sub-advisor’s environmental, social and/or governance (“ESG”) analysis as a consideration in the assessment of all potential portfolio investments. However, as ESG information is just one investment consideration, ESG considerations are not solely determinative in any investment decision made by a sub-advisor. In addition, the sub-advisors do not use ESG considerations to limit, restrict or otherwise exclude companies or sectors from the Fund’s investment universe. A sub-advisor may use ESG research and/or ratings information provided by one or more third parties in performing this analysis and considering ESG risks.
The Fund may invest cash balances in other investment companies, including government money market funds, and may purchase and sell equity index futures contracts to gain market exposure on cash balances or reduce market exposure in anticipation of liquidity needs. The Fund may seek to earn additional income by lending its securities to certain qualified broker-dealers and institutions.
Read More

AIEAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AIEAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.7% -0.2% 22.6% 8.38%
1 Yr 25.2% -23.3% 32.8% 17.96%
3 Yr 6.1%* -4.6% 20.6% 59.11%
5 Yr -1.7%* -11.2% 9.8% 86.35%
10 Yr 0.3%* -5.5% 10.0% 59.60%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AIEAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.3% -27.8% 166.1% 53.96%
2021 -0.7% -42.2% 28.2% 95.36%
2020 -0.2% -7.3% 5.5% 62.78%
2019 3.8% 1.1% 7.1% 40.53%
2018 -5.3% -8.1% -1.1% 85.71%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AIEAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.7% -9.7% 22.6% 8.38%
1 Yr 25.2% -23.3% 56.0% 18.21%
3 Yr 6.1%* -4.6% 22.3% 54.78%
5 Yr 0.1%* -11.2% 12.6% 70.83%
10 Yr 2.3%* -5.5% 13.3% 47.65%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AIEAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.3% -27.8% 166.1% 53.96%
2021 -0.7% -42.2% 28.2% 95.36%
2020 -0.2% -7.3% 5.5% 62.78%
2019 3.8% 1.1% 7.1% 40.86%
2018 -3.6% -8.1% -1.1% 41.81%

NAV & Total Return History

AIEAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AIEAX Category Low Category High AIEAX % Rank
Net Assets 1.73 B 2.2 M 44.7 B 27.76%
Number of Holdings 108 2 3900 46.13%
Net Assets in Top 10 368 M 530 K 13.7 B 30.36%
Weighting of Top 10 30.12% 7.3% 99.9% 27.13%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AIEAX % Rank
Stocks 		91.85% 75.03% 100.46% 95.24%
Cash 		7.54% -31.92% 11.89% 3.27%
Other 		0.62% -2.35% 6.11% 6.25%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.34% 47.92%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.15% 43.45%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 31.71% 45.83%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AIEAX % Rank
Industrials 		16.76% 1.03% 36.79% 20.72%
Financial Services 		16.16% 0.00% 42.76% 81.08%
Healthcare 		15.69% 0.00% 23.28% 9.31%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.09% 0.00% 27.46% 32.13%
Consumer Defense 		7.77% 0.00% 31.84% 53.75%
Technology 		7.56% 0.00% 24.16% 39.94%
Energy 		7.06% 0.00% 26.59% 42.94%
Communication Services 		5.98% 0.00% 23.78% 62.46%
Basic Materials 		5.54% 0.00% 30.76% 79.88%
Utilities 		5.26% 0.00% 27.46% 24.32%
Real Estate 		1.13% 0.00% 17.64% 62.76%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AIEAX % Rank
Non US 		89.84% 71.47% 100.46% 84.52%
US 		2.01% 0.00% 15.02% 33.63%

AIEAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AIEAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.13% 0.01% 21.16% 42.60%
Management Fee 0.61% 0.00% 1.25% 28.44%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 46.30%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.47% 86.44%

Sales Fees

AIEAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 0.00% 5.75% 26.83%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

AIEAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AIEAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 41.00% 2.00% 158.16% 46.34%

AIEAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AIEAX Category Low Category High AIEAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.00% 0.00% 8.48% 27.76%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AIEAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AIEAX Category Low Category High AIEAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.83% 0.18% 7.85% 73.23%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AIEAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

AIEAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kirk Brown

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 1994

28.27

28.3%

Kirk Brown serves as Senior Portfolio Manager, Asset Management for American Beacon Advisors, Inc. and is responsible for monitoring the investment advisors to several American Beacon Funds as well as investments in alternative products (including private equity). He is also responsible for monitoring the international, high yield bond, emerging markets and currency overlay investment advisors to AMR Corporation’s pension plans. Prior to joining American Beacon in 1994, Mr. Brown served in operational and business planning roles for American Airlines, Inc. Mr. Brown received his BA from the State University of New York at Brockport in 1986 and an MBA from Vanderbilt University’s Owen Graduate School of Management in 1988. He is a CFA charterholder.

Michael Fry

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 30, 2005

16.51

16.5%

Michael G. Fry, a Managing Director of Lazard Asset Management, is a portfolio manager/analyst on various of the Investment Manager’s International Equity teams. Prior to joining Lazard Asset Management in 2005, Mr. Fry held several positions at UBS Global Asset Management, including Head of Global Equity Portfolio Management, Global Head of Equity Research and Head of Australian Equities. Mr. Fry began working in the investment field in 1981.

Jonathan Eng

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2006

16.34

16.3%

Mr. Eng is a director and fundamental portfolio manager of Causeway and has been with the firm since July 2001. He is responsible for investment research in the global consumer discretionary, industrials and materials sectors. He has been a portfolio manager since February 2002. PRIOR EXPERIENCE From 1997 to July 2001, Mr. Eng was an equity research associate for the Hotchkis and Wiley division of Merrill Lynch Investment Managers. In 1996, Mr. Eng worked as a summer research associate for Hotchkis and Wiley, performing U.K. and European equity research.

Conor Muldoon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2010

11.42

11.4%

Mr. Muldoon is a director and fundamental portfolio manager of Causeway and is responsible for investment research in the global financials and materials sectors. He joined the firm in August 2003 and has been a portfolio manager since September 2010. PRIOR EXPERIENCE From 1995 to June 2003, Mr. Muldoon was an investment consultant for Fidelity Investments where he served as a liaison between institutional clients and investment managers within Fidelity.

Kevin Matthews

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 31, 2013

9.01

9.0%

Kevin Matthews is a Managing Director of Lazard and a portfolio manager for various of Lazard's international equity teams. Mr. Matthews was a research analyst with a background in financial, automotive, aerospace and capital goods sectors. He began working in the investment field in 2001 when he joined Lazard. Kevin has a BA in Politics and Philosophy from St. Chad's College, Durham University.

Alessandro Valentini

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2013

8.42

8.4%

Alessandro Valentini is a Director and fundamental portfolio manager of Causeway and is responsible for research in the global health care and financial sectors. Mr. Valentini joined the firm in July 2006 as a Research Associate and became a Portfolio Manager in 2013. During the summer of 2005, Mr. Valentini worked as a research analyst at Thornburg Investment Management. From 2000 to 2004, Mr. Valentini worked as a financial analyst at Goldman Sachs in the European Equities Research-Sales division in New York.

Ellen Lee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 27, 2015

7.26

7.3%

Ms. Lee is a director and fundamental portfolio manager at Causeway. She joined the firm in August 2007 and has been a portfolio manager since January 2015. During the summer of 2006, Ms. Lee interned at Tiger Asia. From 2001 to 2004, Ms. Lee was an associate in the mergers and acquisitions division of Credit Suisse First Boston in Seoul. From 1999 to 2000, she was an analyst in the mergers and acquisitions division of Credit Suisse First Boston in Hong Kong.

Alvin Polit

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 15, 2020

2.38

2.4%

Al is a member of the team of investment professionals managing the Non-U.S. Intrinsic Value strategy. He joined American Century Investments in 2017. Previously, he was a partner and senior portfolio manager at Lombardia Capital Partners. Prior to that, Al was the CEO, CIO and portfolio manager at Dean Chase Global Value LLC. Other positions he has held include being a portfolio manager and analyst at Brandes Investment Partners LP and an adviser at Dean Witter Reynolds Inc. He has worked in the investment industry since 1988. Al earned a bachelor's degree in finance and international business from New York University and is a CFA charterholder and member of the CFA Institute.

Brian Cho

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2021

1.41

1.4%

Mr. Cho is a fundamental portfolio manager at Causeway. He joined the firm in September 2013 and has been a portfolio member since January 2021. His current responsibilities include coverage of companies in the technology and communication services sectors. From 2011 to 2013, Mr. Cho was a vice president at BofA-ML Equity Research, covering the IT hardware and supply chain sector. From 2007 to 2011, he worked as an associate at Goldman Sachs Equity Research covering the same sector. From 2006 to 2007, he worked as an analyst at Morgan Stanley Equity Research covering the internet and interactive software sector. Prior to that, he worked as an analyst at PA Consulting Group in the financial services practice. Mr. Cho earned a BSc in management science from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Matt Peden

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2022

0.25

0.3%

Mr. Peden joined GuideStone Capital Management in 1996 and was promoted to Vice President and CIO on April 1, 2015. As CIO, he provides leadership, vision, strategic planning and management oversight over all global investment matters including the development of all investment strategies. He is responsible for overseeing the investment management process of GSCM. He is a principal colleague in the strategic planning of all investment management related matters for GSCM, including investment strategy and research. He is responsible for portfolio management and fund construction, overseeing all fund managers and investment research activities. He is Chairman of GuideStone’s Investment Strategy Group and a member of GuideStone’s Committee on Socially Responsible Investing. Prior to GuideStone, Mr. Peden was an Assistant Vice President in the Fixed Income Department at Southwest Securities Inc. in Dallas. Prior to working at Southwest Securities, he worked as an analyst at First Interstate Bank (now Wells Fargo). Mr. Peden earned a bachelor of business administration in finance from the University of North Texas and earned a master of business administration with honors from Texas Christian University. He is a CFA charterholder and holds the Series 7 and 63 securities licenses. He is a past President of the CFA Society of Dallas-Fort Worth and a member of the CFA Institute.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.2 29.68 7.59 0.54

