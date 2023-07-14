Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
2.6%
1 yr return
1.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-6.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.5%
Net Assets
$708 M
Holdings in Top 10
35.7%
Expense Ratio 0.54%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 58.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|AIDDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.6%
|-59.5%
|0.9%
|67.48%
|1 Yr
|1.1%
|-15.5%
|19.7%
|76.44%
|3 Yr
|-6.4%*
|-4.3%
|4.2%
|69.65%
|5 Yr
|-3.5%*
|-2.5%
|4.1%
|65.96%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.0%
|2.7%
|86.86%
* Annualized
|Period
|AIDDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.8%
|-15.2%
|0.9%
|48.00%
|2021
|-3.9%
|-10.9%
|12.2%
|23.20%
|2020
|2.6%
|-10.8%
|14.8%
|31.25%
|2019
|1.3%
|-15.3%
|3.8%
|41.04%
|2018
|-0.8%
|-44.4%
|14.4%
|10.43%
|Net Assets
|708 M
|74.5 K
|14.7 B
|40.20%
|Number of Holdings
|348
|4
|4562
|52.13%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|62.8 M
|-112 M
|3.66 B
|51.66%
|Weighting of Top 10
|35.70%
|4.7%
|100.0%
|52.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AIDDX % Rank
|Bonds
|80.99%
|0.00%
|220.33%
|79.15%
|Cash
|17.46%
|-130.07%
|95.62%
|17.54%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.39%
|0.00%
|11.19%
|46.45%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.16%
|0.00%
|2.87%
|15.17%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.47%
|75.36%
|Other
|0.00%
|-9.71%
|100.00%
|63.03%
|Expense Ratio
|0.54%
|0.02%
|3.65%
|83.73%
|Management Fee
|0.53%
|0.00%
|2.08%
|53.17%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|N/A
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|58.00%
|6.00%
|354.00%
|34.32%
|AIDDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AIDDX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.40%
|70.14%
|AIDDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|AIDDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AIDDX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.62%
|-1.08%
|5.77%
|51.47%
|AIDDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 22, 2020
|$0.266
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2018
|$0.207
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2015
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2014
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 09, 2014
|$0.151
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2013
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
Feb 02, 2009
13.33
13.3%
Mr. Lovito, Senior Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager, joined American Century Investments in 2009. He has shared primary responsibility for the management of the fund since 2010 and has served on teams managing fixed-income investments since joining American Century. Prior to joining American Century Investments in 2009, he spent seven years at Lehman Brothers Asset Management, most recently as managing director and head of global fixed-income strategies. He previously served as senior vice president and team leader for international fixed-income at Lehman Brothers Asset Management. He has a bachelor’s degree in economics and an MBA in finance from Fordham University.
Jul 15, 2011
10.88
10.9%
Simon Chester, Vice President and Portfolio Manager, has served on teams managing fixed-income for American Century Investments since joining it in 2010. Prior to joining American Century Investments, he was a senior credit analyst at Western Asset Management. He has a bachelor’s degree in commerce from the University of South Africa.
Sep 03, 2021
0.74
0.7%
Lynn Chen, CFA, Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager, has served on teams managing fixed-income investments since joining American Century Investment Management, Inc. in 2021. Previously, Lynn joined Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc. in May 2013 following the acquisition of Artio Global Management. From 2002-2013, she held a role similar to a Senior Investment Manager with Artio Global Management’s Fixed Income Group. Prior to that, she was a Fixed Income Portfolio Manager at JP Morgan Fleming Asset Management and Chase Asset Management. Previously, she was a Junior Portfolio Manager at Nippon Life Americas. Lynn graduated with a BA from Beijing University and an MPA from Princeton University, Woodrow Wilson School of Public & International Affairs. She is a CFA Charterholder.
