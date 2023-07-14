Home
American Century International Bond Fund

mutual fund
AIBHX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.77 -0.04 -0.37%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inv (BEGBX) Primary A (AIBDX) Retirement (AIDIX) C (AIQCX) Retirement (AIBRX) Retirement (AIDDX) Inst (AIBYX) Inst (AIBHX) Other (AIBGX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

American Century International Bond Fund

AIBHX | Fund

$10.77

$708 M

0.00%

0.69%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.4%

1 yr return

0.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-6.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.6%

Net Assets

$708 M

Holdings in Top 10

35.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.69%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 58.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

AIBHX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.47%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Century International Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    American Century Investments
  • Inception Date
    Apr 10, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    15724466
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Lovito

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in bonds. For purposes of this fund, the advisor defines bonds as non-money market debt securities, such as corporate bonds and notes, debt securities issued by governments, commercial paper and securities backed by mortgages or other assets. The fund will invest primarily in non-dollar denominated debt securities issued by foreign governments and foreign companies. The fund will allocate its assets among at least three different countries (one of which may be the United States). The advisor expects the fund’s dollar-weighted average maturity to range from two to 12 years. 
The fund will invest in investment grade debt securities. An “investment grade” security is one that has been rated in one of the four highest categories used by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization or determined by the advisor to be of comparable credit quality. The fund will also invest in high-yield debt securities (“junk bonds”). A “high-yield” security is one that has been rated below the four highest categories used by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization, or determined by the investment advisor to be of similar quality.
The fund may invest in emerging markets debt securities. The fund considers a security to be an emerging markets security if its issuer is located outside the following developed countries list, which is subject to change: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bermuda, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States.
The portfolio managers use a combination of fundamental research and bond and currency valuation models, and evaluate each country’s economic climate and political discipline for controlling deficits and inflation. Using economic forecasts, the portfolio managers project the expected return for each country. By contrasting expected risks and returns for investments in each country, the portfolio managers select those countries expected to produce the best return at reasonable risk. The portfolio managers limit the use of hedging strategies that minimize the risk of currency fluctuations, but may hedge up to 25% of the fund’s total assets into U.S. dollars when the portfolio manager considers the dollar to be attractive relative to foreign currencies.
In addition to the debt securities described above, the fund may also invest in bank loans.
The fund also invests in derivative instruments. The fund invests in foreign currency exchange contracts to shift its investment exposure from one currency into another for hedging purposes or to enhance returns. The fund may also invest in futures contracts, options and swap agreements to manage duration, credit exposure and country exposure. In certain foreign markets, swaps can also act as substitutes for other less liquid fixed-income instruments. The fund may also invest in collateralized debt obligations, including collateralized loan obligations, mortgage- or asset-backed securities and other similarly structured investments.
The portfolio managers may engage in hedging of portfolio positions, which usually involves entering into a transaction that has the opposite characteristics of the position being hedged. The net effect of these two positions is to reduce or eliminate the exposure created by the first position.
The fund sells holdings for a variety of reasons, such as to adjust its average maturity or credit quality, to shift assets into and out of higher-yielding securities, or to alter geographic or currency exposure.
Read More

AIBHX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AIBHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.4% -59.5% 0.9% 69.42%
1 Yr 0.9% -15.5% 19.7% 80.77%
3 Yr -6.5%* -4.3% 4.2% 74.13%
5 Yr -3.6%* -2.5% 4.1% 69.68%
10 Yr N/A* -3.0% 2.7% 90.86%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AIBHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.9% -15.2% 0.9% 50.00%
2021 -3.9% -10.9% 12.2% 21.65%
2020 2.6% -10.8% 14.8% 32.29%
2019 1.3% -15.3% 0.6% 63.58%
2018 -1.1% -44.4% 14.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AIBHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.4% -59.5% 0.9% 67.48%
1 Yr 0.9% -16.6% 30.5% 72.51%
3 Yr -6.5%* -5.2% 10.9% 71.01%
5 Yr -3.3%* -2.8% 7.4% 66.49%
10 Yr N/A* -3.0% 3.6% 91.16%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AIBHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.9% -15.2% 0.9% 50.00%
2021 -3.9% -10.9% 12.2% 21.65%
2020 2.6% -10.8% 14.8% 32.29%
2019 1.3% -15.3% 3.8% 43.93%
2018 -0.8% -44.4% 14.4% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

AIBHX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AIBHX Category Low Category High AIBHX % Rank
Net Assets 708 M 74.5 K 14.7 B 37.75%
Number of Holdings 348 4 4562 49.76%
Net Assets in Top 10 62.8 M -112 M 3.66 B 49.29%
Weighting of Top 10 35.70% 4.7% 100.0% 50.48%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AIBHX % Rank
Bonds 		80.99% 0.00% 220.33% 76.78%
Cash 		17.46% -130.07% 95.62% 15.17%
Convertible Bonds 		1.39% 0.00% 11.19% 44.08%
Preferred Stocks 		0.16% 0.00% 2.87% 12.80%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.47% 40.76%
Other 		0.00% -9.71% 100.00% 23.70%

AIBHX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AIBHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.69% 0.02% 3.65% 58.37%
Management Fee 0.68% 0.00% 2.08% 87.32%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

AIBHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.00% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AIBHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AIBHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 58.00% 6.00% 354.00% 31.36%

AIBHX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AIBHX Category Low Category High AIBHX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 17.40% 36.02%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AIBHX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Quarterly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AIBHX Category Low Category High AIBHX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.47% -1.08% 5.77% 57.84%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AIBHX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

AIBHX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Lovito

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 02, 2009

13.33

13.3%

Mr. Lovito, Senior Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager, joined American Century Investments in 2009. He has shared primary responsibility for the management of the fund since 2010 and has served on teams managing fixed-income investments since joining American Century. Prior to joining American Century Investments in 2009, he spent seven years at Lehman Brothers Asset Management, most recently as managing director and head of global fixed-income strategies. He previously served as senior vice president and team leader for international fixed-income at Lehman Brothers Asset Management. He has a bachelor’s degree in economics and an MBA in finance from Fordham University.

Simon Chester

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 15, 2011

10.88

10.9%

Simon Chester, Vice President and Portfolio Manager, has served on teams managing fixed-income for American Century Investments since joining it in 2010. Prior to joining American Century Investments, he was a senior credit analyst at Western Asset Management. He has a bachelor’s degree in commerce from the University of South Africa.

Lynn Chen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 03, 2021

0.74

0.7%

Lynn Chen, CFA, Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager, has served on teams managing fixed-income investments since joining American Century Investment Management, Inc. in 2021. Previously, Lynn joined Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc. in May 2013 following the acquisition of Artio Global Management. From 2002-2013, she held a role similar to a Senior Investment Manager with Artio Global Management’s Fixed Income Group. Prior to that, she was a Fixed Income Portfolio Manager at JP Morgan Fleming Asset Management and Chase Asset Management. Previously, she was a Junior Portfolio Manager at Nippon Life Americas. Lynn graduated with a BA from Beijing University and an MPA from Princeton University, Woodrow Wilson School of Public & International Affairs. She is a CFA Charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 28.31 6.8 3.67

