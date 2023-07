The fund invests in high-yield corporate bonds and other debt securities with an emphasis on securities that are rated below investment-grade. A high-yield security, or junk bond, is one that has been rated below the four highest categories used by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization, or determined by the investment advisor to be of similar quality.

Under normal market conditions, the portfolio managers will maintain at least 80% of the fund’s net assets in high-yield corporate bonds and other debt instruments (including income-producing convertible and preferred securities, as well as loan participations and loan assignments). The remaining assets may be invested in common stocks or other equity-related securities. The fund may invest in new issuances of high yield securities, distressed securities and restricted or illiquid securities, including Rule 144A securities.

Up to 40% of the fund’s total assets may be invested in fixed-income obligations of foreign issuers. Under normal market conditions, the fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in short-term money market instruments and U.S. government securities.

The fund has no average maturity limitations, but it typically invests in intermediate-term and long-term debt securities.

The fund also may invest in derivative instruments such as options, futures contracts, options on futures contracts, and swaps (including credit default swaps), or in mortgage- or asset-backed securities, provided that such investments are in keeping with the fund’s investment objective. The fund may also engage in securities lending and invest its collateral in eligible securities.