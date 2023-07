The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in debt securities that are determined to be below investment grade quality, and in derivatives and other instruments that have economic characteristics similar to such securities. These types of securities are commonly referred to as junk bonds. Investment grade securities are: (i) securities rated BBB- or higher by S&P Global Ratings (S&P) or Baa3 or higher by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (Moody’s) or an equivalent rating by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO), (ii) securities with comparable short-term NRSRO ratings, or (iii) unrated securities determined by Invesco Advisers, Inc. (Invesco or the Adviser) to be of comparable quality, each at the time of purchase. If two or more NRSROs have assigned different ratings to a security, the Adviser uses the lowest rating assigned.

The Fund will principally invest in junk bonds rated B or above by an NRSRO or, if unrated, deemed to be of comparable quality by the Adviser.

The Fund may invest in preferred stocks and convertible securities, which are securities that generally pay interest and may be converted into common stock.

The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in foreign securities. With regard to foreign security holdings, up to 15% of the Fund’s net assets may be in securities of issuers located in emerging markets countries, i.e., those that are generally in the early stages of their industrial cycles. The Fund may also invest in securities not considered foreign securities that carry foreign credit exposure.

The Fund may purchase mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities such as collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs), collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) and collateralized debt obligations (CDOs). The Fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in illiquid or thinly traded investments. The Fund also may invest in securities that are subject to resale restrictions such as those contained in Rule 144A promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The Fund may also purchase municipal securities. The Fund’s investments may include securities that do not produce immediate cash income, such as zero coupon securities and payment-in-kind securities. The Fund may also invest, subject to an overall 15% limit on loans, in loan participations or assignments.

The Fund may also invest in real estate investment trusts (REITs).

The Fund can invest in derivative instruments, including swap contracts, options, futures contracts and forward foreign currency contracts.

The Fund can use swap contracts, including interest rate swaps, to hedge or adjust its exposure to interest rates. The Fund can also use swap contracts, including credit default swaps, to gain or reduce exposure to an asset class or a particular issue. The Fund can further use swap contracts, including credit default index swaps, to hedge credit risk or take a position

on a basket of credit entities and to gain or reduce exposure to an asset class or a particular issue; and use total return swaps to gain exposure to a reference asset.

The Fund can use options, including credit default swap options, to gain the right to enter into a credit default swap at a specified future date. The Fund can further use swaptions (options on swaps) to manage interest rate risk; currency options to manage currency exposure; and options on bond or rate futures to manage interest rate exposure.

The Fund can use futures contracts, including interest rate futures, to increase or reduce its exposure to interest rate changes. The Fund can also use currency futures contracts and/or forward foreign currency contracts to hedge against adverse movements in the foreign currencies in which portfolio securities are denominated.

In selecting securities for the Fund’s portfolio, the Adviser focuses on securities that it believes have favorable prospects for high current income and the possibility of growth of capital. The Adviser conducts a bottom-up fundamental analysis of an issuer before its securities are purchased by the Fund. The fundamental analysis involves an evaluation by a team of credit analysts of an issuer’s financial statements in order to assess its financial condition. The credit analysts also assess the ability of an issuer to reduce its leverage (i.e., the amount of borrowed debt). The credit research process utilized by the Fund to implement its investment strategy in pursuit of its investment objective considers factors that may include, but are not limited to, an issuer's operations, capital structure and environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) considerations. Credit quality analysis for certain issuers therefore may consider whether any ESG factors pose a material financial risk or opportunity to an issuer. The Adviser may determine that ESG considerations are not material to certain issuers or types of investments held by the Fund, and not all issuers or Fund investments may undergo a credit quality analysis that considers ESG factors.

The bottom-up fundamental analysis is supplemented by an ongoing review of the securities’ relative value compared with other junk bonds, and a top-down analysis of sector and macro-economic trends, such as changes in interest rates.

The portfolio managers attempt to control the Fund’s risk by limiting the portfolio’s assets that are invested in any one security, and by diversifying the portfolio’s holdings over a number of different industries. Although the Fund is actively managed, it is reviewed regularly against its style-specific benchmark index (the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate High Yield 2% Issuer Cap Index) and its peer group index (the Lipper High Current Yield Bond Funds Index) to assess the portfolio’s relative risk and its positioning.