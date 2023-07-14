Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
7.7%
1 yr return
-0.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
-5.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$804 M
Holdings in Top 10
93.0%
Expense Ratio 1.42%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 195.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|AHTPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.7%
|-12.3%
|54.0%
|30.89%
|1 Yr
|-0.4%
|-18.1%
|40.4%
|62.20%
|3 Yr
|-5.1%*
|-18.3%
|16.3%
|84.81%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.2%
|10.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.5%
|4.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|AHTPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.8%
|-48.5%
|15.7%
|73.36%
|2021
|-2.3%
|-10.0%
|21.8%
|79.92%
|2020
|1.5%
|-5.8%
|15.2%
|55.56%
|2019
|5.0%
|-2.2%
|6.5%
|7.31%
|2018
|N/A
|-6.8%
|0.3%
|N/A
|Period
|AHTPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.7%
|-23.0%
|54.0%
|30.08%
|1 Yr
|-0.4%
|-18.1%
|40.4%
|59.35%
|3 Yr
|-5.1%*
|-18.3%
|16.3%
|84.42%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.2%
|10.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.5%
|6.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|AHTPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.8%
|-48.5%
|15.7%
|73.77%
|2021
|-2.3%
|-10.0%
|21.8%
|79.50%
|2020
|1.5%
|-5.8%
|15.2%
|55.56%
|2019
|5.0%
|-2.2%
|6.5%
|7.31%
|2018
|N/A
|-6.8%
|0.3%
|N/A
|AHTPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AHTPX % Rank
|Net Assets
|804 M
|1.96 M
|15.7 B
|23.98%
|Number of Holdings
|13
|2
|3255
|83.74%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|725 M
|349 K
|12.1 B
|23.98%
|Weighting of Top 10
|92.95%
|22.9%
|100.0%
|20.74%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AHTPX % Rank
|Bonds
|96.15%
|0.00%
|106.59%
|5.28%
|Cash
|3.85%
|-65.52%
|88.88%
|63.82%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|238.38%
|100.00%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.21%
|88.62%
|Other
|0.00%
|-72.87%
|73.78%
|93.09%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.92%
|93.09%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AHTPX % Rank
|Government
|96.15%
|0.00%
|99.78%
|6.10%
|Cash & Equivalents
|3.85%
|-72.56%
|100.00%
|91.87%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|71.81%
|91.46%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.99%
|91.06%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|98.28%
|94.72%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.13%
|89.02%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AHTPX % Rank
|US
|67.29%
|-17.22%
|99.80%
|8.94%
|Non US
|28.86%
|-2.67%
|63.37%
|9.35%
|AHTPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.42%
|0.21%
|5.96%
|51.04%
|Management Fee
|0.90%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|56.50%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|27.61%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.05%
|0.70%
|N/A
|AHTPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|AHTPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|AHTPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|195.00%
|0.00%
|441.00%
|77.50%
|AHTPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AHTPX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.96%
|0.00%
|49.86%
|90.91%
|AHTPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|AHTPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AHTPX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.90%
|-2.12%
|13.72%
|8.13%
|AHTPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2018
3.42
3.4%
Russell Korgaonkar is Head of Portfolio Management at AHL. Mr. Korgaonkar joined the company in February 2001, and spent several years researching and building single-stock trading systems, including statistical arbitrage and fundamental factor models. He managed the equity neutral fund Man MAC Daylami from inception in 2005 until 2009, before concentrating on directional systems including a sector based equities model. He moved to his current role in March 2011, and has brought practical experience to the managed futures programs, where his team is responsible for high-level portfolio construction, investment management, and research.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2021
1.33
1.3%
Otto van Hemert is Director of Core Strategies and a member of AHL’s management and investment committees. He was previously Head of Macro Research at AHL. Prior to joining AHL in 2015, Mr. Van Hemert ran a systematic global macro fund at IMC for more than three years. Before that, he headed Fixed Income Arbitrage, Credit, and Volatility strategies at AQR, and was on the Finance Faculty at the New York University Stern School of Business, where he published papers in leading academic finance journals. Mr. Van Hemert holds a PhD in Finance from the University of Amsterdam, Master’s Degrees in Economics from Tinbergen Institute and the University of Amsterdam, and a Master’s Degree in Mathematics from Utrecht University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|33.83
|6.63
|13.0
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...