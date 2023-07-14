Home
Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Alger Health Sciences Fund

AHSCX | Fund

$13.08

$192 M

0.00%

1.76%

Vitals

YTD Return

-2.2%

1 yr return

2.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-17.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-11.4%

Net Assets

$192 M

Holdings in Top 10

39.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.76%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 152.78%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Alger Health Sciences Fund

AHSCX | Fund

$13.08

$192 M

0.00%

1.76%

AHSCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -2.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -17.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -11.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.39%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Alger Health Sciences Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Alger
  • Inception Date
    May 01, 2002
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Daniel Chung

Fund Description

AHSCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AHSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -2.2% -11.3% 31.3% 84.76%
1 Yr 2.9% -25.2% 34.7% 54.88%
3 Yr -17.8%* -21.9% 15.7% 98.72%
5 Yr -11.4%* -15.4% 12.1% 99.28%
10 Yr -4.8%* -6.4% 16.0% 96.58%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AHSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.7% -53.9% 5.0% 80.39%
2021 -16.0% -22.3% 12.3% 98.69%
2020 3.7% -4.7% 41.4% 61.49%
2019 2.6% -10.2% 13.1% 94.70%
2018 -0.9% -5.7% 16.7% 37.30%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AHSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -2.2% -50.0% 22.6% 70.12%
1 Yr 2.9% -60.2% 34.7% 49.09%
3 Yr -17.8%* -21.9% 17.8% 99.34%
5 Yr -11.4%* -15.4% 16.9% 99.25%
10 Yr -4.8%* -6.4% 18.5% 97.09%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AHSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.7% -53.9% 5.0% 80.39%
2021 -16.0% -22.3% 12.3% 98.69%
2020 3.7% -4.7% 41.4% 61.49%
2019 2.6% -10.2% 13.1% 94.70%
2018 -0.9% -5.7% 16.7% 42.86%

NAV & Total Return History

AHSCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AHSCX Category Low Category High AHSCX % Rank
Net Assets 192 M 1.02 M 46.2 B 65.24%
Number of Holdings 64 25 473 69.38%
Net Assets in Top 10 92.5 M 1.78 M 21.6 B 65.00%
Weighting of Top 10 39.84% 12.3% 80.8% 78.13%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. AbbVie Inc 5.59%
  2. Moderna Inc 5.23%
  3. Azenta Inc 5.20%
  4. InMode Ltd 4.99%
  5. InMode Ltd 4.99%
  6. InMode Ltd 4.99%
  7. InMode Ltd 4.99%
  8. InMode Ltd 4.99%
  9. InMode Ltd 4.99%
  10. InMode Ltd 4.99%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AHSCX % Rank
Stocks 		96.05% 85.37% 106.13% 84.38%
Other 		2.80% -22.99% 3.38% 1.88%
Cash 		1.15% -0.04% 9.01% 40.00%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.86% 38.75%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.37% 35.63%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 12.39% 33.75%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AHSCX % Rank
Healthcare 		100.00% 59.26% 100.00% 15.63%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 31.25%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 22.69% 38.13%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 5.89% 35.63%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.02% 36.88%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 1.60% 50.00%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 31.25%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 9.11% 34.38%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.73% 40.63%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 1.92% 36.88%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.16% 52.50%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AHSCX % Rank
US 		82.16% 53.67% 104.41% 61.88%
Non US 		13.89% 0.00% 45.40% 33.75%

AHSCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AHSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.76% 0.08% 33.47% 19.38%
Management Fee 0.55% 0.03% 1.25% 30.49%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 84.21%
Administrative Fee 0.03% 0.03% 0.25% 2.63%

Sales Fees

AHSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 2.25% 40.00%

Trading Fees

AHSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% 21.95%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AHSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 152.78% 0.00% 238.00% 95.68%

AHSCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AHSCX Category Low Category High AHSCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.01% 45.45%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AHSCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AHSCX Category Low Category High AHSCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.39% -2.54% 1.85% 94.27%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AHSCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

AHSCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Daniel Chung

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2005

16.67

16.7%

Dan Chung, CFA is Chief Executive Officer, Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager of several Alger strategies. Dan joined Alger in 1994 and has 27 years of investment experience. He was named Chief Investment Officer in September 2001, President in 2003, and CEO in 2006. Dan is also a member of The Alger Partners Plan. Throughout his tenure at Alger, he has made numerous TV appearances on Bloomberg, CNBC, and Fox Business. Dan has also been featured and quoted frequently in Barron’s, Citywire, Forbes, Investment News, Pensions & Investments, and USA Today. Prior to joining Alger, Dan was an associate at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP in New York City in 1989 while he earned an LL.M. from New York University. He earned his J.D. magna cum laude from Harvard Law School in 1987, where he was an editor of the Harvard Law Review. After graduating, he served as law clerk for the Honorable Justice Anthony M. Kennedy, United States Supreme Court. Dan graduated from Stanford University with B.A. and B.S. degrees, with Distinction and Phi Beta Kappa, in 1984. Dan is also a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute. Dan currently serves as a board trustee and former chairman of The Nature Conservancy in the State of New York and is a Global Campaign Committee Member of The Nature Conservancy. He is also actively involved with the Stanford in New York Internship Program, and frequently contributes to and supports various charitable organizations including the Harlem Education Activities Fund (HEAF) and Target Margin Theater.

Sanjiv Talwar

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Dr. Sanjiv Talwar is Senior Vice President, Senior Analyst, Portfolio Manager of the Alger Health Sciences and Large Cap Growth strategies and the Head of Healthcare. He joined Alger in 2021 with 15 years of investment experience and more than 12 years of experience in scientific and medical research. Before joining Alger, Sanjiv was a Portfolio Manager, Senior Analyst and Director of Equity Research for Oppenheimer Funds, a life sciences fund from 2012 to 2021 at Invesco, where he also served as a Senior Healthcare Analyst on a global fund. Prior to that, Sanjiv was an Associate Principal at McKinsey & Company from 2006 to 2012, where he led consulting teams focused on healthcare, serving industry and private equity globally.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 24.72 7.86 0.25

