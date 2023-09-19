Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
NameAs of 09/19/2023
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$N/A
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 1.77%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
NameAs of 09/19/2023
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|
(1) Managed Futures Strategy. The sub-advisor’s investment philosophy is that the financial markets exhibit trends and other inefficiencies. Trends are a manifestation of serial correlation in financial markets — the phenomenon whereby past price movements influence price behavior. Although price trends vary in intensity, duration, and frequency, they typically recur across sectors and markets. Trends are an attractive focus for active trading styles applied across a range of global markets. The sub-advisor implements a quantitative trading strategy and systematic investment process designed to capitalize on price trends (up and/or down) in a broad range of over 80 global markets including stock indices, bonds, currencies and interest rates by utilizing derivative instruments. The sub-advisor employs computerized processes to identify investment opportunities across a wide range of markets around the world. Investment decisions are executed via the sub-advisor’s proprietary execution strategy. The investment decision process is quantitative and primarily directional in nature, meaning that investment decisions are driven by mathematical models based on market trends and other historical relationships. It is underpinned by risk controls, ongoing research, and diversification guidelines. As the owner of a “long” position in a derivative instrument, the Fund may benefit from an increase in the price of the underlying investment, and as the owner of a “short” position, the Fund may benefit from a decrease in the price of the underlying investment.
|
The Managed Futures Strategy is designed to provide an excess return with a targeted level of volatility regardless of market conditions. The sub-advisor seeks to do this by using systematic algorithms (mathematical models). An algorithm measures the degree of volatility in a particular market. If the market is turbulent, and returns are volatile, the algorithm will reduce exposure. Conversely, it will increase exposure, subject to risk limits, if the market is calm and volatilities are decreasing. This technique is called ‘volatility scaling’ and can be applied at various levels to achieve a balanced risk exposure through time, and across different asset classes. Volatility scaling aims to achieve a certain target level of volatility which is stable through time. The Managed Futures Strategy has set an annualized volatility target of 10% of the Fund’s net asset value (“NAV”) invested in the strategy. Volatility is defined as the annualized standard deviation of returns. It is important to note that both the short and long term realized volatility of the Fund can and will differ from the targeted volatility and can be dependent on prevailing market conditions.
|
(2) TargetRisk Strategy. The sub-advisor allocates the Fund’s assets invested in the TargetRisk Strategy across equities, bonds (including inflation index-linked bonds), interest rates, corporate credit, and commodities primarily through derivative instruments utilizing a proprietary quantitative model. The TargetRisk Strategy is designed to provide an excess return with a targeted level of volatility regardless of market conditions. The sub-advisor seeks to do this using volatility scaling as described above. The TargetRisk Strategy has set an annualized volatility target of 10% of NAV invested in the strategy. In addition to volatility scaling, the TargetRisk Strategy utilizes additional systematic overlays to control downside risk. The first of these is a momentum overlay, which uses past price behavior to identify periods when a market is in a downtrend. The strategy uses this information to scale down positions depending upon the strength of that trend, thereby reducing risk in falling markets. The second overlay is a volatility switching mechanism, which reacts quickly to spikes in volatility by using a formula that is designed to minimize market transactions during periods of low volatility and increase market transactions during periods of heightened market volatility. The third overlay uses intraday data to identify dangerous environments in which fixed income assets no longer act as a hedge to equities and other assets. The combination of these overlays aims to reduce losses and improve risk-adjusted returns.
|Period
|AHMYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|AHMYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Period
|AHMYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|AHMYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|AHMYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AHMYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AHMYX % Rank
|Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|AHMYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.77%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Management Fee
|1.13%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|AHMYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|AHMYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|AHMYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|AHMYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AHMYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|AHMYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|AHMYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AHMYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|AHMYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Mar 30, 2012
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 29, 2012
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2012
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 30, 2011
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2011
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2011
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2011
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2011
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2011
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2011
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2011
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2011
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2011
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2011
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2011
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2010
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2010
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2010
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2010
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2010
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2010
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2010
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2010
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2010
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2010
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 26, 2010
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2010
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2009
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2009
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2009
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2009
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2009
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2009
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2009
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2009
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2009
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2009
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2009
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2009
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2008
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2008
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2008
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
