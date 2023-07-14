The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of real estate and real estate-related issuers, and in derivatives and other instruments that have economic characteristics similar to such securities. The Fund’s common stock investments may also include China A-shares (shares of companies based in mainland China that trade on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange). The Fund invests primarily in real estate investment trusts (REITs) and equity securities (including common and preferred stock, and convertible securities) of domestic and foreign issuers.

The Fund concentrates its investments in the securities of domestic and foreign real estate and real estate-related companies. The Fund considers an issuer to be a real estate or real estate-related issuer if at least 50% of its assets, gross income or net profits are attributable to ownership, construction, management or sale of residential, commercial or industrial real estate. These issuers include (i) REITs or other real estate operating issuers that (a) own property, (b) make or invest in short-term construction and development mortgage loans, or (c) invest in long-term mortgages or mortgage pools, and (ii) issuers whose products and services are related to the real estate industry, such as manufacturers and distributors of building supplies and financial institutions that issue or service mortgages.

The Fund may also invest in debt securities of domestic and foreign issuers (including corporate debt obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities). The Fund may invest up to 10% of its net assets in non-investment grade debt securities (commonly known as “junk bonds”) of real estate and real estate-related issuers.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will provide exposure to investments that are economically tied to at least three different countries, including the U.S. and at least 40%, unless market conditions are not deemed favorable, in which case at least 30% of the Fund’s net assets will provide exposure to investments that are economically tied to countries other than the U.S. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in securities of issuers located in emerging markets countries, i.e., those that are generally in the early stages of their industrial cycles.

The Fund may invest in securities of issuers of all capitalization sizes. Real estate companies tend to have smaller asset bases compared with other market sectors, therefore, the Fund may hold a significant amount of securities of small- and mid-capitalization issuers.

The Fund may engage in short sales of securities. The Fund may engage in short sales with respect to securities it owns or securities it does not own. Generally, the Fund will sell a security short to (1) take advantage of an expected decline in the security price in anticipation of purchasing the same security at a later date at a lower price, or (2) to protect a profit in a

security that it owns. The Fund will not sell a security short if, as a result of such short sale, the aggregate market value of all securities sold short exceeds 10% of the Fund’s net assets.

The Fund can invest in derivative instruments including forward foreign currency contracts.

The Fund can use forward foreign currency contracts to hedge against adverse movements in the foreign currencies in which portfolio securities are denominated; though the Fund has not historically used these instruments.

When constructing the portfolio, the portfolio managers use a fundamentals-driven investment process, including an evaluation of factors such as property market cycle analysis, property evaluation and management and structure review to identify securities with characteristics including (i) quality underlying properties, (ii) solid management teams with the ability to effectively manage capital structure decisions and execute their stated strategic plan, and (iii) attractive valuations relative to peer investment alternatives.

The portfolio managers focus on equity REITs and real estate operating issuers. Each qualified security in the investment universe is analyzed using fundamental real estate analysis and valuation review to identify securities that appear to have relatively favorable long-term prospects and attractive values. Some of the fundamental real estate factors that are considered include: forecasted occupancy and rental rates of the various property markets in which a firm may operate, property locations, physical attributes, management depth and skill, insider ownership, overall debt levels, percentage of variable rate financing and fixed charge coverage ratios. The issuers that are believed to have the most attractive fundamental real estate attributes are then evaluated on the basis of relative value. Some of the valuation factors that are considered include: cash flow consistency and growth, dividend yield, dividend coverage and growth, and cash flow and assets to price multiples.

The portfolio managers seek to construct a portfolio with risk characteristics similar to the FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed Index. The Fund uses this index as a guide in structuring the portfolio, but the Fund is not an index fund.

The portfolio managers seek to limit risk through various controls, such as diversifying the portfolio property types and geographic areas as well as by considering the relative liquidity of each security and limiting the size of any one holding.

As part of the Fund’s investment process to implement its investment strategy in pursuit of its investment objective, the Fund’s portfolio managers may also consider both qualitative and quantitative environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors they believe to be material to understanding an issuer’s fundamentals, and assess whether any ESG factors pose a material financial risk or opportunity to the issuer. This analysis may involve the use of third-party research as well as proprietary research. Consideration of ESG factors is just one component of the portfolio managers’ assessment of issuers eligible for investment and not necessarily determinative to an investment decision. Therefore, the Fund’s portfolio managers may still invest in securities of issuers that may be viewed as having a high ESG risk profile. The ESG factors considered by the Fund’s portfolio managers may change over time, one or more factors may not be relevant with respect to all issuers eligible for investment and ESG considerations may not be applied to each issuer or Fund investment.