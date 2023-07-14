Home
American Century Growth Fund

mutual fund
AGRDX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$48.32 +0.19 +0.4%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inv (TWCGX) Primary A (TCRAX) Inst (TWGIX) Retirement (AGWRX) C (TWRCX) Retirement (AGRDX) Retirement (AGWUX) Inst (AGYWX) Other (ACIHX)
Vitals

YTD Return

31.8%

1 yr return

22.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

5.2%

Net Assets

$11.5 B

Holdings in Top 10

58.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$48.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.61%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 21.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

AGRDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 31.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.01%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Century Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    American Century Investments
  • Inception Date
    Jul 26, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    17176482
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Justin Brown

Fund Description

The portfolio managers look for stocks of companies they believe will increase in value over time. In implementing this strategy, the portfolio managers make their investment decisions based primarily on their analysis of individual companies, rather than on broad economic forecasts. Management of the fund is based on the belief that, over the long term, stock price movements follow growth in earnings, revenues and/or cash flow.
The portfolio managers use a variety of analytical research tools and techniques to identify the stocks of larger-sized companies that meet their investment criteria. Under normal market conditions, the fund’s portfolio will primarily consist of securities of companies demonstrating business improvement. Analytical indicators helping to identify signs of business improvement could include accelerating earnings or revenue growth rates, increasing cash flows, or other indications of the relative strength of a company’s business. These techniques help the portfolio managers buy or hold the stocks of companies they believe have favorable growth prospects and sell the stocks of companies whose characteristics no longer meet their criteria.
Although the portfolio managers intend to invest the fund’s assets primarily in U.S. securities, the fund may invest in securities of foreign companies when these securities meet the portfolio managers’ standards of selection.
The fund may write covered calls on a portion of the fund’s holdings in common stock when the portfolio managers believe call premiums are attractive relative to the price of the underlying security.
Read More

AGRDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AGRDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 31.8% -41.7% 65.2% 30.65%
1 Yr 22.1% -45.6% 77.3% 26.05%
3 Yr 5.2%* -41.6% 28.4% 21.32%
5 Yr 5.2%* -30.4% 23.6% 27.01%
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.4% 32.60%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AGRDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -34.0% -85.9% 81.6% 50.17%
2021 8.0% -31.0% 26.7% 22.57%
2020 8.6% -13.0% 34.8% 42.08%
2019 6.4% -6.0% 10.6% 28.21%
2018 -2.8% -15.9% 2.0% 63.30%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AGRDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 31.8% -41.7% 65.2% 29.01%
1 Yr 22.1% -45.6% 77.3% 23.66%
3 Yr 5.2%* -41.6% 28.4% 21.34%
5 Yr 5.2%* -30.4% 23.6% 34.40%
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.5% 30.11%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AGRDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -34.0% -85.9% 81.6% 50.25%
2021 8.0% -31.0% 26.7% 22.49%
2020 8.6% -13.0% 34.8% 42.08%
2019 6.4% -6.0% 10.6% 28.40%
2018 -2.8% -15.9% 3.1% 76.64%

NAV & Total Return History

AGRDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AGRDX Category Low Category High AGRDX % Rank
Net Assets 11.5 B 189 K 222 B 16.02%
Number of Holdings 74 2 3509 39.16%
Net Assets in Top 10 7.99 B -1.37 M 104 B 12.20%
Weighting of Top 10 58.69% 11.4% 116.5% 6.54%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 13.44%
  2. Apple Inc 10.55%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class A 8.47%
  4. Amazon.com Inc 7.72%
  5. Visa Inc Class A 4.89%
  6. NVIDIA Corp 4.02%
  7. Tesla Inc 3.72%
  8. NVIDIA Corp 3.71%
  9. NVIDIA Corp 3.71%
  10. NVIDIA Corp 3.71%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AGRDX % Rank
Stocks 		99.81% 50.26% 104.50% 12.53%
Cash 		0.18% -10.83% 49.73% 86.07%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 34.21%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 38.91%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 30.01%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 29.02%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AGRDX % Rank
Technology 		40.40% 0.00% 65.70% 29.27%
Consumer Cyclical 		18.10% 0.00% 62.57% 30.67%
Communication Services 		12.64% 0.00% 66.40% 25.31%
Healthcare 		8.57% 0.00% 39.76% 87.14%
Financial Services 		7.66% 0.00% 43.06% 63.89%
Industrials 		6.31% 0.00% 30.65% 52.43%
Consumer Defense 		4.36% 0.00% 25.50% 41.55%
Real Estate 		0.97% 0.00% 16.05% 51.69%
Basic Materials 		0.71% 0.00% 18.91% 63.81%
Energy 		0.26% 0.00% 41.09% 52.43%
Utilities 		0.01% 0.00% 16.07% 30.26%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AGRDX % Rank
US 		97.57% 34.69% 100.00% 27.04%
Non US 		2.24% 0.00% 54.22% 58.12%

AGRDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AGRDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.61% 0.01% 20.29% 83.29%
Management Fee 0.61% 0.00% 1.50% 46.69%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

AGRDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AGRDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AGRDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 21.00% 0.00% 316.74% 25.93%

AGRDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AGRDX Category Low Category High AGRDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.22% 0.00% 40.83% 40.61%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AGRDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AGRDX Category Low Category High AGRDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.01% -6.13% 1.75% 25.84%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AGRDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

AGRDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Justin Brown

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2016

6.33

6.3%

Justin co-manages the U.S. Large Cap Growth and U.S. Sustainable Large Cap Core strategies and provides fundamental research and equity analysis on the consumer discretionary, commercial services, and technology sectors for these strategies. Justin has been a member of this team since joining the firm in 2000. Previously, he was an equity analyst at USAA Investment Management Company with responsibilities for technology and retail sector coverage. Prior to USAA, Justin was an equity analyst at Hanifen Imhoff. He earned a bachelor's degree in finance from Texas Christian University. Justin is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute.

Scott Marolf

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2020

2.25

2.3%

Mr. Marolf, Portfolio Manager and Senior Investment Analyst. He joined American Century Investments in 2008 as an investment analyst and became a portfolio manager in 2020. He has bachelor’s degrees in business administration and Spanish from University of Missouri - Kansas City and a master’s degree in business administration from Indiana University.

Joseph Reiland

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2022

0.25

0.3%

Joe co-manages the U.S. Sustainable Large Cap Core, U.S. Systematic Large Cap Core and U.S. Systematic All Cap Core strategies and provides quantitative research and risk management for these strategies as well as U.S. Large Cap Growth. Joe has been a member of this team since the firm in 2000. Previously, he was an equity analyst in the equity research department at Commerce Bank. Joe has worked in the investment industry since 1995. He earned a bachelor's degree from the Olin School of Business at Washington University in St. Louis. Joe is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

