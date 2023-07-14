Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
5.5%
1 yr return
7.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$717 K
Holdings in Top 10
42.9%
Expense Ratio 41.06%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|AGQRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.0%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|14.21%
|2021
|-1.9%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|40.48%
|2020
|N/A
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|N/A
|Period
|AGQRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.0%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|14.21%
|2021
|-1.9%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|40.48%
|2020
|N/A
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 03, 2020
2.41
2.4%
Ms. Chi joined DePrince, Race & Zollo, Inc. in 2010. Ms. Chi is a Partner of the firm. She serves as the Co-Portfolio Manager for the firm’s Global Value and Emerging Markets Value disciplines and the Portfolio Manager for the International Value discipline. She oversees the portfolio management, research, and trading functions as they relate to the firm’s International Investments. Prior to joining DePrince, Race & Zollo, Inc., Ms. Chi was employed at Oppenheimer Capital as Senior Vice President in the International Equities Group. Prior to that, Ms. Chi was Senior Portfolio Manager and Vice
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.46
|13.42
