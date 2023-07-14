Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

AGF Emerging Markets Equity Fund

mutual fund
AGQRX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$9.28 +0.01 +0.11%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Inst (AGQIX) Primary Retirement (AGQRX)
AGQRX (Mutual Fund)

AGF Emerging Markets Equity Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$9.28 +0.01 +0.11%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Inst (AGQIX) Primary Retirement (AGQRX)
AGQRX (Mutual Fund)

AGF Emerging Markets Equity Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$9.28 +0.01 +0.11%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Inst (AGQIX) Primary Retirement (AGQRX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

AGF Emerging Markets Equity Fund

AGQRX | Fund

$9.28

$717 K

0.00%

41.06%

Vitals

YTD Return

5.5%

1 yr return

7.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$717 K

Holdings in Top 10

42.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 41.06%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

AGF Emerging Markets Equity Fund

AGQRX | Fund

$9.28

$717 K

0.00%

41.06%

AGQRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.89%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AGF Emerging Markets Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    AGF Investments
  • Inception Date
    Jan 03, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    38287
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Regina Chi

Fund Description

The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amounts of any borrowings) in equity securities issued by companies that are economically tied to emerging market countries.
The equity securities in which the Fund invests are primarily publicly traded common stocks. For the purpose of the Fund’s 80% investment policy, equity securities also include preferred stock, convertible securities (that are in the money and immediately convertible into equity at the time of investment), warrants/rights, installment receipts, trust units and equity-linked investments such as depositary receipts (including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”)), which are certificates typically issued by a bank or trust company that represent ownership interests in securities of non-U.S. companies, and participation notes (“P-Notes”), which are derivative instruments designed to replicate equity exposure in certain foreign markets where direct investment is impossible or difficult due to local investment restrictions.
AGFA defines emerging market countries to include those countries that are included in the Morgan Stanley Capital International (“MSCI”) Emerging Markets Index and those countries that are included in the MSCI Frontier Markets Index. The index sponsor may over time change the countries included within these indices. The Fund will normally maintain investments in companies economically tied to a minimum of three emerging market countries.
AGFA considers a company to be economically tied to emerging market countries if at least one of the following apply: a company’s securities are traded principally in an emerging market country; at least 50% of the company’s assets are located in emerging market countries; at least 50% of a company’s revenues are generated in emerging market countries; the company is organized, conducts its principal operations, or maintains its principal place of business or principal manufacturing facilities in an emerging market country; the company is classified by a major benchmark index or market data services provider as having its primary country of risk in an emerging market country.
AGFA uses a quantitative framework to assist in determining in which countries to invest and the amount of the Fund’s assets to allocate to each country. AGFA then uses a bottom-up investment philosophy to uncover stocks that it views as being reasonably priced relative to their growth potential. The Fund may from time to time focus its investments in a particular country or geographic region.
The Fund may invest in a variety of investment vehicles, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and other mutual funds, including mutual funds and ETFs managed by AGFA or its affiliates.
The Fund may also invest in China-A shares listed and traded on the Shanghai Stock Exchange through the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect program or listed and traded on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange through the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect program.
The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its net assets in securities that are either not equity securities and/or not economically to emerging market countries. These investments may include equity securities economically tied to developed market countries, treasury bills, bonds or other evidence of indebtedness, warrants, and short-term investments such as cash or cash equivalents. The Fund is non-diversified, which means it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a limited number of issuers than a diversified fund.
Read More

AGQRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AGQRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.5% -11.0% 31.2% 95.15%
1 Yr 7.4% -12.4% 30.0% 67.94%
3 Yr 1.1%* -17.4% 12.6% 30.80%
5 Yr N/A* -9.8% 36.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AGQRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.0% -50.1% 7.2% 14.21%
2021 -1.9% -18.2% 13.6% 40.48%
2020 N/A -7.2% 79.7% N/A
2019 N/A -4.4% 9.2% N/A
2018 N/A -7.2% 7.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AGQRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.5% -30.3% 31.2% 88.73%
1 Yr 7.4% -48.9% 30.0% 62.10%
3 Yr 1.1%* -16.6% 12.7% 31.68%
5 Yr N/A* -9.8% 36.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AGQRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.0% -50.1% 7.2% 14.21%
2021 -1.9% -18.2% 13.6% 40.48%
2020 N/A -7.2% 79.7% N/A
2019 N/A -4.4% 9.2% N/A
2018 N/A -7.2% 7.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

AGQRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AGQRX Category Low Category High AGQRX % Rank
Net Assets 717 K 717 K 102 B 100.00%
Number of Holdings 55 10 6734 87.16%
Net Assets in Top 10 382 M 340 K 19.3 B 35.56%
Weighting of Top 10 42.90% 2.8% 71.7% 16.67%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Ordinary Shares 10.88%
  2. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Ordinary Shares 10.88%
  3. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Ordinary Shares 10.88%
  4. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Ordinary Shares 10.88%
  5. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Ordinary Shares 10.88%
  6. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Ordinary Shares 10.88%
  7. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Ordinary Shares 10.88%
  8. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Ordinary Shares 10.88%
  9. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Ordinary Shares 10.88%
  10. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Ordinary Shares 10.88%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AGQRX % Rank
Stocks 		95.99% 0.90% 110.97% 65.13%
Cash 		4.01% -23.67% 20.19% 27.60%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 24.01%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 18.36%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 6.44%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 48.23% 19.10%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AGQRX % Rank
Technology 		23.49% 0.00% 47.50% 41.66%
Financial Services 		21.87% 0.00% 48.86% 54.33%
Communication Services 		13.20% 0.00% 39.29% 8.28%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.47% 0.00% 48.94% 73.35%
Basic Materials 		8.35% 0.00% 30.03% 47.87%
Consumer Defense 		6.83% 0.00% 28.13% 35.96%
Industrials 		4.84% 0.00% 43.53% 68.18%
Energy 		4.45% 0.00% 24.80% 47.48%
Healthcare 		3.80% 0.00% 93.26% 54.98%
Real Estate 		2.69% 0.00% 17.15% 22.90%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 39.12% 71.28%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AGQRX % Rank
Non US 		92.62% -4.71% 112.57% 73.43%
US 		3.37% -1.60% 104.72% 17.72%

AGQRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AGQRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 41.06% 0.03% 41.06% 0.27%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.00% 2.00% 35.55%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

AGQRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AGQRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AGQRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 190.00% N/A

AGQRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AGQRX Category Low Category High AGQRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 12.61% 58.70%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AGQRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AGQRX Category Low Category High AGQRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.89% -1.98% 17.62% 43.54%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AGQRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

AGQRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Regina Chi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 03, 2020

2.41

2.4%

Ms. Chi joined DePrince, Race & Zollo, Inc. in 2010. Ms. Chi is a Partner of the firm. She serves as the Co-Portfolio Manager for the firm’s Global Value and Emerging Markets Value disciplines and the Portfolio Manager for the International Value discipline. She oversees the portfolio management, research, and trading functions as they relate to the firm’s International Investments. Prior to joining DePrince, Race & Zollo, Inc., Ms. Chi was employed at Oppenheimer Capital as Senior Vice President in the International Equities Group. Prior to that, Ms. Chi was Senior Portfolio Manager and Vice

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.46 13.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×