The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amounts of any borrowings) in equity securities. Equity securities include, among other instruments, common stock, preferred stock, convertible securities (that are in the money and immediately convertible into equity at the time of investment), installment receipts, trust units, and equity-linked investments such as depositary receipts and participatory notes. The Fund generally invests in shares of companies located throughout the world, including in the United States. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 40% of its net assets, unless market conditions are deemed unfavorable by AGFA, the Fund’s investment adviser, in companies that are economically tied to countries throughout the world, including by being organized outside of the United States or conducting substantial business outside of the United States. The Fund will normally maintain investments in companies economically tied to a minimum of three countries in addition to the United States.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in issuers located in emerging market countries. AGFA defines emerging market countries to mean those countries that are included in the Morgan Stanley Capital International (“MSCI”) Emerging Markets Index and those countries that are included in the MSCI Frontier Market Index.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amounts of any borrowings) in securities of companies that AGFA believes are positively exposed to sustainable investment themes. AGFA has identified a number of sustainable investment themes that are consistent with the environmental concept of sustainable development, which, as defined in a 1987 report of the World Commission on Environment and Development, is economic development that meets the needs of current generations without compromising the ability of future generations to meet theirs. Examples of these sustainable investment themes may include Energy and Power Technologies, Waste Management and Pollution Control, Water and Waste Water Solutions and Environmental Health and Safety. The sustainable investment themes are not necessarily limited to the examples provided above and may change over time based on AGFA’s research. The Fund does not generally expect to invest in companies that are fossil fuel producers. Additionally, the Fund can be expected to emphasize investments in sectors such as Industrials that tend to include companies that are positively exposed to sustainable investment themes and may have a reduced weighting to other sectors such as Financials that are traditionally less exposed to sustainable investment themes. Within this framework, AGFA looks for companies that possess proven management, proprietary and strategic advantages and financial strength.

The Fund may invest in a variety of investment vehicles, including ETFs and other mutual funds, including mutual funds and ETFs managed by AGFA or its affiliates. The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its net assets in treasury bills, bonds or other evidence of indebtedness, warrants, and cash or cash equivalents.