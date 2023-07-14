Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
|Period
|AGLCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.6%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|59.73%
|1 Yr
|-4.3%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|40.68%
|3 Yr
|-10.0%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|15.45%
|5 Yr
|-8.3%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|24.30%
|10 Yr
|-3.4%*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|31.91%
* Annualized
|Period
|AGLCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-35.2%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|61.35%
|2021
|-2.7%
|-38.3%
|47.1%
|93.55%
|2020
|3.1%
|-54.2%
|0.6%
|75.37%
|2019
|2.5%
|-76.0%
|54.1%
|90.19%
|2018
|-3.9%
|-26.1%
|47.8%
|88.68%
|AGLCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AGLCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|636 M
|199 K
|133 B
|43.42%
|Number of Holdings
|38
|1
|9075
|82.60%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|251 M
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|37.33%
|Weighting of Top 10
|35.17%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|37.41%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AGLCX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.50%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|19.05%
|Cash
|1.49%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|76.54%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|56.06%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|59.58%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|50.33%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|52.20%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AGLCX % Rank
|Financial Services
|24.60%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|0.99%
|Consumer Cyclical
|16.04%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|10.13%
|Technology
|15.74%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|83.15%
|Industrials
|10.76%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|72.14%
|Communication Services
|8.33%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|93.83%
|Healthcare
|8.30%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|77.09%
|Energy
|5.31%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|8.37%
|Basic Materials
|5.24%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|65.31%
|Consumer Defense
|2.88%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|66.08%
|Real Estate
|2.81%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|36.34%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|84.03%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AGLCX % Rank
|US
|65.73%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|17.73%
|Non US
|32.77%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|77.53%
|AGLCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.07%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|16.76%
|Management Fee
|1.06%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|98.36%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|88.25%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.76%
|N/A
|AGLCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|52.00%
|AGLCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|AGLCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|40.00%
|0.00%
|395.00%
|78.90%
|AGLCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AGLCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|49.89%
|AGLCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|AGLCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AGLCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.74%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|97.84%
|AGLCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Mar 18, 2014
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 29, 2005
16.51
16.5%
Keith Creveling co-manages the Global Growth strategy and has been a member of the Global and Non-U.S. Equity team since joining American Century Investments in 1999. Prior to that, he was an investment analyst at Fiduciary Trust Company and Brown Brothers Harriman. Keith has worked in the investment industry since 1990. He earned a BS in accounting from Drexel University and a MBA in finance from the Stern School of Business at New York University. Keith is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 29, 2008
14.26
14.3%
Brent Puff co-manages the Global Growth strategies. Prior to his current position, he was a senior investment analyst covering United States companies for the team. Before joining American Century Investments in 2001, he spent four years at Peregrine Investment Holdings. He has worked in the investment industry since 1992. He earned a bachelor's degree in economics from Denison University and a master's degree in business administration from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 05, 2014
7.49
7.5%
Mr. Harlan co-manages the Global Growth strategy and provides primary research and analysis for Australia and Canada on the American Century International Growth team. Prior to joining the company in 2007, he was an equity research analyst for Griffin Securities in New York. Mr. Harlan holds bachelor's degrees in philosophy and English from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio and a master's degree in business administration in finance and economics from Columbia Business School in New York. He is a CFA® charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
