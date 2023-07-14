Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

American Century Focused Global Growth Fund

AGLCX | Fund

$7.16

$636 M

0.00%

$0.00

2.07%

Vitals

YTD Return

14.6%

1 yr return

-4.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-10.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-8.3%

Net Assets

$636 M

Holdings in Top 10

35.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$7.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.07%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 40.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

AGLCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -10.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.74%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Century Focused Global Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    American Century Investments
  • Inception Date
    Mar 01, 2002
  • Shares Outstanding
    464009
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Keith Creveling

Fund Description

The fund invests primarily in companies located in developed countries world-wide (including the United States). The fund may also invest in emerging market countries. The portfolio managers look for stocks of companies they believe will increase in value over time, using an investment strategy developed by the fund’s investment advisor. In implementing this strategy, the portfolio managers make their investment decisions based primarily on their analysis of individual companies, rather than on broad economic forecasts. Management of the fund is based on the belief that, over the long term, stock price movements follow growth in earnings, revenues and/or cash flow. The portfolio managers use a variety of analytical research tools and techniques, including integration of environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) data about issuers to help them make decisions about buying or holding stocks of companies that meet their investment criteria and selling the stocks of companies that do not. Under normal market conditions, the fund’s portfolio managers seek securities of companies whose earnings, revenues or key business fundamentals are not only growing, but growing at an accelerating pace. The fund normally invests in a relatively limited number of companies, generally 30-50.
Read More

AGLCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AGLCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.6% -35.6% 29.2% 59.73%
1 Yr -4.3% 17.3% 252.4% 40.68%
3 Yr -10.0%* -3.5% 34.6% 15.45%
5 Yr -8.3%* 0.1% 32.7% 24.30%
10 Yr -3.4%* -6.9% 18.3% 31.91%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AGLCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -35.2% -24.3% 957.1% 61.35%
2021 -2.7% -38.3% 47.1% 93.55%
2020 3.1% -54.2% 0.6% 75.37%
2019 2.5% -76.0% 54.1% 90.19%
2018 -3.9% -26.1% 47.8% 88.68%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AGLCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.6% -35.6% 29.2% 60.29%
1 Yr -4.3% 11.4% 252.4% 39.32%
3 Yr -10.0%* -3.5% 34.6% 14.23%
5 Yr -6.0%* 0.1% 32.7% 22.82%
10 Yr 1.3%* -6.9% 18.3% 31.17%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AGLCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -35.2% -24.3% 957.1% 61.35%
2021 -2.7% -33.1% 47.1% 93.81%
2020 3.1% -44.4% 1.8% 18.17%
2019 2.5% -6.5% 54.1% 26.50%
2018 -1.5% -14.4% 47.8% 94.58%

NAV & Total Return History

AGLCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AGLCX Category Low Category High AGLCX % Rank
Net Assets 636 M 199 K 133 B 43.42%
Number of Holdings 38 1 9075 82.60%
Net Assets in Top 10 251 M -18 M 37.6 B 37.33%
Weighting of Top 10 35.17% 9.1% 100.0% 37.41%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Alphabet Inc Class A 5.48%
  2. Amazon.com Inc 5.16%
  3. Microsoft Corp 5.02%
  4. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 4.63%
  5. Charles Schwab Corp 3.55%
  6. Stellantis NV 3.52%
  7. B3 SA - Brasil Bolsa Balcao 3.49%
  8. B3 SA - Brasil Bolsa Balcao 3.49%
  9. B3 SA - Brasil Bolsa Balcao 3.49%
  10. B3 SA - Brasil Bolsa Balcao 3.49%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AGLCX % Rank
Stocks 		98.50% 61.84% 125.47% 19.05%
Cash 		1.49% -174.70% 23.12% 76.54%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 56.06%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 59.58%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 50.33%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 52.20%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AGLCX % Rank
Financial Services 		24.60% 0.00% 38.42% 0.99%
Consumer Cyclical 		16.04% 0.00% 40.94% 10.13%
Technology 		15.74% 0.00% 49.87% 83.15%
Industrials 		10.76% 0.00% 44.06% 72.14%
Communication Services 		8.33% 0.00% 57.66% 93.83%
Healthcare 		8.30% 0.00% 35.42% 77.09%
Energy 		5.31% 0.00% 21.15% 8.37%
Basic Materials 		5.24% 0.00% 38.60% 65.31%
Consumer Defense 		2.88% 0.00% 73.28% 66.08%
Real Estate 		2.81% 0.00% 39.48% 36.34%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 29.12% 84.03%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AGLCX % Rank
US 		65.73% 0.13% 103.82% 17.73%
Non US 		32.77% 0.58% 99.46% 77.53%

AGLCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AGLCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.07% 0.01% 44.27% 16.76%
Management Fee 1.06% 0.00% 1.82% 98.36%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 88.25%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% N/A

Sales Fees

AGLCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 52.00%

Trading Fees

AGLCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AGLCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 40.00% 0.00% 395.00% 78.90%

AGLCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AGLCX Category Low Category High AGLCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.26% 49.89%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AGLCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AGLCX Category Low Category High AGLCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.74% -4.27% 12.65% 97.84%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AGLCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

AGLCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Keith Creveling

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 29, 2005

16.51

16.5%

Keith Creveling co-manages the Global Growth strategy and has been a member of the Global and Non-U.S. Equity team since joining American Century Investments in 1999. Prior to that, he was an investment analyst at Fiduciary Trust Company and Brown Brothers Harriman. Keith has worked in the investment industry since 1990. He earned a BS in accounting from Drexel University and a MBA in finance from the Stern School of Business at New York University. Keith is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute.

Brent Puff

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 29, 2008

14.26

14.3%

Brent Puff co-manages the Global Growth strategies. Prior to his current position, he was a senior investment analyst covering United States companies for the team. Before joining American Century Investments in 2001, he spent four years at Peregrine Investment Holdings. He has worked in the investment industry since 1992. He earned a bachelor's degree in economics from Denison University and a master's degree in business administration from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University.

Ted Harlan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 05, 2014

7.49

7.5%

Mr. Harlan co-manages the Global Growth strategy and provides primary research and analysis for Australia and Canada on the American Century International Growth team. Prior to joining the company in 2007, he was an equity research analyst for Griffin Securities in New York. Mr. Harlan holds bachelor's degrees in philosophy and English from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio and a master's degree in business administration in finance and economics from Columbia Business School in New York. He is a CFA® charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

