The fund invests primarily in companies located in developed countries world-wide (including the United States). The fund may also invest in emerging market countries. The portfolio managers look for stocks of companies they believe will increase in value over time, using an investment strategy developed by the fund’s investment advisor. In implementing this strategy, the portfolio managers make their investment decisions based primarily on their analysis of individual companies, rather than on broad economic forecasts. Management of the fund is based on the belief that, over the long term, stock price movements follow growth in earnings, revenues and/or cash flow. The portfolio managers use a variety of analytical research tools and techniques, including integration of environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) data about issuers to help them make decisions about buying or holding stocks of companies that meet their investment criteria and selling the stocks of companies that do not. Under normal market conditions, the fund’s portfolio managers seek securities of companies whose earnings, revenues or key business fundamentals are not only growing, but growing at an accelerating pace. The fund normally invests in a relatively limited number of companies, generally 30-50.