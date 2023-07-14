Home
AB Growth Fund

mutual fund
AGFIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$113.94 +0.68 +0.6%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (AGRFX) Primary C (AGRCX) Adv (AGRYX) Inst (AGFIX) Retirement (AGFKX) Retirement (AGFRX)
Vitals

YTD Return

27.3%

1 yr return

20.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.5%

Net Assets

$1.22 B

Holdings in Top 10

45.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$113.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.81%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 28.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

AGFIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 27.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.36%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AB Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    AllianceBernstein
  • Inception Date
    Mar 01, 2005
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Frank Caruso

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in domestic equity securities of companies selected by the Fund’s Adviser for their growth potential within various market sectors. When selecting securities, the Adviser looks for companies that have experienced management teams, strong market positions, and the potential to deliver greater-than-expected earnings growth rates.
In managing the Fund, the Adviser allocates investments among broad sector groups and selects specific investments based on the fundamental company research conducted by the Adviser’s internal research staff, assessing the current and forecasted investment opportunities and conditions, as well as diversification and risk considerations. The Adviser’s research focus is on companies with high sustainable growth prospects, high or improving return on invested capital, transparent business models, and clear competitive advantages.
The Fund has the flexibility to invest across the capitalization spectrum. The Fund is designed for those seeking exposure to companies of various sizes, and typically has substantial investments in both large-capitalization companies and mid-capitalization companies, and may also invest in small-capitalization companies.
The Fund may enter into derivatives transactions, such as options, futures contracts, forwards and swaps. The Fund may use options strategies involving the purchase and/or writing of various combinations of call and/or put options, including on individual securities and stock indices, futures contracts (including futures contracts on individual securities and stock indices) or shares of exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). These transactions may be used, for example, in an effort to earn extra income, to adjust exposure to individual securities or markets, or to protect all or a portion of the Fund’s portfolio from a decline in value.
AGFIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AGFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 27.3% -41.7% 65.2% 57.27%
1 Yr 20.9% -45.6% 77.3% 33.03%
3 Yr 4.2%* -41.6% 28.4% 25.34%
5 Yr 4.5%* -30.4% 23.6% 34.07%
10 Yr 8.5%* -16.9% 19.4% 17.27%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AGFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.4% -85.9% 81.6% 29.43%
2021 5.7% -31.0% 26.7% 37.36%
2020 9.0% -13.0% 34.8% 38.64%
2019 5.3% -6.0% 10.6% 63.09%
2018 -1.8% -15.9% 2.0% 36.80%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AGFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 27.3% -41.7% 65.2% 54.97%
1 Yr 20.9% -45.6% 77.3% 30.32%
3 Yr 4.2%* -41.6% 28.4% 25.33%
5 Yr 7.3%* -30.4% 23.6% 21.93%
10 Yr 12.5%* -16.9% 19.5% 9.55%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AGFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.4% -85.9% 81.6% 29.52%
2021 5.7% -31.0% 26.7% 37.36%
2020 9.0% -13.0% 34.8% 38.64%
2019 5.3% -6.0% 10.6% 63.09%
2018 0.8% -15.9% 3.1% 4.86%

NAV & Total Return History

AGFIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AGFIX Category Low Category High AGFIX % Rank
Net Assets 1.22 B 189 K 222 B 49.38%
Number of Holdings 55 2 3509 59.60%
Net Assets in Top 10 577 M -1.37 M 104 B 52.68%
Weighting of Top 10 45.69% 11.4% 116.5% 56.54%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Alphabet Inc Class C 7.72%
  2. Amazon.com Inc 6.72%
  3. Visa Inc Class A 5.49%
  4. AB Government Money Market A 4.75%
  5. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 4.60%
  6. UnitedHealth Group Inc 4.26%
  7. Qualcomm Inc 3.89%
  8. The Home Depot Inc 3.80%
  9. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc 3.49%
  10. Ab Fixed Income Shares, Inc. Government Money Market Portfolio - Class Ab 3.35%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AGFIX % Rank
Stocks 		95.25% 50.26% 104.50% 87.80%
Cash 		4.75% -10.83% 49.73% 8.74%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 24.81%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 29.93%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 20.53%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 19.62%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AGFIX % Rank
Technology 		28.84% 0.00% 65.70% 73.54%
Healthcare 		22.90% 0.00% 39.76% 3.38%
Consumer Cyclical 		19.22% 0.00% 62.57% 21.93%
Communication Services 		9.84% 0.00% 66.40% 56.72%
Industrials 		6.90% 0.00% 30.65% 42.62%
Financial Services 		5.77% 0.00% 43.06% 82.19%
Consumer Defense 		5.53% 0.00% 25.50% 22.34%
Basic Materials 		1.01% 0.00% 18.91% 55.40%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 45.09%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 74.11%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 63.56%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AGFIX % Rank
US 		94.06% 34.69% 100.00% 53.75%
Non US 		1.19% 0.00% 54.22% 71.23%

AGFIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AGFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.81% 0.01% 20.29% 63.14%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 79.17%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

AGFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AGFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AGFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 28.00% 0.00% 316.74% 41.42%

AGFIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AGFIX Category Low Category High AGFIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 40.83% 31.67%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AGFIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AGFIX Category Low Category High AGFIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.36% -6.13% 1.75% 53.20%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AGFIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

AGFIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Frank Caruso

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 13, 2008

13.81

13.8%

Frank Caruso is a Senior Vice President and Chief Investment Officer of US Growth Equities since 2012. He joined the firm in 1993, when it acquired Shields Asset Management, where he had been director of Equities. Previously, he was a managing director and senior member of the Investment Policy Committee at Shearson Lehman Advisors.He holds a BA in business economics from the State University of New York, Oneonta, and is a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts and the CFA Institute. He is a CFA charterholder. Location: New York

Bruce Aronow

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 13, 2013

9.22

9.2%

Bruce K. Aronow is Chief Investment Officer for US Small/SMID Cap Growth products, a role he has held since 2000. He is also responsible for the US Small/SMID Cap Growth consumer/commercial services sector. Prior to joining the firm in 1999, Aronow was responsible for research and portfolio management for the small-cap consumer and autos/transportation sectors at Invesco (NY) (formerly Chancellor Capital Management). He joined Chancellor in 1994 as a small-cap analyst, primarily focusing on autos/transportation, specialty finance and consumer-related companies. Previously, Aronow was a senior associate with Kidder, Peabody & Co. for five years. He holds a BA with a concentration in philosophy and a minor in economics from Colgate University and served as a recent graduate member on the Board of Trustees of Colgate University from 1990 to 1993. Aronow is a member of both the New York Society of Security Analysts and the Association for Investment Management & Research (AIMR), and is a CFA charterholder. Location: New York

John Fogarty

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 13, 2013

9.22

9.2%

John H. Fogarty is a Senior Vice President and Co-Chief Investment Officer for US Growth Equities. He rejoined the firm in 2006 as a fundamental research analyst covering consumer-discretionary stocks in the US, having previously spent nearly three years as a hedge fund manager at Dialectic Capital Management and Vardon Partners. Fogarty began his career at AB in 1988, performing quantitative research, and joined the US Large Cap Growth team as a generalist and quantitative analyst in 1995. He became a portfolio manager in 1997. Fogarty holds a BA in history from Columbia University and is a CFA charterholder. Location: New York

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

