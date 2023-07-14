Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
2.1%
1 yr return
7.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-5.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-5.4%
Net Assets
$438 M
Holdings in Top 10
26.0%
Expense Ratio 1.13%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 39.00%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|
■
|
it is traded in a frontier market country;
|
■
|
the issuer is a government agency or guaranteed by a sovereign government agency, including a regional or municipal government within the country, or quasi-governmental agency of a frontier market country;
|
■
|
the issuer is organized under the laws of, or that maintains its principal place of business in, a frontier market country;
|
■
|
the issuer derives at least 50% of its revenues from, or has at least 50% of its assets in, a frontier market country;
|
■
|
the value is linked to one of the above categories; or
|
■
|
it is a derivative instrument whose value is linked to one of the above categories.
|Period
|AGEYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.1%
|-6.1%
|13.6%
|65.56%
|1 Yr
|7.0%
|-7.5%
|19.8%
|53.78%
|3 Yr
|-5.3%*
|-17.0%
|2.0%
|44.01%
|5 Yr
|-5.4%*
|-18.7%
|2.9%
|84.03%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.6%
|6.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|AGEYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.1%
|-58.7%
|15.1%
|49.22%
|2021
|-0.5%
|-12.8%
|25.4%
|3.85%
|2020
|-1.7%
|-6.9%
|3.9%
|93.07%
|2019
|1.0%
|-19.2%
|4.3%
|86.58%
|2018
|-2.5%
|-7.2%
|5.2%
|74.29%
|Period
|AGEYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.1%
|-19.8%
|11.3%
|64.65%
|1 Yr
|7.0%
|-21.4%
|19.8%
|49.24%
|3 Yr
|-5.3%*
|-17.0%
|5.1%
|44.16%
|5 Yr
|-4.5%*
|-18.7%
|4.3%
|71.33%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.6%
|10.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|AGEYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.1%
|-58.7%
|15.1%
|49.53%
|2021
|-0.5%
|-12.8%
|25.4%
|3.85%
|2020
|-1.7%
|-6.9%
|3.9%
|93.07%
|2019
|1.2%
|-19.2%
|4.3%
|85.57%
|2018
|-0.9%
|-7.2%
|5.2%
|7.86%
|AGEYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AGEYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|438 M
|49.1 K
|15.2 B
|38.97%
|Number of Holdings
|173
|4
|2121
|71.38%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|65.3 M
|-134 M
|1.25 B
|46.46%
|Weighting of Top 10
|26.00%
|2.2%
|95.0%
|37.19%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AGEYX % Rank
|Bonds
|91.36%
|-0.02%
|116.66%
|55.69%
|Cash
|7.94%
|-16.66%
|101.67%
|44.92%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.68%
|0.00%
|8.47%
|27.38%
|Stocks
|0.02%
|-0.47%
|2.07%
|22.15%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.23%
|Other
|0.00%
|-3.28%
|3.53%
|88.92%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AGEYX % Rank
|Government
|77.95%
|0.00%
|99.79%
|27.08%
|Corporate
|14.10%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|58.46%
|Cash & Equivalents
|7.95%
|0.00%
|99.89%
|47.38%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|64.87%
|99.38%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.31%
|97.23%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.23%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AGEYX % Rank
|Non US
|91.22%
|0.00%
|159.42%
|62.15%
|US
|0.14%
|-74.21%
|36.99%
|42.15%
|AGEYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.13%
|0.17%
|43.25%
|53.14%
|Management Fee
|0.85%
|0.00%
|1.10%
|89.73%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|7.43%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.65%
|90.36%
|AGEYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.75%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|AGEYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|0.75%
|2.00%
|73.33%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|AGEYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|39.00%
|0.00%
|218.00%
|30.07%
|AGEYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AGEYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|8.97%
|0.00%
|27.78%
|18.13%
|AGEYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|AGEYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AGEYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|7.86%
|-2.28%
|9.04%
|1.25%
|AGEYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 02, 2022
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 02, 2022
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 04, 2022
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2022
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2022
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 02, 2022
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 02, 2022
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2022
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2022
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2022
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2022
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 02, 2021
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 02, 2021
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 04, 2021
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 02, 2021
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 03, 2021
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2021
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 02, 2021
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 04, 2021
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 05, 2021
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2021
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2021
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 02, 2020
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 03, 2020
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 02, 2020
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 02, 2020
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 04, 2020
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2020
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 02, 2020
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 04, 2020
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 02, 2020
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 03, 2020
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 04, 2020
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2020
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 03, 2019
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 04, 2019
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 02, 2019
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 04, 2019
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 02, 2019
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2019
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 04, 2019
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 02, 2019
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 02, 2019
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 04, 2019
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 04, 2019
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2019
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2018
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 04, 2018
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 02, 2018
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 05, 2018
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 02, 2018
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 03, 2018
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 04, 2018
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 02, 2018
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 03, 2018
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 02, 2018
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 02, 2018
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2018
|$0.059
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 04, 2017
|$0.054
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 02, 2017
|$0.078
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 03, 2017
|$0.085
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 05, 2017
|$0.061
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 02, 2017
|$0.049
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 05, 2017
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 02, 2017
|$0.056
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 02, 2017
|$0.064
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 03, 2017
|$0.069
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 02, 2017
|$0.048
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 02, 2017
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 04, 2017
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 02, 2016
|$0.052
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 02, 2016
|$0.084
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 04, 2016
|$0.079
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 02, 2016
|$0.074
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 02, 2016
|$0.108
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 05, 2016
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 02, 2016
|$0.053
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 02, 2016
|$0.094
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 04, 2016
|$0.051
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2016
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 02, 2016
|$0.049
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 05, 2016
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2015
|$0.050
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2015
|$0.067
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.056
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2015
|$0.068
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 03, 2015
|$0.064
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2015
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2015
|$0.051
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2015
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2015
|$0.072
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 02, 2015
|$0.058
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 02, 2015
|$0.086
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 02, 2015
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2014
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 03, 2014
|$0.053
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2014
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 02, 2014
|$0.048
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2014
|$0.065
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2014
|$0.050
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 02, 2014
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2014
|$0.058
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2014
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 25, 2014
8.27
8.3%
Lars Peter Nielsen is a Senior Portfolio Manager responsible for formulating Global Evolution’s local currency strategies. Prior to joining Global Evolution in 2007, Mr. Nielsen held a similar position in Sydbank Emerging Markets & Structured Credit where he was part of the investment management team responsible for emerging markets fixed income and FX mutual funds. Mr. Nielsen joined Sydbank in 2004, prior to which he spent four years trading and advising institutional investors on emerging markets fixed income at Jyske Bank.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 25, 2014
8.27
8.3%
Christian Mejrup is Deputy Chief Investment Officer of EM Sovereign Debt and Senior Portfolio Manager responsible for formulating Global Evolution’s hard currency and local currency strategies with special focus on frontier countrstrategies. Prior to joining Global Evolution in 2007, Mr. Mejrup held a position as Portfolio Managersimilar position since 2005 in Sydbank Emerging Markets & Structured Credit where he was part of the investment management team responsible for emerging markets fixed income and FX mutual funds.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 25, 2014
8.27
8.3%
Michael Hansen is Senior Strategist responsible for formulating the overall trading and hedging strategies at Global Evolution, and is in charge of ongoing emerging market commentary and strategy research. Prior to joining Global Evolution in 2007, Mr. Hansen worked as a strategist for Sydbank Emerging Markets & Structured Credit. Mr. Hansen joined Sydbank in 1994
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 29, 2015
7.01
7.0%
Kristian Wigh is a Senior Portfolio Manager responsible for formulating hard currency strategies with main focus on traditional emerging market countries and ESG analysis across all strategies. Prior to joining Global Evolution in 2012, Mr. Wigh worked as a Research Analyst for Mergermarket (FT Group) from March 2012 to August 2012 and has previously worked for Danske Capital from July 2008 to December 2010.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 30, 2017
5.01
5.0%
Sofus Asboe is a Portfolio Manager responsible for formulating hard currency strategies with main focus on traditional emerging market countries. Furthermore, he provides general support within the investment management team. Prior to joining Global Evolution in 2016, Mr. Asboe was employed as an Assistant Portfolio Manager at Markedskraft ASA in 2015. Mr. Asboe studied at Aarhaus University prior to joining Markedskraft ASA where he received his graduate degree in 2016. Mr. Asboe holds an MSc in Finance from Aarhaus, supplemented with courses from Harvard.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 15, 2018
3.96
4.0%
Mr. Daly is an Investment Director on the EMD team at Aberdeen Standard Investments. Kevin joined Aberdeen Asset Management in 2007 having spent the previous ten years at Standard & Poor’s in London and Singapore. During that time Kevin worked as a Credit Market Analyst covering global emerging debt and was Head of Origination for Global Sovereign Ratings. Kevin was a regular participant on the Global Sovereign Ratings Committee and was one of the initial members of the Emerging Market Council, formed in 2006 to advise senior management on business and market developments in emerging markets.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 15, 2018
3.96
4.0%
Siddharth is the Head of Emerging Market Corporate Debt. Sid joined Aberdeen in 2010 and initially worked as a Credit Risk Analyst for the Counterparty Risk team. Previously, Sid worked for four years at ICICI Bank UK PLC in London. He was part of the Treasury Investment team focusing on Indian bond investments. He started his career at ICICI with the Corporate Finance team focusing on cross-border M&A. Sid completed a post-graduate degree in Business Management from the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow in 2006. Prior to that he completed a Bachelors degree (Hons) in Electronics and Electrical Communication Engineering from Punjab Engineering College, India. Sid is a CFA Charterholder.Bachelor's degree (Hons) in Electronics and Electrical Communication Engineering from Punjab Engineering College, India. Post-graduate degree in Business Management from the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2019
2.42
2.4%
Paul B Cavazos is Chief Investment Officer and joined American Beacon Advisors and has served on the portfolio management team since 2016. Prior to joining American Beacon Advisors, Mr. Cavazos was Chief Investment Officer and Assistant Treasurer of DTE Energy from 2007 to 2016.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2019
2.42
2.4%
Colin J. Hamer is Associate Portfolio Manager, and has served on the Manager’s portfolio management team since 2018. Mr. Hamer has served on the asset management team since January 2015, is a CFA® charterholder, and has earned the CAIA designation. Prior to joining the Manager, Mr. Hamer worked at Fidelity Investments in various investment-related roles from 2008 to 2014.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2019
2.42
2.4%
Patrick Sporl, is a Senior Portfolio Manager and has served on the Manager’s portfolio management team since 2016. He was previously a Senior Portfolio Manager in the Fixed Income group at the Manager, where he worked since 1996. Prior to American Beacon, Mr. Sporl worked in the Controller’s Department of American Airlines and as a Staff Auditor for Deloitte & Touche in San Francisco. He has a BS in Business Administration from the University of the Pacific and received his MBA in Finance from the University of Texas at Arlington in 1997. Mr. Sporl is an inactive CPA and is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|23.87
|6.33
|6.11
