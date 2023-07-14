Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

American Beacon Frontier Markets Income Fund

AGEPX | Fund

$6.87

$438 M

8.73%

$0.60

1.38%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.1%

1 yr return

7.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-5.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-5.4%

Net Assets

$438 M

Holdings in Top 10

26.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$6.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.38%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 39.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

American Beacon Frontier Markets Income Fund

AGEPX | Fund

$6.87

$438 M

8.73%

$0.60

1.38%

AGEPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 7.50%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 8.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Beacon Frontier Markets Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    American Beacon
  • Inception Date
    Feb 25, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Hansen

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments that are economically tied to frontier market countries. Investments economically tied to frontier market countries may include securities, debentures, currencies, and derivative investments. The Fund may also make investments that are economically tied to more-developed emerging market countries. The Fund’s investments are expected to include primarily frontier and emerging market sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt instruments, such as obligations issued
or guaranteed by foreign (non-U.S.) governments, their agencies or instrumentalities and political subdivisions, and investments that provide exposure to sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt instruments. The Fund may invest in callable securities, municipal securities, including but not limited to general obligation bonds, inflation index-linked securities, illiquid securities, restricted securities, and variable and floating-rate securities. The Fund may also invest in debt instruments issued by corporations that are economically tied to frontier market countries and in obligations of supranational entities. All such investments may be denominated in foreign (non-U.S.) currencies.
An investment is generally regarded as being economically tied to a frontier market country if:
it is traded in a frontier market country;
the issuer is a government agency or guaranteed by a sovereign government agency, including a regional or municipal government within the country, or quasi-governmental agency of a frontier market country;
the issuer is organized under the laws of, or that maintains its principal place of business in, a frontier market country;
the issuer derives at least 50% of its revenues from, or has at least 50% of its assets in, a frontier market country;
the value is linked to one of the above categories; or
it is a derivative instrument whose value is linked to one of the above categories.
Frontier market countries are represented by countries typically characterized by developing financial markets as well as developing economies and political systems. A frontier market country is one that is typically located in the Asia-Pacific region, Central or Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Central or South America, the Caribbean, or Africa. Frontier market countries generally include all countries except the developed and emerging market countries that are constituents of the MSCI All Country World Index.
The countries that comprise frontier markets change from time to time. The Fund’s investment sub-advisors may invest in any countries that they reasonably determine to be classified as frontier market countries. In making investment decisions for the Fund, one of the Fund’s sub-advisors, Global Evolution USA, LLC, employs a top-down investment process that focuses on macroeconomic and political risk, as well as country risk, while the Fund’s other sub-advisor, Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited (“AAML”), employs a bottom-up investment process that applies fundamental research to countries and companies in selecting investments. The Fund may, at times, invest significantly in issuers located in or economically tied to African countries. However, as the country and geographic allocation of the Fund’s portfolio changes over time, the Fund’s exposure to African countries may be lower at a future date, and the Fund’s exposure to other countries and geographic regions may be higher. Each sub-advisor’s investment processes incorporate the sub-advisor’s environmental, social and/or governance (“ESG”) analysis as a consideration in the assessment of all potential portfolio investments. However, as ESG information is just one investment consideration, ESG considerations generally are not solely determinative in any investment decision made by a sub-advisor. Global Evolution USA, LLC will exclude certain countries from the Fund’s investment universe based on ESG considerations such as political rights and corruption. AAML considers and assesses how ESG issues are managed and mitigated, and may avoid investing in countries where ESG factors may erode the willingness and ability of the issuer to service its debt. A sub-advisor may use ESG research and/or ratings information provided by one or more third parties in performing this analysis and considering ESG risks.
The Fund’s investments in derivatives may include structured products, including credit-linked and structured notes (which may be issued by special purpose vehicles (“SPVs”)), options, warrants (including sovereign warrants), futures contracts, including interest rate and Treasury futures contracts, forward contracts (including non-deliverable forwards (“NDFs”)), swaps, contracts for difference and similar instruments. The types of swaps that the Fund may enter into include credit default swaps, cross currency swaps, interest rate swaps, total return swaps, and similar instruments. The Fund uses derivative instruments to enhance total return, to hedge against fluctuations in securities prices, interest rates or currency exchange rates, to change the effective duration of its portfolio, to manage certain investment risks or as a substitute for the purchase or sale of the underlying currencies or securities. Derivative instruments allow the Fund to obtain economic exposure to a frontier or emerging market country without directly holding its securities. For example, derivatives may be used where regulatory or other restrictions make it difficult or undesirable for the Fund to invest directly in a frontier or emerging market investment. Subject to applicable regulatory restrictions, there is no limit on the amount of the Fund’s exposure to a single counterparty.
The Fund also may have significant exposure to foreign currencies for investment or hedging purposes by purchasing or selling foreign currency forward contracts (including NDFs), non-U.S. currency futures contracts, options on non-U.S. currencies, and swaps for currency transactions. The Fund may also make direct investments in non-U.S. currencies, including on a spot (cash) basis at the rate prevailing in the currency exchange market, and in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies. Investments in currencies and currency derivatives are established to extract value or reduce risk.
The Fund does not have specific requirements for investment yield, duration, maturity, market capitalization, or minimum credit quality rating, and may invest without limitation in securities, and trade with counterparties, which are rated below investment grade (commonly known as “high-yield debt securities” or “junk bonds”) (rated BB or lower by S&P Global Ratings or Fitch, Inc. and/or Ba or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc.) or the unrated equivalent. The Fund may achieve capital appreciation when a stronger macro-economic and political situation for frontier market countries leads to lower yields, lower credit spreads and potentially stronger currencies.
The Fund may also invest cash balances in other investment companies, including government money market funds.
Read More

AGEPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AGEPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.1% -6.1% 13.6% 70.66%
1 Yr 7.0% -7.5% 19.8% 54.79%
3 Yr -5.3%* -17.0% 2.1% 45.83%
5 Yr -5.4%* -18.7% 2.9% 81.44%
10 Yr N/A* -14.6% 6.7% 92.51%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AGEPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.1% -58.7% 15.1% 49.69%
2021 -0.5% -12.8% 25.4% 4.44%
2020 -1.7% -6.9% 3.9% 93.79%
2019 1.0% -19.2% 4.3% 88.37%
2018 -2.5% -7.2% 5.2% 71.38%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AGEPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.1% -19.8% 11.2% 68.86%
1 Yr 7.0% -21.4% 19.8% 50.30%
3 Yr -5.3%* -17.0% 5.1% 45.98%
5 Yr -4.5%* -18.7% 4.3% 71.97%
10 Yr N/A* -14.6% 10.6% 91.63%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AGEPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.1% -58.7% 15.1% 50.00%
2021 -0.5% -12.8% 25.4% 4.44%
2020 -1.7% -6.9% 3.9% 93.79%
2019 1.1% -19.2% 4.3% 86.71%
2018 -1.0% -7.2% 5.2% 8.83%

NAV & Total Return History

AGEPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AGEPX Category Low Category High AGEPX % Rank
Net Assets 438 M 49.1 K 15.2 B 37.72%
Number of Holdings 173 4 2121 69.51%
Net Assets in Top 10 65.3 M -134 M 1.25 B 45.12%
Weighting of Top 10 26.00% 2.2% 95.0% 35.91%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. State Street Instl US Govt MMkt Slct 5.64%
  2. Uruguay (Republic of) 3.875% 4.02%
  3. Egypt (Arab Republic of) 14.31% 3.17%
  4. Egypt (Arab Republic of) 14.31% 3.17%
  5. Egypt (Arab Republic of) 14.31% 3.17%
  6. Egypt (Arab Republic of) 14.31% 3.17%
  7. Egypt (Arab Republic of) 14.31% 3.17%
  8. Egypt (Arab Republic of) 14.31% 3.17%
  9. Egypt (Arab Republic of) 14.31% 3.17%
  10. Egypt (Arab Republic of) 14.31% 3.17%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AGEPX % Rank
Bonds 		91.36% -0.02% 116.66% 55.18%
Cash 		7.94% -16.66% 101.67% 43.60%
Convertible Bonds 		0.68% 0.00% 8.47% 27.13%
Stocks 		0.02% -0.47% 2.07% 21.04%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 39.02%
Other 		0.00% -3.28% 3.53% 39.33%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AGEPX % Rank
Government 		77.95% 0.00% 99.79% 25.91%
Corporate 		14.10% 0.00% 93.26% 57.93%
Cash & Equivalents 		7.95% 0.00% 99.89% 46.04%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 64.87% 70.73%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 1.31% 45.73%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 39.02%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AGEPX % Rank
Non US 		91.22% 0.00% 159.42% 61.59%
US 		0.14% -74.21% 36.99% 40.85%

AGEPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AGEPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.38% 0.17% 43.25% 36.76%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.00% 1.10% 85.33%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 3.33%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.65% 87.65%

Sales Fees

AGEPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AGEPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 0.75% 2.00% 13.33%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AGEPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 39.00% 0.00% 218.00% 27.34%

AGEPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AGEPX Category Low Category High AGEPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 8.73% 0.00% 27.78% 18.56%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AGEPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Quarterly Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AGEPX Category Low Category High AGEPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 7.50% -2.28% 9.04% 2.79%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AGEPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

AGEPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Hansen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 25, 2014

8.27

8.3%

Michael Hansen is Senior Strategist responsible for formulating the overall trading and hedging strategies at Global Evolution, and is in charge of ongoing emerging market commentary and strategy research. Prior to joining Global Evolution in 2007, Mr. Hansen worked as a strategist for Sydbank Emerging Markets & Structured Credit. Mr. Hansen joined Sydbank in 1994

Lars Nielsen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 25, 2014

8.27

8.3%

Lars Peter Nielsen is a Senior Portfolio Manager responsible for formulating Global Evolution’s local currency strategies. Prior to joining Global Evolution in 2007, Mr. Nielsen held a similar position in Sydbank Emerging Markets & Structured Credit where he was part of the investment management team responsible for emerging markets fixed income and FX mutual funds. Mr. Nielsen joined Sydbank in 2004, prior to which he spent four years trading and advising institutional investors on emerging markets fixed income at Jyske Bank.

Christian Mejrup

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 25, 2014

8.27

8.3%

Christian Mejrup is Deputy Chief Investment Officer of EM Sovereign Debt and Senior Portfolio Manager responsible for formulating Global Evolution’s hard currency and local currency strategies with special focus on frontier countrstrategies. Prior to joining Global Evolution in 2007, Mr. Mejrup held a position as Portfolio Managersimilar position since 2005 in Sydbank Emerging Markets & Structured Credit where he was part of the investment management team responsible for emerging markets fixed income and FX mutual funds.

Kristian Wigh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 29, 2015

7.01

7.0%

Kristian Wigh is a Senior Portfolio Manager responsible for formulating hard currency strategies with main focus on traditional emerging market countries and ESG analysis across all strategies. Prior to joining Global Evolution in 2012, Mr. Wigh worked as a Research Analyst for Mergermarket (FT Group) from March 2012 to August 2012 and has previously worked for Danske Capital from July 2008 to December 2010.

Sofus Asboe

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 30, 2017

5.01

5.0%

Sofus Asboe is a Portfolio Manager responsible for formulating hard currency strategies with main focus on traditional emerging market countries. Furthermore, he provides general support within the investment management team. Prior to joining Global Evolution in 2016, Mr. Asboe was employed as an Assistant Portfolio Manager at Markedskraft ASA in 2015. Mr. Asboe studied at Aarhaus University prior to joining Markedskraft ASA where he received his graduate degree in 2016. Mr. Asboe holds an MSc in Finance from Aarhaus, supplemented with courses from Harvard.

Kevin Daly

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 15, 2018

3.96

4.0%

Mr. Daly is an Investment Director on the EMD team at Aberdeen Standard Investments. Kevin joined Aberdeen Asset Management in 2007 having spent the previous ten years at Standard & Poor’s in London and Singapore. During that time Kevin worked as a Credit Market Analyst covering global emerging debt and was Head of Origination for Global Sovereign Ratings. Kevin was a regular participant on the Global Sovereign Ratings Committee and was one of the initial members of the Emerging Market Council, formed in 2006 to advise senior management on business and market developments in emerging markets.

Siddharth Dahiya

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 15, 2018

3.96

4.0%

Siddharth is the Head of Emerging Market Corporate Debt. Sid joined Aberdeen in 2010 and initially worked as a Credit Risk Analyst for the Counterparty Risk team. Previously, Sid worked for four years at ICICI Bank UK PLC in London. He was part of the Treasury Investment team focusing on Indian bond investments. He started his career at ICICI with the Corporate Finance team focusing on cross-border M&A. Sid completed a post-graduate degree in Business Management from the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow in 2006. Prior to that he completed a Bachelors degree (Hons) in Electronics and Electrical Communication Engineering from Punjab Engineering College, India. Sid is a CFA Charterholder.Bachelor's degree (Hons) in Electronics and Electrical Communication Engineering from Punjab Engineering College, India. Post-graduate degree in Business Management from the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow.

Paul Cavazos

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2019

2.42

2.4%

Paul B Cavazos is Chief Investment Officer and joined American Beacon Advisors and has served on the portfolio management team since 2016. Prior to joining American Beacon Advisors, Mr. Cavazos was Chief Investment Officer and Assistant Treasurer of DTE Energy from 2007 to 2016.

Colin Hamer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2019

2.42

2.4%

Colin J. Hamer is Associate Portfolio Manager, and has served on the Manager’s portfolio management team since 2018. Mr. Hamer has served on the asset management team since January 2015, is a CFA® charterholder, and has earned the CAIA designation. Prior to joining the Manager, Mr. Hamer worked at Fidelity Investments in various investment-related roles from 2008 to 2014.

Patrick Sporl

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2019

2.42

2.4%

Patrick Sporl, is a Senior Portfolio Manager and has served on the Manager’s portfolio management team since 2016. He was previously a Senior Portfolio Manager in the Fixed Income group at the Manager, where he worked since 1996. Prior to American Beacon, Mr. Sporl worked in the Controller’s Department of American Airlines and as a Staff Auditor for Deloitte & Touche in San Francisco. He has a BS in Business Administration from the University of the Pacific and received his MBA in Finance from the University of Texas at Arlington in 1997. Mr. Sporl is an inactive CPA and is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 23.87 6.34 6.11

