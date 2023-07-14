Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments that are economically tied to frontier market countries. Investments economically tied to frontier market countries may include securities, debentures, currencies, and derivative investments. The Fund may also make investments that are economically tied to more-developed emerging market countries. The Fund’s investments are expected to include primarily frontier and emerging market sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt instruments, such as obligations issued

or guaranteed by foreign (non-U.S.) governments, their agencies or instrumentalities and political subdivisions, and investments that provide exposure to sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt instruments. The Fund may invest in callable securities, municipal securities, including but not limited to general obligation bonds, inflation index-linked securities, illiquid securities, restricted securities, and variable and floating-rate securities. The Fund may also invest in debt instruments issued by corporations that are economically tied to frontier market countries and in obligations of supranational entities. All such investments may be denominated in foreign (non-U.S.) currencies.

An investment is generally regarded as being economically tied to a frontier market country if:

■ it is traded in a frontier market country;

■ the issuer is a government agency or guaranteed by a sovereign government agency, including a regional or municipal government within the country, or quasi-governmental agency of a frontier market country;

■ the issuer is organized under the laws of, or that maintains its principal place of business in, a frontier market country;

■ the issuer derives at least 50% of its revenues from, or has at least 50% of its assets in, a frontier market country;

■ the value is linked to one of the above categories; or

■ it is a derivative instrument whose value is linked to one of the above categories.

Frontier market countries are represented by countries typically characterized by developing financial markets as well as developing economies and political systems. A frontier market country is one that is typically located in the Asia-Pacific region, Central or Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Central or South America, the Caribbean, or Africa. Frontier market countries generally include all countries except the developed and emerging market countries that are constituents of the MSCI All Country World Index.

The countries that comprise frontier markets change from time to time. The Fund’s investment sub-advisors may invest in any countries that they reasonably determine to be classified as frontier market countries. In making investment decisions for the Fund, one of the Fund’s sub-advisors, Global Evolution USA, LLC, employs a top-down investment process that focuses on macroeconomic and political risk, as well as country risk, while the Fund’s other sub-advisor, Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited (“AAML”), employs a bottom-up investment process that applies fundamental research to countries and companies in selecting investments. The Fund may, at times, invest significantly in issuers located in or economically tied to African countries. However, as the country and geographic allocation of the Fund’s portfolio changes over time, the Fund’s exposure to African countries may be lower at a future date, and the Fund’s exposure to other countries and geographic regions may be higher. Each sub-advisor’s investment processes incorporate the sub-advisor’s environmental, social and/or governance (“ESG”) analysis as a consideration in the assessment of all potential portfolio investments. However, as ESG information is just one investment consideration, ESG considerations generally are not solely determinative in any investment decision made by a sub-advisor. Global Evolution USA, LLC will exclude certain countries from the Fund’s investment universe based on ESG considerations such as political rights and corruption. AAML considers and assesses how ESG issues are managed and mitigated, and may avoid investing in countries where ESG factors may erode the willingness and ability of the issuer to service its debt. A sub-advisor may use ESG research and/or ratings information provided by one or more third parties in performing this analysis and considering ESG risks.

The Fund’s investments in derivatives may include structured products, including credit-linked and structured notes (which may be issued by special purpose vehicles (“SPVs”)), options, warrants (including sovereign warrants), futures contracts, including interest rate and Treasury futures contracts, forward contracts (including non-deliverable forwards (“NDFs”)), swaps, contracts for difference and similar instruments. The types of swaps that the Fund may enter into include credit default swaps, cross currency swaps, interest rate swaps, total return swaps, and similar instruments. The Fund uses derivative instruments to enhance total return, to hedge against fluctuations in securities prices, interest rates or currency exchange rates, to change the effective duration of its portfolio, to manage certain investment risks or as a substitute for the purchase or sale of the underlying currencies or securities. Derivative instruments allow the Fund to obtain economic exposure to a frontier or emerging market country without directly holding its securities. For example, derivatives may be used where regulatory or other restrictions make it difficult or undesirable for the Fund to invest directly in a frontier or emerging market investment. Subject to applicable regulatory restrictions, there is no limit on the amount of the Fund’s exposure to a single counterparty.

The Fund also may have significant exposure to foreign currencies for investment or hedging purposes by purchasing or selling foreign currency forward contracts (including NDFs), non-U.S. currency futures contracts, options on non-U.S. currencies, and swaps for currency transactions. The Fund may also make direct investments in non-U.S. currencies, including on a spot (cash) basis at the rate prevailing in the currency exchange market, and in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies. Investments in currencies and currency derivatives are established to extract value or reduce risk.

The Fund does not have specific requirements for investment yield, duration, maturity, market capitalization, or minimum credit quality rating, and may invest without limitation in securities, and trade with counterparties, which are rated below investment grade (commonly known as “high-yield debt securities” or “junk bonds”) (rated BB or lower by S&P Global Ratings or Fitch, Inc. and/or Ba or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc.) or the unrated equivalent. The Fund may achieve capital appreciation when a stronger macro-economic and political situation for frontier market countries leads to lower yields, lower credit spreads and potentially stronger currencies.