AB High Income Fund

mutual fund
AGDKX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$6.67 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
High Yield Bond
share class
A (AGDAX) Primary C (AGDCX) Retirement (AGDKX) Inst (AGDIX) Adv (AGDYX) Retirement (AGDRX) Inst (AGDZX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

AB High Income Fund

AGDKX | Fund

$6.67

$3.55 B

7.57%

$0.50

0.94%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.3%

1 yr return

1.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.6%

Net Assets

$3.55 B

Holdings in Top 10

14.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$6.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.94%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 48.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

AGDKX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 4.87%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 7.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AB High Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    AllianceBernstein
  • Inception Date
    Jan 28, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Matthew Sheridan

Fund Description

The Fund pursues income opportunities from government, corporate, emerging market and high-yield sources. It has the flexibility to invest in a broad range of fixed-income securities in both developed and emerging market countries. The Fund’s investments may include U.S. and non-U.S. corporate debt securities and sovereign debt securities. The Fund may invest, without limitation, in either U.S. Dollar-denominated or non-U.S. Dollar-denominated fixed-income securities.
The Adviser selects securities for purchase or sale based on its assessment of the securities’ risk and return characteristics as well as the securities’ impact on the overall risk and return characteristics of the Fund. In making this assessment, the Adviser takes into account various factors, including the credit quality and sensitivity to interest rates of the securities under consideration and of the Fund’s other holdings.
The Fund may invest in debt securities with a range of maturities from short- to long-term. Substantially all of the Fund’s assets may be invested in lower-rated securities, which may include securities having the lowest rating for non-subordinated debt instruments (i.e., rated C by Moody’s Investors Service (“Moody’s”) or CCC+ or lower by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) and Fitch Ratings (“Fitch”)) and unrated securities of equivalent investment quality. The Fund also may invest in investment grade securities and unrated securities.
The Fund may invest in mortgage-related and other asset-backed securities, loan participations and assignments, inflation-indexed securities, structured securities, variable, floating, and inverse floating-rate instruments and preferred stock, and may use other investment techniques. The Fund may also make short sales of securities or maintain a short position. The Fund may use borrowings or other leverage for investment purposes. The Fund intends, among other things, to enter into transactions such as reverse repurchase agreements and dollar rolls. The Fund may invest, without limit, in derivatives, such as options, futures contracts, forwards, or swap agreements.
Read More

AGDKX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AGDKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.3% -7.2% 10.3% 63.30%
1 Yr 1.2% -9.7% 19.3% 64.18%
3 Yr -3.4%* -11.4% 72.9% 76.73%
5 Yr -4.6%* -14.2% 37.6% 93.90%
10 Yr -3.4%* -9.0% 19.1% 91.48%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AGDKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.0% -33.4% 3.6% 85.63%
2021 -0.5% -4.3% 5.4% 84.02%
2020 -1.2% -8.4% 70.9% 94.47%
2019 1.7% -1.1% 5.1% 67.05%
2018 -2.5% -4.0% 0.1% 96.54%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AGDKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.3% -14.3% 7.5% 58.33%
1 Yr 1.2% -18.1% 22.2% 58.39%
3 Yr -3.4%* -11.4% 72.9% 76.67%
5 Yr -4.6%* -14.2% 37.6% 93.69%
10 Yr -3.0%* -9.0% 19.1% 90.53%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AGDKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.0% -33.4% 3.6% 85.63%
2021 -0.5% -4.3% 5.4% 83.87%
2020 -1.2% -8.4% 70.9% 94.47%
2019 1.7% -1.0% 5.1% 69.98%
2018 -2.5% -4.0% 0.2% 96.71%

NAV & Total Return History

AGDKX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AGDKX Category Low Category High AGDKX % Rank
Net Assets 3.55 B 1.47 M 26.2 B 14.93%
Number of Holdings 1130 2 2736 5.56%
Net Assets in Top 10 543 M -492 M 2.55 B 13.03%
Weighting of Top 10 14.94% 3.0% 100.0% 30.40%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. 5 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 6.93%
  2. 5 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 6.93%
  3. 5 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 6.93%
  4. 5 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 6.93%
  5. 5 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 6.93%
  6. 5 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 6.93%
  7. 5 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 6.93%
  8. 5 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 6.93%
  9. 5 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 6.93%
  10. 5 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 6.93%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AGDKX % Rank
Bonds 		114.38% 0.00% 154.38% 1.60%
Stocks 		2.62% -0.60% 52.82% 16.03%
Preferred Stocks 		1.74% 0.00% 7.09% 6.00%
Convertible Bonds 		1.39% 0.00% 17.89% 36.90%
Other 		0.76% -63.70% 32.06% 10.25%
Cash 		-20.90% -52.00% 100.00% 98.39%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AGDKX % Rank
Energy 		62.47% 0.00% 100.00% 34.92%
Consumer Defense 		21.42% 0.00% 100.00% 7.94%
Industrials 		7.58% 0.00% 100.00% 14.02%
Communication Services 		4.63% 0.00% 99.99% 39.42%
Technology 		2.04% 0.00% 34.19% 15.61%
Basic Materials 		1.33% 0.00% 100.00% 23.02%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.54% 0.00% 100.00% 34.39%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 58.99%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 86.71% 56.61%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 22.17% 54.50%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 60.85%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AGDKX % Rank
US 		2.61% -0.60% 47.59% 16.11%
Non US 		0.01% -0.01% 5.26% 32.94%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AGDKX % Rank
Corporate 		62.86% 0.00% 129.69% 95.89%
Derivative 		14.96% 0.00% 45.95% 2.05%
Government 		12.47% 0.00% 99.07% 2.64%
Securitized 		6.84% 0.00% 97.24% 6.89%
Cash & Equivalents 		2.53% 0.00% 99.98% 65.10%
Municipal 		0.33% 0.00% 4.66% 3.67%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AGDKX % Rank
US 		89.17% 0.00% 150.64% 6.44%
Non US 		25.21% 0.00% 118.12% 9.66%

AGDKX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AGDKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.94% 0.03% 18.97% 54.75%
Management Fee 0.47% 0.00% 1.84% 25.73%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 36.61%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

AGDKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AGDKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AGDKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 48.00% 1.00% 255.00% 24.23%

AGDKX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AGDKX Category Low Category High AGDKX % Rank
Dividend Yield 7.57% 0.00% 37.15% 11.79%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AGDKX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Quarterly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AGDKX Category Low Category High AGDKX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 4.87% -2.39% 14.30% 26.57%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AGDKX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

AGDKX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Matthew Sheridan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2005

16.59

16.6%

Matthew Sheridan is a Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager at AB, primarily focusing on the Global Multi-Sector Strategy portfolios. He is a member of the Global Fixed Income, Global High Income and Emerging Market Debt portfolio-management teams. Additionally, Sheridan is a member of the Rates and Currency Research Review team and the Emerging Market Debt Research Review team. He joined AB in 1998 and previously worked in the firm’s Structured Asset Securities Group. Sheridan holds a BS in finance from Syracuse University. He is a CFA charterholder. Location: New York

Gershon Distenfeld

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2008

14.34

14.3%

Gershon M. Distenfeld is a Senior Vice President and Director of Credit at AB, responsible for overseeing the investment strategy and management of all investment-grade and high-yield corporate bond portfolios and associated portfolio-management teams and Co-Head of Fixed Income. Strategies under his purview span the credit and risk spectrum, from short-duration investment-grade corporate bond portfolios to regional and global high-yield portfolios, encompassing a range of investment approaches, objectives and alpha targets, from income-oriented buy-and-hold strategies to active multi-sector total return strategies, and including both publicly traded securities and private placements in developed and emerging markets. Distenfeld is also a Partner of the firm. He co-manages AB’s multiple-award-winning High Income Fund, named “Best Fund over 10 Years” by Lipper from 2012 to 2015, and the multiple-award-winning Global High Yield and American Income portfolios, flagship fixed-income funds on the firm’s Luxembourg-domiciled fund platform for non-US investors. Distenfeld also designed and is one of the lead portfolio managers for AB’s Multi-Sector Credit Strategy, which invests across investment-grade and high-yield credit sectors globally. He is the author of a number of published papers, including one on high-yield bonds being attractive substitutes for equities and another on the often-misunderstood differences between high-yield bonds and loans. His blog “High Yield Won’t Bubble Over” (January 2013) is one of AB’s all-time most-read blogs. Distenfeld joined AB in 1998 as a fixed-income business analyst, and served as a high-yield trader (1999–2002) and high-yield portfolio manager (2002–2006) before being named director of High Yield in 2006. He began his career as an operations analyst supporting Emerging Markets Debt at Lehman Brothers. Distenfeld holds a BS in finance from the Sy Syms School of Business at Yeshiva University, and is a CFA charterholder. Location: New York

Fahd Malik

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 29, 2021

1.33

1.3%

Fahd Malik is a Portfolio Manager on the fixed income team, focusing primarily on Income Strategies. Prior to taking on this role, he served as a portfolio manager for AB’s Absolute Return fund. Malik joined the firm in 2006 and has extensive experience in systematic, market neutral, risk-mitigating and derivative strategies. He holds a BS in electrical and computer engineering from The Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art and an MS in mathematics in finance from the Courant Institute of Mathematical Sciences at New York University. Location: New York

Christian DiClementi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 06, 2021

0.65

0.7%

Christian DiClementi is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager at AB, focusing on local-currency emerging-market debt portfolios. He is a member of the Emerging Market Debt and Global Fixed Income portfolio-management teams, and a member of the Emerging Market Debt Research Review team. Prior to joining the Emerging Market Debt portfolio-management team in early 2013, DiClementi served as a member of the Economic Research Group, focusing mainly on sovereign fundamental research for the Caribbean, Central American and Latin American regions. Previously, he worked as an analyst in the firm’s Quantitative Research Group, focusing primarily on global sovereign return and risk modeling. DiClementi joined AB in 2003 as an associate portfolio manager, responsible for New York–based municipal bond accounts. He holds a BS in mathematics (summa cum laude) from Fairfield University. Location: New York

William Smith

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 20, 2022

0.36

0.4%

Will Smith is a Senior Vice President and Director of US High Yield Credit, one of the lead portfolio managers for multi-sector credit strategy. He is also a member of the High Income Portfolio Management Team. Mr. Smith joined AB in 2012 and spent 2014 in London as part of the European High Yield Portfolio Management Team. He started his career with UBS Investment Bank in 2009, working first as an analyst with the Credit Risk team and then later on the Fixed Income sales and trading desk. Mr. Smith holds a BA in economics from Boston College and is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.13 37.79 7.13 8.17

