Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

361 Global Long/Short Equity Fund

mutual fund
AGAQX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.19 -0.01 -0.09%
primary theme
Long-Short Equity
share class
Inv (AGAQX) Primary Inst (AGAWX) Inst (AGAZX)
AGAQX (Mutual Fund)

361 Global Long/Short Equity Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.19 -0.01 -0.09%
primary theme
Long-Short Equity
share class
Inv (AGAQX) Primary Inst (AGAWX) Inst (AGAZX)
AGAQX (Mutual Fund)

361 Global Long/Short Equity Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.19 -0.01 -0.09%
primary theme
Long-Short Equity
share class
Inv (AGAQX) Primary Inst (AGAWX) Inst (AGAZX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

361 Global Long/Short Equity Fund

AGAQX | Fund

$11.19

$686 M

0.00%

2.77%

Vitals

YTD Return

-2.3%

1 yr return

-0.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.9%

Net Assets

$686 M

Holdings in Top 10

28.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.77%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 437.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$2,500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

361 Global Long/Short Equity Fund

AGAQX | Fund

$11.19

$686 M

0.00%

2.77%

AGAQX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -2.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.96%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    361 Global Long/Short Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    361 Funds
  • Inception Date
    Dec 12, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Krider

Fund Description

In pursuing its investment objectives, the Fund seeks to invest at least 80% of the value of its net assets (which include borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities such as common stocks, warrants and rights. The Fund employs a strategy of taking long and short positions in equity securities publicly traded in the U.S. and in foreign developed markets. The Fund buys securities “long” that Allspring Global Investments, LLC (“Allspring” or the “Sub-Advisor”), the Fund’s sub-advisor, believes will outperform the equity market, and sells securities “short” that the Sub-Advisor believes will underperform the equity market. The Fund’s long-short exposure will vary over time based on the Sub-Advisor’s assessments of market conditions and other factors. The Fund may invest in equity securities of U.S. and foreign issuers of any market capitalization. The Sub-Advisor anticipates that, in general, the portfolio of the Fund will not be more than 100% long or short on a net basis. The Fund’s investment strategy involves active and frequent trading.

The Fund’s strategy seeks to provide favorable performance while seeking to reduce certain risks relative to a portfolio comprised of only long positions in the same or substantially similar securities, but there can be no guarantee that its strategy will be successful in this regard.

The Fund may also invest from time to time in futures, swaps and options contracts on securities, and securities indices. The Fund may also enter into options on futures contracts. The Fund may purchase or write options in combination with each other (i.e., simultaneously writing call options and purchasing put options) to adjust the risk and return of its overall investment positions. The Fund may employ the types of derivatives referenced above in order to obtain short or long exposures to securities. The Fund will not count its derivatives positions for purposes of determining whether it holds at least 80% of the value of its net assets (including investment-related borrowings) in equity securities.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest in at least three different countries, with at least 40% of its net assets invested in securities of issuers located outside the United States. The Fund’s investments in foreign securities may include investments through American, European and Global Depository Receipts (“ADRs”, “EDRs” and “GDRs”, respectively). Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. (“Hamilton Lane” or the “Advisor”), the Fund’s advisor, considers foreign securities to include (i) securities of issuers that are organized under the laws of a foreign country; (ii) securities that are traded principally in a foreign country; or (iii) securities of issuers that, during the issuer's most recent fiscal year, derived at least 50% of their revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed outside of the United States or that have at least 50% of their assets in countries outside of the United States.

The Fund considers a developed market to include countries included in the Morgan Stanley Capital International developed market indices or other comparable indices.

Read More

AGAQX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AGAQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -2.3% -13.8% 30.8% 91.62%
1 Yr -0.7% -16.2% 40.4% 67.04%
3 Yr 0.8%* -22.0% 29.1% 53.05%
5 Yr -0.9%* -14.2% 15.7% 69.33%
10 Yr N/A* -8.2% 5.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AGAQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.2% -54.0% 17.4% 36.99%
2021 6.4% -22.5% 24.1% 28.74%
2020 -0.4% -19.4% 24.1% 78.26%
2019 2.0% -5.5% 12.9% 53.95%
2018 -2.4% -14.0% 2.4% 65.99%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AGAQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -2.3% -33.0% 30.8% 88.27%
1 Yr -0.7% -52.8% 40.4% 64.25%
3 Yr 0.8%* -21.4% 29.1% 52.47%
5 Yr -0.9%* -14.1% 16.8% 72.60%
10 Yr N/A* -7.8% 6.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AGAQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.2% -54.0% 17.4% 36.99%
2021 6.4% -22.5% 24.1% 28.74%
2020 -0.4% -19.4% 24.1% 78.26%
2019 2.0% -5.5% 12.9% 53.95%
2018 -2.4% -14.0% 2.4% 69.39%

NAV & Total Return History

AGAQX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AGAQX Category Low Category High AGAQX % Rank
Net Assets 686 M 818 K 5.18 B 15.64%
Number of Holdings 237 3 2670 24.56%
Net Assets in Top 10 190 M -175 M 1.1 B 21.64%
Weighting of Top 10 28.00% 1.5% 100.0% 72.41%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Umb Money Mkt Fd 10.54%
  2. SoftBank Corp 2.91%
  3. SoftBank Corp 2.91%
  4. SoftBank Corp 2.91%
  5. SoftBank Corp 2.91%
  6. SoftBank Corp 2.91%
  7. SoftBank Corp 2.91%
  8. SoftBank Corp 2.91%
  9. SoftBank Corp 2.91%
  10. SoftBank Corp 2.91%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AGAQX % Rank
Stocks 		69.99% -2.90% 119.13% 39.53%
Other 		19.47% -35.22% 39.56% 5.26%
Cash 		10.54% -67.46% 106.99% 80.70%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.08% 81.29%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% -0.02% 4.48% 79.41%
Bonds 		0.00% -48.31% 85.44% 80.23%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AGAQX % Rank
Technology 		18.21% 0.00% 43.24% 47.33%
Industrials 		13.12% 0.00% 31.93% 36.67%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.30% 0.00% 88.83% 28.67%
Consumer Defense 		11.69% 0.00% 33.38% 15.33%
Healthcare 		11.47% 0.00% 100.00% 73.33%
Communication Services 		7.66% 0.00% 32.32% 38.00%
Real Estate 		6.21% 0.00% 10.93% 16.00%
Financial Services 		5.88% 0.00% 83.83% 84.67%
Basic Materials 		5.85% 0.00% 28.58% 18.00%
Utilities 		5.02% 0.00% 21.71% 16.00%
Energy 		2.61% 0.00% 32.57% 61.33%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AGAQX % Rank
US 		45.24% -24.26% 116.70% 61.40%
Non US 		24.75% -43.01% 95.82% 9.36%

AGAQX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AGAQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.77% 0.44% 13.51% 24.71%
Management Fee 1.25% 0.00% 2.50% 62.57%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 56.70%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 1.54% 45.10%

Sales Fees

AGAQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AGAQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AGAQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 437.00% 0.00% 479.00% 98.57%

AGAQX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AGAQX Category Low Category High AGAQX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 9.33% 86.03%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AGAQX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AGAQX Category Low Category High AGAQX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.96% -3.33% 2.16% 58.19%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AGAQX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

AGAQX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Krider

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 12, 2014

7.47

7.5%

David Krider is a portfolio manager for the Systematic Edge team at Allspring Global Investments. He is responsible for the ongoing research and development of global equity-based investment strategies as well as the day-to-day trading of global portfolios. David joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Prior to WFAM, David was founder and chief technology officer of Visualize, Inc., a firm that specializes in financial visualization and analytic software. He was a research associate at First Quadrant before leaving to start his own firm. David earned a bachelor’s degree in economics and computer science from the California Institute of Technology. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.

Harindra de Silva

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 12, 2014

7.47

7.5%

Harindra (Harin) de Silva is a portfolio manager for the Systematic Edge team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Before WFAM, Harin was a principal at Analysis Group, Inc., where he was responsible for providing economic research services to institutional investors, including investment managers, large pension funds, and endowments. He focuses on the ongoing research effort for equity and factor-based asset allocation strategies. Harin earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Manchester Institute of Science and Technology, a master’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance, a master’s degree in econometrics from the University of Rochester, and a Ph.D. in finance from the University of California, Irvine. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.

Dennis Bein

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 12, 2014

7.47

7.5%

Dennis Bein is a portfolio manager for the Systematic Edge team at Allspring Global Investments. In this role, he focuses on the day-to-day portfolio management and research related to equity-based investment strategies. Dennis joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Prior to joining Systematic Edge, Dennis was a senior consultant for Analysis Group, Inc., where he provided investment consulting services for institutional investors and plan sponsors. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance from the University of California, Riverside. Dennis has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 23.55 5.96 7.93

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×