YTD Return
10.4%
1 yr return
13.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
13.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
9.7%
Net Assets
$352 M
Holdings in Top 10
30.3%
Expense Ratio 1.57%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 13.89%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$10,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Select Fund invests primarily in the equity securities of U.S. companies whose market capitalizations are $3 billion or more, measured at the time of purchase.
Equity securities in which the Select Fund may invest include common and preferred stocks, rights and warrants, and securities convertible into equity securities.
The Select Fund may also invest in the securities of other investment companies including ETFs.
In choosing investments, the Adviser employs a proprietary stock selection model that ranks stocks according to fundamental criteria that the Adviser believes are indicative of company strength and superior risk/return profile. These criteria may include intrinsic value, management quality, leverage and free cash flow, earnings quality, return on assets, return on equity and return on capital. The Select Fund will normally invest across a majority of economic sectors, although it may at times focus its investments in certain sectors.
The Select Fund will normally hold between 35 to 65 securities in its portfolio.
The Adviser will typically sell a company from the Select Fund’s portfolio when indicated by the proprietary stock selection model described above or when the Adviser elects to take a temporary defensive position.
From time to time, the Adviser may take temporary defensive positions, which are inconsistent with the Select Fund’s principal investment strategies, in attempting to respond to adverse market, economic, political, or other conditions. For example, the Select Fund may hold all or a portion of its assets in money market instruments, including cash, cash equivalents, U.S. government securities, other investment grade fixed income securities, certificates of deposit, bankers acceptances, commercial paper, money market funds and repurchase agreements. While the Select Fund is in a defensive position, the opportunity to achieve its investment objective will be limited.
|Period
|AFVZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.4%
|-12.7%
|217.8%
|10.78%
|1 Yr
|13.6%
|-58.4%
|200.0%
|6.47%
|3 Yr
|13.7%*
|-23.0%
|64.4%
|7.87%
|5 Yr
|9.7%*
|-15.2%
|29.3%
|3.45%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|AFVZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.7%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|47.93%
|2021
|11.8%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|13.45%
|2020
|4.5%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|2.40%
|2019
|7.0%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|1.47%
|2018
|-2.1%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|13.86%
|AFVZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AFVZX % Rank
|Net Assets
|352 M
|1 M
|151 B
|69.71%
|Number of Holdings
|51
|2
|1727
|76.76%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|103 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|68.82%
|Weighting of Top 10
|30.25%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|35.76%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AFVZX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.93%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|82.46%
|Cash
|4.07%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|14.56%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|11.83%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|4.05%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|5.55%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|7.36%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AFVZX % Rank
|Technology
|20.88%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|5.32%
|Financial Services
|15.93%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|78.89%
|Healthcare
|15.56%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|67.75%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.89%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|16.46%
|Communication Services
|8.17%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|16.96%
|Consumer Defense
|8.14%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|54.20%
|Industrials
|8.13%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|84.70%
|Energy
|5.48%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|76.72%
|Basic Materials
|3.15%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|55.36%
|Real Estate
|2.91%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|46.55%
|Utilities
|2.77%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|73.40%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AFVZX % Rank
|US
|95.93%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|32.18%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|90.32%
|AFVZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.57%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|15.99%
|Management Fee
|0.90%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|94.34%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|AFVZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|AFVZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|1.59%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|AFVZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|13.89%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|8.39%
|AFVZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AFVZX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.61%
|58.53%
|AFVZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|AFVZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AFVZX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.71%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|82.49%
|AFVZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.123
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2018
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2017
5.33
5.3%
Mr. Paul Blinn, portfolio manager, joined Applied Finance as a founding member in 2006 and has served as principal of Toreador Research & Trading LLC since that time. Mr. Blinn has over 25 years of capital market experience. Mr. Blinn’s background includes experience as an Executive Director at UBS, a global financial firm, and its predecessor entities from 1985 to 2000, as a Vice President of a leading option market maker, and a Senior Equity derivatives trader for a hedge fund from 2000 to 2005. Mr. Blinn graduated with honors from The University of Texas at Austin with a BBA in Finance.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2017
5.33
5.3%
In 1995, together with Daniel Obrycki, Mr. Resendes developed the Economic Margin framework to measure a firm’s economic, rather than as-reported accounting performance, and directly link corporate performance to valuation. Resendes graduated from The University of California, Berkeley with a Bachelor of Science in Finance and Economic Analysis. Resendes went on to earn his MBA from the University of Chicago. Resendes is also a member of the Phi Beta Kappa Society. Prior to co-founding Applied Finance, Mr. Resendes was a member of the Chicago Board of Trade and served as director of research for HOLT Value Associates. In 2003 Resendes began serving on the CFA Institute’s Speaker Retainer Program speaking to over 45 Financial Analyst Societies in 12 countries. Resendes has also served as a guest speaker for various equity valuation seminars, National Investor Relations Institute and served as a Professor at DePaul University in Chicago.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.97
|16.42
