The Select Fund invests primarily in the equity securities of U.S. companies whose market capitalizations are $3 billion or more, measured at the time of purchase.

Equity securities in which the Select Fund may invest include common and preferred stocks, rights and warrants, and securities convertible into equity securities.

The Select Fund may also invest in the securities of other investment companies including ETFs.

In choosing investments, the Adviser employs a proprietary stock selection model that ranks stocks according to fundamental criteria that the Adviser believes are indicative of company strength and superior risk/return profile. These criteria may include intrinsic value, management quality, leverage and free cash flow, earnings quality, return on assets, return on equity and return on capital. The Select Fund will normally invest across a majority of economic sectors, although it may at times focus its investments in certain sectors.

The Select Fund will normally hold between 35 to 65 securities in its portfolio.

The Adviser will typically sell a company from the Select Fund’s portfolio when indicated by the proprietary stock selection model described above or when the Adviser elects to take a temporary defensive position.

From time to time, the Adviser may take temporary defensive positions, which are inconsistent with the Select Fund’s principal investment strategies, in attempting to respond to adverse market, economic, political, or other conditions. For example, the Select Fund may hold all or a portion of its assets in money market instruments, including cash, cash equivalents, U.S. government securities, other investment grade fixed income securities, certificates of deposit, bankers acceptances, commercial paper, money market funds and repurchase agreements. While the Select Fund is in a defensive position, the opportunity to achieve its investment objective will be limited.