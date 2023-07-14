The fund seeks to achieve its objective by normally investing at least 65% of its net assets (plus borrowings made for investment purposes) in common stocks and other equity securities (such as preferred stocks, convertible securities and warrants) of non-U.S. companies with market capitalizations greater than $1 billion. The fund normally invests significantly in securities that the portfolio managers expect will generate income (for example, by paying dividends). The fund may invest up to 50% of its assets in emerging market securities and may invest a portion of its assets in equity securities of companies located in China. The fund may also achieve its exposure to non-U.S. equity securities through investing in American Depositary Receipts (ADRs). The fund may also invest in real estate investment trusts (REITs) and real estate-related investments. The portfolio managers use a value investing style focusing on companies whose securities the portfolio managers believe have attractive valuation and fundamental strength. The portfolio managers partition the fund’s selection universe by industry and then identify what they believe to be the most attractively valued securities in each industry to determine potential holdings for the fund representing a broad range of industry groups. The portfolio managers use initial parameters and quantitative tools to narrow the fund’s selection universe and also review and consider fundamental changes. After narrowing the universe through a combination of qualitative analysis and fundamental research, the portfolio managers select securities for the fund.