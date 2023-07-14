Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Alpha Fiduciary Quantitative Strategy Fund

mutual fund
AFQSX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$9.04 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Tactical Allocation
share class
Other (AFQSX) Primary
AFQSX (Mutual Fund)

Alpha Fiduciary Quantitative Strategy Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$9.04 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Tactical Allocation
share class
Other (AFQSX) Primary
AFQSX (Mutual Fund)

Alpha Fiduciary Quantitative Strategy Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$9.04 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Tactical Allocation
share class
Other (AFQSX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Alpha Fiduciary Quantitative Strategy Fund

AFQSX | Fund

$9.04

$23.2 M

0.00%

1.70%

Vitals

YTD Return

5.5%

1 yr return

-1.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

13.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$23.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.70%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 59.13%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Alpha Fiduciary Quantitative Strategy Fund

AFQSX | Fund

$9.04

$23.2 M

0.00%

1.70%

AFQSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 13.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.50%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Alpha Fiduciary Quantitative Strategy Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Alpha Fiduciary
  • Inception Date
    Dec 31, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Arthur Doglione

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in a portfolio of exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and equity index futures. The Fund implements a quantitative trend-following strategy by generally holding long positions in S&P 500® Index ETF(s) and equity index futures that provide either long and/or short exposure to the equity markets. The Fund's ETF investments will typically consist of ETFs that have the S&P 500® Index as the reference index. The reference index and corresponding ETF investment(s) may be market cap or equal weighted. Alpha Fiduciary, Inc., the Fund's investment adviser (the “Adviser”), has developed a quantitative trend-following strategy that is designed to determine the Fund's exposure to the equity markets, adjusting that exposure from approximately 0% to 165% at the time of purchase. The Adviser will use one or more sets of data inputs in its model as well as the corresponding ETF(s) which they believe most appropriate for the prevailing market conditions. As a result of the Fund's use of derivatives, the Fund may also hold significant amounts of U.S. Treasuries or short-term investments, including money market funds, cash and time deposits.

The Adviser's quantitative strategy seeks to identify price trends in the equity markets as indicated by the S&P 500® reference index. The quantitative investment model uses past asset prices and other market information to seek to determine the direction of the price trend in the S&P 500® reference index. The investment model tends to overweight the equity markets as the market moves towards the upper end of its intermediate trading range and underweight the equity markets when the market trades toward the lower end of its intermediate trading range. For certain months where market events produce large upward or downward price patterns, the quantitative model is designed to adjust the Fund's exposure to the equity markets accordingly (i.e., greater exposure when market is moving up and less exposure when market is moving down).

Based on the signals being received from the quantitative investment model, the Fund will generally take a long or short position in S&P 500® equity index futures. Stock index futures are contracts based on the future value of the basket of securities that comprise the underlying stock index (e.g. S&P 500® Index). The Fund's long positions will benefit from an increase in price of the S&P 500®, while short positions benefit from a decrease in price of the S&P 500®. The Fund adjusts its equity index futures exposure based on the strength of signals from the quantitative investment model. The Adviser may, in its discretion, override or modify its quantitative investment model and rely solely on its own proprietary research.

The Fund is a "non-diversified" fund, which means it can invest in fewer securities at any one time than a diversified fund and can invest more of its assets in securities of a single issuer than a diversified fund. The Fund may invest a significant percentage of its assets in a limited number of securities. Also, the Fund may invest in a limited number of sectors but has no intention to concentrate its investments in any particular industry. The investment strategy may result in significant short-term trading in the Fund's portfolio.

Read More

AFQSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AFQSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.5% -12.3% 54.0% 53.25%
1 Yr -1.2% -18.1% 40.4% 71.95%
3 Yr 13.4%* -18.3% 16.3% 1.69%
5 Yr N/A* -13.2% 10.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -9.5% 4.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AFQSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.2% -48.5% 15.7% 81.97%
2021 20.3% -10.0% 21.8% 0.84%
2020 N/A -5.8% 15.2% N/A
2019 N/A -2.2% 6.5% N/A
2018 N/A -6.8% 0.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AFQSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.5% -23.0% 54.0% 52.44%
1 Yr -1.2% -18.1% 40.4% 69.11%
3 Yr 13.4%* -18.3% 16.3% 2.16%
5 Yr N/A* -13.2% 10.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -9.5% 6.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AFQSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.2% -48.5% 15.7% 82.38%
2021 20.3% -10.0% 21.8% 0.84%
2020 N/A -5.8% 15.2% N/A
2019 N/A -2.2% 6.5% N/A
2018 N/A -6.8% 0.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

AFQSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AFQSX Category Low Category High AFQSX % Rank
Net Assets 23.2 M 1.96 M 15.7 B 92.28%
Number of Holdings 8 2 3255 90.24%
Net Assets in Top 10 47.3 M 349 K 12.1 B 70.73%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 22.9% 100.0% N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. E-Mini S&P 500 Future Dec 21 159.43%
  2. E-Mini S&P 500 Future Dec 21 159.43%
  3. E-Mini S&P 500 Future Dec 21 159.43%
  4. E-Mini S&P 500 Future Dec 21 159.43%
  5. E-Mini S&P 500 Future Dec 21 159.43%
  6. E-Mini S&P 500 Future Dec 21 159.43%
  7. E-Mini S&P 500 Future Dec 21 159.43%
  8. E-Mini S&P 500 Future Dec 21 159.43%
  9. E-Mini S&P 500 Future Dec 21 159.43%
  10. E-Mini S&P 500 Future Dec 21 159.43%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AFQSX % Rank
Stocks 		238.38% 0.00% 238.38% 0.41%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.21% 49.19%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 8.92% 67.48%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 106.59% 87.80%
Cash 		-65.52% -65.52% 88.88% 100.00%
Other 		-72.87% -72.87% 73.78% 100.00%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AFQSX % Rank
Technology 		23.42% 0.00% 85.77% 20.49%
Financial Services 		13.86% 0.00% 98.22% 30.73%
Healthcare 		12.99% 0.00% 38.63% 40.98%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.64% 0.00% 25.83% 10.73%
Communication Services 		9.75% 0.00% 21.61% 13.17%
Industrials 		9.39% 0.00% 23.85% 48.29%
Consumer Defense 		6.17% 0.00% 37.51% 54.15%
Energy 		3.23% 0.00% 60.89% 72.20%
Real Estate 		3.13% 0.00% 99.45% 51.22%
Utilities 		2.88% 0.00% 91.12% 51.71%
Basic Materials 		2.52% 0.00% 56.73% 69.27%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AFQSX % Rank
US 		235.84% -1.19% 235.84% 0.41%
Non US 		2.54% -6.82% 98.11% 54.88%

AFQSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AFQSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.70% 0.21% 5.96% 35.27%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.50% 71.95%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 12.27%
Administrative Fee 0.07% 0.05% 0.70% 28.57%

Sales Fees

AFQSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AFQSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AFQSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 59.13% 0.00% 441.00% 36.00%

AFQSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AFQSX Category Low Category High AFQSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 49.86% 61.98%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AFQSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AFQSX Category Low Category High AFQSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.50% -2.12% 13.72% 75.20%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AFQSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

AFQSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Arthur Doglione

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2019

2.42

2.4%

Curtis Anderson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2019

2.42

2.4%

Mr. Anderson is a Managing Director of the Adviser. He is a is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). Mr. Anderson has a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Utah. Prior to joining the Adviser in 2013, he was a Senior Portfolio Manager with The StoneHarbor Group, LLC (2008-2013); an Executive Manager with Brahma Capital (2006-2008); the CEO of American Medibanc (2002-2006); a Senior Portfolio Manager of Founders Asset Management (1999-2001); and Senior Vice President of First Security Investment Management (1991-1999).

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 33.83 6.63 13.0

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×