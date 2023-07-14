Home
Trending ETFs

Vitals

YTD Return

-1.7%

1 yr return

-7.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-8.2%

Net Assets

$13.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

40.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$4.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load 4.00%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee 1.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

AFPAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -1.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.02%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 9.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AmericaFirst Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    AmericaFirst Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jul 01, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Rick Gonsalves

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of high income securities that may include (but not limited to) stocks, preferred stocks, master limited partnerships (“MLPs”), convertible preferred stock, convertible bonds, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), and bonds (including high-yield securities, commonly called “junk bonds”) selected by applying a rules-based model. The Fund may rebalance a significant portion of its holdings on a quarterly or more frequent basis based upon the results of the model. The Fund may hold significantly higher than normal short-term cash positions during rebalancing or when market conditions warrant. The Fund may employ seasonal and/or market timing trading strategies based upon the Advisor’s rules-based model. The strategy upon which the Fund is based was developed by the Fund’s portfolio manager. The Fund invests without restriction as to issuer capitalization, maturity, credit quality or whether the security is foreign or domestic. Foreign bonds may include both domestic and sovereign bonds. Additionally, the Fund may invest in the shares of investment companies that are exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that invest in securities that are consistent with the Fund’s investment objective and policies. These ETFs include those with inverse market exposure and leveraged ETFs. Inverse ETFs are designed to produce results opposite to market direction, which may serve to hedge portfolio investments. Inverse ETFs seek daily investment results, before fees and expenses, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of a specific benchmark, such as the S&P 500 Index. The Advisor does not rebalance inverse ETFs positions daily to adjust for daily changes in the reference index. Leveraged ETFs seek to use financial derivatives and debt to amplify the returns of an underlying index.

Read More

AFPAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AFPAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.7% -2.8% 30.2% 99.04%
1 Yr -7.1% -12.5% 31.6% 96.78%
3 Yr -2.4%* -6.4% 12.7% 88.28%
5 Yr -8.2%* -8.0% 5.9% 100.00%
10 Yr -6.8%* -6.7% 6.1% 100.00%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AFPAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.6% -37.4% -8.2% 22.04%
2021 3.9% -5.0% 12.0% 52.84%
2020 -5.2% -5.7% 7.8% 99.65%
2019 0.2% -2.1% 6.3% 98.91%
2018 -4.0% -6.1% -0.8% 80.38%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AFPAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.7% -14.6% 30.2% 96.78%
1 Yr -7.1% -12.5% 57.6% 96.17%
3 Yr -2.4%* -6.4% 22.1% 88.19%
5 Yr -7.5%* -7.8% 16.4% 99.64%
10 Yr -3.3%* -3.2% 8.5% 99.52%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AFPAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.6% -37.4% -8.2% 22.04%
2021 3.9% -5.0% 12.0% 52.84%
2020 -5.2% -5.7% 7.8% 99.65%
2019 0.5% -2.1% 6.3% 98.91%
2018 -2.8% -6.1% 0.1% 67.55%

NAV & Total Return History

AFPAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AFPAX Category Low Category High AFPAX % Rank
Net Assets 13.5 M 963 K 126 B 96.47%
Number of Holdings 53 4 7731 35.26%
Net Assets in Top 10 5.4 M 2.04 K 28.9 B 95.83%
Weighting of Top 10 40.00% 13.3% 100.0% 67.48%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United Bankshares Inc 5.70%
  2. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 5.14%
  3. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc Class A 5.14%
  4. Mercury General Corp 5.11%
  5. CenterPoint Energy Inc 5.10%
  6. Hanesbrands Inc 5.06%
  7. LyondellBasell Industries NV 5.06%
  8. Enable Midstream Partners LP 5.02%
  9. Spire Inc 4.92%
  10. Ensign Group Inc 4.81%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AFPAX % Rank
Stocks 		67.75% 0.19% 99.72% 80.45%
Bonds 		27.80% 0.00% 91.12% 8.65%
Cash 		4.44% -7.71% 88.33% 44.55%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 26.97% 81.73%
Other 		0.00% -2.61% 17.60% 79.49%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 26.48% 92.95%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AFPAX % Rank
Financial Services 		32.38% 0.28% 52.80% 1.92%
Healthcare 		12.09% 0.00% 36.30% 66.67%
Energy 		11.16% 0.00% 29.22% 4.49%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.75% 0.00% 16.01% 66.99%
Real Estate 		8.95% 0.00% 33.86% 7.37%
Technology 		7.70% 1.07% 52.93% 93.91%
Communication Services 		6.20% 0.00% 26.62% 64.10%
Industrials 		5.84% 1.16% 32.55% 96.47%
Basic Materials 		4.04% 0.00% 15.48% 73.72%
Consumer Defense 		1.88% 0.00% 27.24% 95.51%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 31.67% 94.87%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AFPAX % Rank
US 		66.32% 0.19% 96.85% 13.14%
Non US 		1.43% 0.00% 35.45% 94.87%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AFPAX % Rank
Government 		85.99% 0.00% 99.71% 1.28%
Cash & Equivalents 		14.01% 0.00% 100.00% 75.32%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 38.84% 73.72%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 37.97% 88.78%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 97.76%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 17.02% 79.81%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AFPAX % Rank
US 		27.80% 0.00% 91.12% 4.81%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 18.39% 92.63%

AFPAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AFPAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.01% 3.35% 2.09%
Management Fee 1.25% 0.00% 1.25% 99.36%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 36.96%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.28% 77.07%

Sales Fees

AFPAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 4.00% 0.00% 5.75% 76.47%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AFPAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 1.00% 0.00% 2.00% 33.33%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AFPAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 4.00% 398.00% 95.11%

AFPAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AFPAX Category Low Category High AFPAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 9.66% 0.00% 7.05% 1.27%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AFPAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AFPAX Category Low Category High AFPAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.02% -1.12% 5.55% 52.15%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AFPAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

AFPAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Rick Gonsalves

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2010

11.92

11.9%

Rick Gonsalves is the co-founder and President of AmericaFirst Capital Management, LLC. Mr. Gonsalves co-founded AmericaFirst Capital Management, LLC in January 2007. He currently serves as President and Chief Executive Officer, positions he has held since the Advisor’s inception. From 2003 to 2008, he operated Renaissance Investment Services (a company that provided services to broker representatives), for which he acted as President and CEO after the business was incorporated in 2005. He was a registered broker representative of Brecek & Young Advisors, Inc. from January 2007 to December 2007, and WRP Investments, Inc. from September 2005 to December 2006.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 38.44 7.45 2.41

