The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of high income securities that may include (but not limited to) stocks, preferred stocks, master limited partnerships (“MLPs”), convertible preferred stock, convertible bonds, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), and bonds (including high-yield securities, commonly called “junk bonds”) selected by applying a rules-based model. The Fund may rebalance a significant portion of its holdings on a quarterly or more frequent basis based upon the results of the model. The Fund may hold significantly higher than normal short-term cash positions during rebalancing or when market conditions warrant. The Fund may employ seasonal and/or market timing trading strategies based upon the Advisor’s rules-based model. The strategy upon which the Fund is based was developed by the Fund’s portfolio manager. The Fund invests without restriction as to issuer capitalization, maturity, credit quality or whether the security is foreign or domestic. Foreign bonds may include both domestic and sovereign bonds. Additionally, the Fund may invest in the shares of investment companies that are exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that invest in securities that are consistent with the Fund’s investment objective and policies. These ETFs include those with inverse market exposure and leveraged ETFs. Inverse ETFs are designed to produce results opposite to market direction, which may serve to hedge portfolio investments. Inverse ETFs seek daily investment results, before fees and expenses, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of a specific benchmark, such as the S&P 500 Index. The Advisor does not rebalance inverse ETFs positions daily to adjust for daily changes in the reference index. Leveraged ETFs seek to use financial derivatives and debt to amplify the returns of an underlying index.