Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-1.7%
1 yr return
-7.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-8.2%
Net Assets
$13.5 M
Holdings in Top 10
40.0%
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load 4.00%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee 1.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of high income securities that may include (but not limited to) stocks, preferred stocks, master limited partnerships (“MLPs”), convertible preferred stock, convertible bonds, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), and bonds (including high-yield securities, commonly called “junk bonds”) selected by applying a rules-based model. The Fund may rebalance a significant portion of its holdings on a quarterly or more frequent basis based upon the results of the model. The Fund may hold significantly higher than normal short-term cash positions during rebalancing or when market conditions warrant. The Fund may employ seasonal and/or market timing trading strategies based upon the Advisor’s rules-based model. The strategy upon which the Fund is based was developed by the Fund’s portfolio manager. The Fund invests without restriction as to issuer capitalization, maturity, credit quality or whether the security is foreign or domestic. Foreign bonds may include both domestic and sovereign bonds. Additionally, the Fund may invest in the shares of investment companies that are exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that invest in securities that are consistent with the Fund’s investment objective and policies. These ETFs include those with inverse market exposure and leveraged ETFs. Inverse ETFs are designed to produce results opposite to market direction, which may serve to hedge portfolio investments. Inverse ETFs seek daily investment results, before fees and expenses, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of a specific benchmark, such as the S&P 500 Index. The Advisor does not rebalance inverse ETFs positions daily to adjust for daily changes in the reference index. Leveraged ETFs seek to use financial derivatives and debt to amplify the returns of an underlying index.
|Period
|AFPAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-1.7%
|-2.8%
|30.2%
|99.04%
|1 Yr
|-7.1%
|-12.5%
|31.6%
|96.78%
|3 Yr
|-2.4%*
|-6.4%
|12.7%
|88.28%
|5 Yr
|-8.2%*
|-8.0%
|5.9%
|100.00%
|10 Yr
|-6.8%*
|-6.7%
|6.1%
|100.00%
* Annualized
|Period
|AFPAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.6%
|-37.4%
|-8.2%
|22.04%
|2021
|3.9%
|-5.0%
|12.0%
|52.84%
|2020
|-5.2%
|-5.7%
|7.8%
|99.65%
|2019
|0.2%
|-2.1%
|6.3%
|98.91%
|2018
|-4.0%
|-6.1%
|-0.8%
|80.38%
|Period
|AFPAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-1.7%
|-14.6%
|30.2%
|96.78%
|1 Yr
|-7.1%
|-12.5%
|57.6%
|96.17%
|3 Yr
|-2.4%*
|-6.4%
|22.1%
|88.19%
|5 Yr
|-7.5%*
|-7.8%
|16.4%
|99.64%
|10 Yr
|-3.3%*
|-3.2%
|8.5%
|99.52%
* Annualized
|Period
|AFPAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.6%
|-37.4%
|-8.2%
|22.04%
|2021
|3.9%
|-5.0%
|12.0%
|52.84%
|2020
|-5.2%
|-5.7%
|7.8%
|99.65%
|2019
|0.5%
|-2.1%
|6.3%
|98.91%
|2018
|-2.8%
|-6.1%
|0.1%
|67.55%
|AFPAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AFPAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|13.5 M
|963 K
|126 B
|96.47%
|Number of Holdings
|53
|4
|7731
|35.26%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|5.4 M
|2.04 K
|28.9 B
|95.83%
|Weighting of Top 10
|40.00%
|13.3%
|100.0%
|67.48%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AFPAX % Rank
|Stocks
|67.75%
|0.19%
|99.72%
|80.45%
|Bonds
|27.80%
|0.00%
|91.12%
|8.65%
|Cash
|4.44%
|-7.71%
|88.33%
|44.55%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.97%
|81.73%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.61%
|17.60%
|79.49%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.48%
|92.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AFPAX % Rank
|Financial Services
|32.38%
|0.28%
|52.80%
|1.92%
|Healthcare
|12.09%
|0.00%
|36.30%
|66.67%
|Energy
|11.16%
|0.00%
|29.22%
|4.49%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.75%
|0.00%
|16.01%
|66.99%
|Real Estate
|8.95%
|0.00%
|33.86%
|7.37%
|Technology
|7.70%
|1.07%
|52.93%
|93.91%
|Communication Services
|6.20%
|0.00%
|26.62%
|64.10%
|Industrials
|5.84%
|1.16%
|32.55%
|96.47%
|Basic Materials
|4.04%
|0.00%
|15.48%
|73.72%
|Consumer Defense
|1.88%
|0.00%
|27.24%
|95.51%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.67%
|94.87%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AFPAX % Rank
|US
|66.32%
|0.19%
|96.85%
|13.14%
|Non US
|1.43%
|0.00%
|35.45%
|94.87%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AFPAX % Rank
|Government
|85.99%
|0.00%
|99.71%
|1.28%
|Cash & Equivalents
|14.01%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|75.32%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.84%
|73.72%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.97%
|88.78%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|97.76%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.02%
|79.81%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AFPAX % Rank
|US
|27.80%
|0.00%
|91.12%
|4.81%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.39%
|92.63%
|AFPAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.01%
|3.35%
|2.09%
|Management Fee
|1.25%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|99.36%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|36.96%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.28%
|77.07%
|AFPAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|4.00%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|76.47%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|AFPAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|33.33%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|AFPAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|4.00%
|398.00%
|95.11%
|AFPAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AFPAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|9.66%
|0.00%
|7.05%
|1.27%
|AFPAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|AFPAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AFPAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.02%
|-1.12%
|5.55%
|52.15%
|AFPAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 29, 2022
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2022
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2022
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2022
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2022
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2022
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2022
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2022
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2022
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 25, 2022
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2022
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2021
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 25, 2021
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2020
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2020
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 28, 2020
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2020
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2020
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2020
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2020
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2020
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2019
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2019
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2019
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2019
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2019
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2019
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2019
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2019
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2019
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2019
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2018
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2018
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2018
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2018
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2018
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2018
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 27, 2018
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2018
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2018
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2018
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2017
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2017
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2017
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2017
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2017
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2017
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2017
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 27, 2017
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2017
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2017
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2017
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2016
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2016
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2016
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2016
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2016
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2016
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2016
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2016
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2016
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2016
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2016
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2015
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2015
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2015
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2015
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 28, 2015
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2015
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2015
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2015
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2015
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2015
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2015
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2015
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2014
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 26, 2014
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2014
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2014
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 28, 2014
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2014
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2014
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2014
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2014
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2014
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2014
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2014
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2013
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2013
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2013
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2013
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2013
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2013
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2013
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2013
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2013
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2013
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2013
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2010
11.92
11.9%
Rick Gonsalves is the co-founder and President of AmericaFirst Capital Management, LLC. Mr. Gonsalves co-founded AmericaFirst Capital Management, LLC in January 2007. He currently serves as President and Chief Executive Officer, positions he has held since the Advisor’s inception. From 2003 to 2008, he operated Renaissance Investment Services (a company that provided services to broker representatives), for which he acted as President and CEO after the business was incorporated in 2005. He was a registered broker representative of Brecek & Young Advisors, Inc. from January 2007 to December 2007, and WRP Investments, Inc. from September 2005 to December 2006.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|38.44
|7.45
|2.41
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...