Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities. This investment policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders.

For purposes of the Fund’s 80% investment policy, equity securities include common stock, preferred stock, warrants, rights, convertible securities, participation notes (“P-Notes”), private placements and depositary receipts (including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”)), which are certificates typically issued by a bank or trust company that represent ownership interests in securities of non-U.S. companies, and derivatives with economic characteristics similar to such securities. The Fund will invest primarily in securities economically tied to non-U.S. countries, including emerging market countries.

The Fund considers a company to be economically tied to a non-U.S. country if: (1) the company’s principal securities trading market is outside of the United States.; (2) while traded in any market, alone or, with respect to a parent company, on a consolidated basis with its subsidiaries, the company derives 50% or more of its annual revenues or annual profits from either goods produced, sales made or services performed outside of the United States.; (3) the company has 50% or more of its assets located outside of the United States; or (4) the company is organized under the laws of, and has a principal office in, a non-U.S. country.

An “emerging market” country is any country determined by the Adviser to have an emerging market economy, taking into account a number of factors. These factors may include whether the country has a low- to middle-income economy according to the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (also known as the World Bank), the country’s foreign currency debt rating, its location and neighboring countries, its political and economic stability and the development of its financial and capital markets. The Fund may invest in equity securities of companies of any market capitalization.

The Fund may invest in derivatives, including options, futures contracts, forward contracts and swaps, including total return swaps, to create long or short exposure without investing directly in the underlying assets, increase the return of the Fund and/or hedge (protect) the value of the Fund’s assets. The Fund may also invest in money market instruments for cash management purposes.

The Fund seeks to achieve its objective primarily by taking long and short positions in equity securities. When the Fund takes a long position, the Fund purchases a security outright and will benefit from an increase in the price of the security. Similarly, when the Fund takes a long position through a derivative instrument, it will benefit from an increase in the price of the underlying instrument. When the Fund takes a short position, the Fund borrows the security from a third party and sells it at the then current market price. The Fund is then obligated to buy the security on a later date so that it can return the security to the lender. When the Fund takes a short position, it will benefit from a decrease in the price of the security and will incur a loss if the price of the security increases between the time it is sold and when the Fund replaces the borrowed security. Similarly, when the Fund takes a short position through a derivative instrument, it will benefit from a decrease in the price of the underlying instrument and will incur a loss if the price of the underlying instrument increases. The Fund may reinvest the proceeds of its short sales by taking additional long positions, thus

allowing the Fund to maintain long positions in excess of 100% of its net assets.

In selecting securities for the Fund, the Adviser will use a bottom-up approach in choosing investments, primarily seeking companies expected to experience growth from secular (i.e., long-term) trends. Companies are screened using in-house research to identify those which the Adviser believes have favorable attributes, including:

● attractive valuation

● strong management

● conservative debt

● free cash flow

● scalable business models

● competitive advantages

In making portfolio selections, the Adviser will also consider the economic, political and market conditions of the various countries in which the Fund may invest. Analysis is conducted along three primary dimensions, each with a set of defined criteria. If a company is deemed by the Adviser to present compelling attributes along all three dimensions, the company moves to a short list of potential investment opportunities. These three dimensions are:

1. Opportunity Set

The Adviser attempts to identify trends and transformation that it believes underpin secular growth opportunities, including:

● Substitution of capital for labor (for example, automation or robotics)

● Digital, globally connected economy

● Energy, environment, climate change

2. Fundamentals

The Adviser performs fundamental research on what it believes are innovative companies that stand to potentially benefit from growth trends, including those with:

● Durable business models

● Proven management

● Secular tailwinds

● Improving balance sheets

● Consistent free cash flow

● High or improving margins

● Scalable businesses with sustainable competitive advantages

3. Valuation

The Adviser attempts to purchase stocks when it believes the long-term prospects of those stocks are under-appreciated or those stocks are negatively impacted by short-term events, using what the Adviser considers to be a:

● Systematic, objective and disciplined valuation methodology for stock selection

● Proprietary valuation process focused on the current price versus the expected value

The Fund takes short positions in equity securities of companies that the Adviser believes are companies with unattractive valuations that are experiencing deteriorating fundamentals and/or structural challenges. Examples of deteriorating fundamentals may include: slowing revenue growth, contracting margins, declining market share and/or deteriorating returns. Examples of structural challenges may include: inflexible structure, entrenched management, competitive threats and/or weak pricing power.

Further, the Adviser seeks to assess the risks and opportunities presented by certain environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors in accordance with the Adviser’s Responsible Investment and ESG Policy (the “ESG Policy”). Factors taken into consideration may include, but are not limited to the amount and direction of greenhouse gas emissions, sustainability of operations, progress toward a more circular economy, the extent to which a company is helping others move toward more sustainable ecosystems, amount and direction in the use of renewable energy and recyclable products, management’s pay and incentive alignment with shareholders, board composition, strategic direction surrounding its ESG efforts, the extent to which a Company’s engagement is focused on all of its stakeholders, and various third party ESG scores and rankings. While the Fund’s primary goal is to generate excess returns, the Adviser is committed to integrating ESG factors into its research process in accordance with the ESG Policy. While ESG factors are considered, they are among numerous factors considered by the Adviser, and securities of issuers presenting ESG-related risks may be purchased and retained by the Fund and considerable autonomy is

given to the investment team in making such decisions. In addition, the Fund employs an exclusionary screen that prohibits investment in certain types of investments, such as producers of certain types of weapons and munitions.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified,” which means that it may invest a larger percentage of its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.