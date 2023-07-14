Home
Vitals

YTD Return

14.7%

1 yr return

22.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$279 M

Holdings in Top 10

92.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.32%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

AFOEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.35%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Aperture International Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Aperture Investors
  • Inception Date
    Oct 01, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    93993
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    William Kornitzer

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities. This investment policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders.

For purposes of the Fund’s 80% investment policy, equity securities include common stock, preferred stock, warrants, rights, convertible securities, participation notes (“P-Notes”), private placements and depositary receipts (including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”)), which are certificates typically issued by a bank or trust company that represent ownership interests in securities of non-U.S. companies, and derivatives with economic characteristics similar to such securities. The Fund will invest primarily in securities economically tied to non-U.S. countries, including emerging market countries.

The Fund considers a company to be economically tied to a non-U.S. country if: (1) the company’s principal securities trading market is outside of the United States.; (2) while traded in any market, alone or, with respect to a parent company, on a consolidated basis with its subsidiaries, the company derives 50% or more of its annual revenues or annual profits from either goods produced, sales made or services performed outside of the United States.; (3) the company has 50% or more of its assets located outside of the United States; or (4) the company is organized under the laws of, and has a principal office in, a non-U.S. country.

An “emerging market” country is any country determined by the Adviser to have an emerging market economy, taking into account a number of factors. These factors may include whether the country has a low- to middle-income economy according to the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (also known as the World Bank), the country’s foreign currency debt rating, its location and neighboring countries, its political and economic stability and the development of its financial and capital markets. The Fund may invest in equity securities of companies of any market capitalization.

The Fund may invest in derivatives, including options, futures contracts, forward contracts and swaps, including total return swaps, to create long or short exposure without investing directly in the underlying assets, increase the return of the Fund and/or hedge (protect) the value of the Fund’s assets. The Fund may also invest in money market instruments for cash management purposes.

The Fund seeks to achieve its objective primarily by taking long and short positions in equity securities. When the Fund takes a long position, the Fund purchases a security outright and will benefit from an increase in the price of the security. Similarly, when the Fund takes a long position through a derivative instrument, it will benefit from an increase in the price of the underlying instrument. When the Fund takes a short position, the Fund borrows the security from a third party and sells it at the then current market price. The Fund is then obligated to buy the security on a later date so that it can return the security to the lender. When the Fund takes a short position, it will benefit from a decrease in the price of the security and will incur a loss if the price of the security increases between the time it is sold and when the Fund replaces the borrowed security. Similarly, when the Fund takes a short position through a derivative instrument, it will benefit from a decrease in the price of the underlying instrument and will incur a loss if the price of the underlying instrument increases. The Fund may reinvest the proceeds of its short sales by taking additional long positions, thus

allowing the Fund to maintain long positions in excess of 100% of its net assets.

In selecting securities for the Fund, the Adviser will use a bottom-up approach in choosing investments, primarily seeking companies expected to experience growth from secular (i.e., long-term) trends. Companies are screened using in-house research to identify those which the Adviser believes have favorable attributes, including:

attractive valuation

strong management

conservative debt

free cash flow

scalable business models

competitive advantages

In making portfolio selections, the Adviser will also consider the economic, political and market conditions of the various countries in which the Fund may invest. Analysis is conducted along three primary dimensions, each with a set of defined criteria. If a company is deemed by the Adviser to present compelling attributes along all three dimensions, the company moves to a short list of potential investment opportunities. These three dimensions are:

1.    Opportunity Set

The Adviser attempts to identify trends and transformation that it believes underpin secular growth opportunities, including:

Substitution of capital for labor (for example, automation or robotics)

Digital, globally connected economy

Energy, environment, climate change

2.    Fundamentals

The Adviser performs fundamental research on what it believes are innovative companies that stand to potentially benefit from growth trends, including those with:

Durable business models

Proven management

Secular tailwinds

Improving balance sheets

Consistent free cash flow

High or improving margins

Scalable businesses with sustainable competitive advantages

3.    Valuation

The Adviser attempts to purchase stocks when it believes the long-term prospects of those stocks are under-appreciated or those stocks are negatively impacted by short-term events, using what the Adviser considers to be a:

Systematic, objective and disciplined valuation methodology for stock selection

Proprietary valuation process focused on the current price versus the expected value

The Fund takes short positions in equity securities of companies that the Adviser believes are companies with unattractive valuations that are experiencing deteriorating fundamentals and/or structural challenges. Examples of deteriorating fundamentals may include: slowing revenue growth, contracting margins, declining market share and/or deteriorating returns. Examples of structural challenges may include: inflexible structure, entrenched management, competitive threats and/or weak pricing power.

Further, the Adviser seeks to assess the risks and opportunities presented by certain environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors in accordance with the Adviser’s Responsible Investment and ESG Policy (the “ESG Policy”). Factors taken into consideration may include, but are not limited to the amount and direction of greenhouse gas emissions, sustainability of operations, progress toward a more circular economy, the extent to which a company is helping others move toward more sustainable ecosystems, amount and direction in the use of renewable energy and recyclable products, management’s pay and incentive alignment with shareholders, board composition, strategic direction surrounding its ESG efforts, the extent to which a Company’s engagement is focused on all of its stakeholders, and various third party ESG scores and rankings. While the Fund’s primary goal is to generate excess returns, the Adviser is committed to integrating ESG factors into its research process in accordance with the ESG Policy. While ESG factors are considered, they are among numerous factors considered by the Adviser, and securities of issuers presenting ESG-related risks may be purchased and retained by the Fund and considerable autonomy is

given to the investment team in making such decisions. In addition, the Fund employs an exclusionary screen that prohibits investment in certain types of investments, such as producers of certain types of weapons and munitions.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified,” which means that it may invest a larger percentage of its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.

AFOEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AFOEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.7% 2.1% 19.6% 33.62%
1 Yr 22.5% -20.6% 28.2% 8.79%
3 Yr N/A* -14.7% 25.1% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -9.8% 60.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -5.9% 9.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AFOEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.6% -43.6% 71.3% 12.84%
2021 -4.1% -15.4% 9.4% 94.53%
2020 N/A -10.4% 121.9% N/A
2019 N/A -0.5% 8.5% N/A
2018 N/A -13.0% -0.7% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AFOEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.7% -16.4% 19.6% 33.62%
1 Yr 22.5% -27.2% 28.2% 8.79%
3 Yr N/A* -14.7% 25.1% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -9.8% 60.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -2.6% 10.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AFOEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.6% -43.6% 71.3% 12.84%
2021 -4.1% -15.4% 9.4% 94.53%
2020 N/A -10.4% 121.9% N/A
2019 N/A -0.5% 8.5% N/A
2018 N/A -13.0% -0.7% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

AFOEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AFOEX Category Low Category High AFOEX % Rank
Net Assets 279 M 1.02 M 369 B 68.56%
Number of Holdings 120 1 10801 55.78%
Net Assets in Top 10 174 M 0 34.5 B 48.36%
Weighting of Top 10 92.18% 1.9% 101.9% 3.95%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Bills 0% 21.31%
  2. Msci Acwi Index Trs 16.89%
  3. Msci Acwi Index Trs 16.89%
  4. Msci Acwi Index Trs 16.89%
  5. Msci Acwi Index Trs 16.89%
  6. Msci Acwi Index Trs 16.89%
  7. Msci Acwi Index Trs 16.89%
  8. Msci Acwi Index Trs 16.89%
  9. Msci Acwi Index Trs 16.89%
  10. Msci Acwi Index Trs 16.89%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AFOEX % Rank
Stocks 		67.31% 0.00% 122.60% 98.86%
Cash 		37.36% -65.15% 100.00% 1.14%
Bonds 		11.81% -10.79% 71.30% 1.99%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 94.01%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 93.72%
Other 		-16.47% -16.47% 17.36% 100.00%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AFOEX % Rank
Financial Services 		21.15% 0.00% 47.75% 13.25%
Basic Materials 		15.71% 0.00% 23.86% 3.20%
Industrials 		14.95% 5.17% 99.49% 47.16%
Consumer Defense 		13.43% 0.00% 32.29% 11.79%
Healthcare 		11.92% 0.00% 21.01% 47.89%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.39% 0.00% 36.36% 45.71%
Technology 		7.12% 0.00% 36.32% 88.65%
Communication Services 		4.34% 0.00% 21.69% 80.20%
Energy 		0.44% 0.00% 16.89% 92.72%
Real Estate 		0.29% 0.00% 14.59% 73.07%
Utilities 		0.26% 0.00% 13.68% 81.95%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AFOEX % Rank
Non US 		62.45% 0.00% 124.02% 98.15%
US 		4.86% -7.71% 68.98% 19.83%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AFOEX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		76.76% 0.00% 100.00% 81.67%
Government 		22.85% 0.00% 44.25% 2.50%
Derivative 		0.39% -0.61% 99.96% 21.26%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 47.51% 91.61%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 93.67%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.17% 91.61%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AFOEX % Rank
US 		11.81% -0.01% 71.30% 2.00%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 14.08% 94.15%

AFOEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AFOEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.32% 0.02% 26.51% 28.22%
Management Fee 0.97% 0.00% 1.60% 97.44%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.00% N/A

Sales Fees

AFOEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AFOEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AFOEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 2.00% 247.00% N/A

AFOEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AFOEX Category Low Category High AFOEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 13.13% 97.45%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AFOEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AFOEX Category Low Category High AFOEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.35% -0.93% 6.38% 93.01%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AFOEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

AFOEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

William Kornitzer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2020

1.66

1.7%

William Kornitzer, CFA, Co-Portfolio Manager. Mr. Kornitzer has been an investment professional since 1992. Mr. Kornitzer worked for Kornitzer Capital Management, as a research analyst from 1997 to 2000 and rejoined the firm in 2004 as a co-portfolio manager of the Large Cap and Growth Funds from 2004 to 2007. Mr. Kornitzer received his M.B.A. from Drexel University and his B.S. in Finance from Virginia Tech.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

