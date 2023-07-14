Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

AAM/Bahl & Gaynor Income Growth Fund

mutual fund
AFNAX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$22.53 -0.05 -0.22%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (AFNIX) Primary A (AFNAX) C (AFYCX)
AFNAX (Mutual Fund)

AAM/Bahl & Gaynor Income Growth Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$22.53 -0.05 -0.22%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (AFNIX) Primary A (AFNAX) C (AFYCX)
AFNAX (Mutual Fund)

AAM/Bahl & Gaynor Income Growth Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$22.53 -0.05 -0.22%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (AFNIX) Primary A (AFNAX) C (AFYCX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

AAM/Bahl & Gaynor Income Growth Fund

AFNAX | Fund

$22.53

$2.04 B

2.37%

$0.53

1.08%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.6%

1 yr return

2.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

7.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

5.9%

Net Assets

$2.04 B

Holdings in Top 10

34.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$22.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.08%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 16.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$2,500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

AAM/Bahl & Gaynor Income Growth Fund

AFNAX | Fund

$22.53

$2.04 B

2.37%

$0.53

1.08%

AFNAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.48%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AAM/Bahl & Gaynor Income Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    AAM
  • Inception Date
    Jul 05, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Edward Woods

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets plus borrowings for investment purposes in equity securities, primarily common stock, of companies that have historically paid dividends and have strong dividend policies. Although the Fund may invest in any size companies, it primarily invests in large capitalization companies. Bahl & Gaynor, Inc., the Fund’s sub-advisor (the “Sub-Advisor” or “Bahl & Gaynor”), considers large capitalization companies to be those with market capitalization of $10 billion or higher at the time of purchase. Under normal market conditions, the Fund typically invests in a diversified portfolio of 35 to 50 securities spread across a variety of economic sectors. However, from time to time, the Fund may invest a larger percentage of its net assets in one or more sectors. Investments in and weightings of individual sectors vary based on the Sub-Advisor’s assessment of company fundamentals, valuations and overall economic conditions. The Fund’s Sub-Advisor focuses on high-quality companies that typically produce steady earnings and dividend growth. The Fund may also invest in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), which are pooled investment vehicles that invest primarily in income producing real estate or real estate related loans or interests.

The Fund may invest in foreign securities. The Fund’s investments in foreign securities are primarily in American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”) and similar receipts. ADRs are receipts that represent interests in foreign securities held on deposit by U.S. banks.

Read More

AFNAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AFNAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.6% -14.3% 36.7% 97.14%
1 Yr 2.6% -34.8% 38.6% 87.20%
3 Yr 7.1%* -27.6% 93.5% 37.54%
5 Yr 5.9%* -30.4% 97.2% 25.21%
10 Yr 6.8%* -18.7% 37.4% 21.00%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AFNAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.9% -56.3% 28.9% 5.85%
2021 10.8% -20.5% 152.6% 24.22%
2020 1.5% -13.9% 183.6% 84.40%
2019 5.3% -8.3% 8.9% 50.89%
2018 -0.8% -13.5% 12.6% 4.42%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AFNAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.6% -20.5% 36.7% 87.35%
1 Yr 2.6% -34.8% 40.3% 78.48%
3 Yr 7.1%* -27.6% 93.5% 37.00%
5 Yr 6.1%* -29.7% 97.2% 28.96%
10 Yr 7.9%* -13.5% 37.4% 35.41%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AFNAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.9% -56.3% 28.9% 5.93%
2021 10.8% -20.5% 152.6% 24.77%
2020 1.5% -13.9% 183.6% 84.32%
2019 5.3% -8.3% 8.9% 50.72%
2018 -0.5% -10.9% 12.6% 6.28%

NAV & Total Return History

AFNAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AFNAX Category Low Category High AFNAX % Rank
Net Assets 2.04 B 1.01 M 1.21 T 40.21%
Number of Holdings 45 2 4154 84.12%
Net Assets in Top 10 735 M 288 K 270 B 39.13%
Weighting of Top 10 34.19% 1.8% 106.2% 37.81%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Broadcom Inc 4.22%
  2. Microsoft Corp 4.08%
  3. AbbVie Inc 3.58%
  4. Crown Castle International Corp 3.54%
  5. NextEra Energy Inc 3.47%
  6. JPMorgan Chase & Co 3.45%
  7. Lockheed Martin Corp 3.42%
  8. The Home Depot Inc 3.40%
  9. Cisco Systems Inc 3.38%
  10. PepsiCo Inc 3.21%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AFNAX % Rank
Stocks 		98.67% 0.00% 130.24% 56.96%
Cash 		1.26% -102.29% 100.00% 40.93%
Other 		0.08% -13.91% 134.98% 6.32%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 17.53%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 12.65%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 13.69%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AFNAX % Rank
Technology 		17.31% 0.00% 48.94% 85.11%
Financial Services 		14.61% 0.00% 55.59% 33.44%
Healthcare 		13.81% 0.00% 60.70% 66.95%
Industrials 		11.87% 0.00% 29.90% 19.24%
Consumer Defense 		10.34% 0.00% 47.71% 12.75%
Real Estate 		8.50% 0.00% 31.91% 0.92%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.28% 0.00% 30.33% 79.54%
Utilities 		7.96% 0.00% 20.91% 2.44%
Energy 		3.53% 0.00% 41.64% 63.66%
Basic Materials 		2.67% 0.00% 25.70% 45.57%
Communication Services 		1.14% 0.00% 27.94% 97.10%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AFNAX % Rank
US 		98.67% 0.00% 127.77% 17.68%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 32.38% 92.93%

AFNAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AFNAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.08% 0.01% 49.27% 32.00%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 2.00% 71.26%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 32.68%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% 49.20%

Sales Fees

AFNAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.50% 0.00% 5.75% 45.22%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AFNAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 0.25% 2.00% 5.17%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AFNAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 16.00% 0.00% 496.00% 32.02%

AFNAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AFNAX Category Low Category High AFNAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.37% 0.00% 23.92% 18.23%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AFNAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AFNAX Category Low Category High AFNAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.48% -54.00% 6.06% 5.53%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AFNAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

AFNAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Edward Woods

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 05, 2012

9.91

9.9%

Edward A. Woods, CFA, CIC is Vice President and Principal of Bahl & Gaynor, Inc. Mr. Woods is responsible for portfolio management, investment research of the insurance industry, fixed income, and client service. Prior to joining Bahl & Gaynor in 2004, Mr. Woods was a Vice President and Senior Investment Counselor with the Northern Trust Company in Chicago. From 1996-1999 he was an AVP, Portfolio Manager for LaSalle Bank, where he was also a financial services analyst. From 1994-1996 he was a portfolio manager for Star Bank, & from 1989-1994 he was a trust officer and portfolio manager for 5/3 Bank. Mr. Woods earned an M.B.A. from the University of Cincinnati and a B.A. from Wittenberg University.

Lori Hudson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 05, 2012

9.91

9.9%

Lori A. Hudson is Vice President and Principal of the Bahl & Gaynor, Inc. Mrs. Hudson is responsible for portfolio management, investment research of the consumer staples sector, compliance, and client service. Prior to joining Bahl & Gaynor in 2003, Mrs. Hudson was an Assistant Vice President and Senior Trust Officer for Fifth Third Bank. For over 22 years, she served in a number of capacities in the Investment Group of the Trust Division. Mrs. Hudson earned a B.A. from the University of Cincinnati.

Ellis Hummel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 05, 2012

9.91

9.9%

Ellis D. Hummel, CFP is Vice President and Principal of Bahl & Gaynor, Inc. Mr. Hummel is responsible for portfolio management, investment research of the utilities and transportation sectors, wealth advisory, and client service. Prior to joining Bahl & Gaynor in 2008, Mr. Hummel was a Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager for Haberer Registered Investment Advisor, Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Huntington National Bank, from 2000 to 2008. From 1998 to 2000, Mr. Hummel was a portfolio manager with Foster & Motley, Inc. Mr. Hummel earned a B.A. from Skidmore College.

Eleanor Moffat

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 05, 2012

9.91

9.9%

Eleanor K. Moffat, CFA, CIC is Vice President and Principal of Bahl & Gaynor, Inc. Mrs. Moffat is responsible for portfolio management, investment research of the consumer discretionary sector, and client service. Prior to joining Bahl & Gaynor in 1999, Mrs. Moffat was a Senior Portfolio Manager at Bartlett & Co. in Cincinnati. Prior to joining Bartlett in 1987, Mrs. Moffat was a Vice President and Unit Head at The First National Bank of Maryland in Baltimore. From 1978 through 1981, Mrs. Moffat was a Divisional Representative for the Mellon Bank. She served as the credit officer for Mellon's European branches, as well as National Division. Mrs. Moffat earned an M.A.S. from John Hopkins University and a B.A. from Princeton University.

John Schmitz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 05, 2012

9.91

9.9%

John B. Schmitz, CFA, CIC is Vice President and Principal of Bahl & Gaynor, Inc. Mr. Schmitz is responsible for portfolio management, investment research the energy sector, REITs, and client service. Prior to joining Bahl & Gaynor in 2005, Mr. Schmitz was responsible for various functions for Fifth Third Bank and Fifth Third Asset Management from 1986 through 2005. From 1984 through 1986 he was an investment analyst at The Central Trust Company in Cincinnati. From 1982 through 1984 he was a commercial loan officer for The Citizens and Southern National Bank in Atlanta, Georgia. Mr. Schmitz earned a B.B.A. from the University of Cincinnati.

Stephanie Thomas

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 02, 2013

9.41

9.4%

Stephanie S. Thomas, CFA is Vice President and Principal and she joined BAHL & GAYNOR INC., D/B/A BAHL & GAYNOR INVESTMENT COUNSEL, Inc. in 2012. She is a member of the Bahl & Gaynor Investment Committee and is responsible for portfolio management, investment research, and client management. Prior to joining the firm, Ms. Thomas was a managing director with Fifth Third Asset Management. She managed a team of senior relationship managers and staff supporting 250 institutional clients with $6 billion in assets. Ms. Thomas was responsible for all aspects of client management in the areas of investment review, reporting, compliance, and account management. As a managing director, Ms. Thomas was a member of a senior leadership team overseeing sales, product development, system conversion, compliance, client management, marketing and legal aspects of the firm. Ms. Thomas received a B.A. in Economics from Wittenberg University and an M.B.A. from the University of Notre Dame. Ms. Thomas is a CFA charterholder, a CFA Society of Cincinnati board member, and a member of the Cincinnati ArtsWave Finance and Investment Committee.

Nicholas Puncer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2014

7.58

7.6%

Nicholas W. Puncer, CFA is Vice President and Principal and he joinedBAHL & GAYNOR INC., D/B/A BAHL & GAYNOR INVESTMENT COUNSEL, Inc. in 2007. He is a member of the Bahl & Gaynor Investment Committee and is responsible for portfolio management, investment research, and client management. Mr. Puncer worked at Bahl & Gaynor as a co-op from 2007 to 2010 and a research analyst from 2010 to 2014 before being promoted to Portfolio Manager in 2014. Mr. Puncer received a B.A.A. in Finance and Business Economics from University of Cincinnati. Mr. Puncer is a CFA charterholder and member of the Cincinnati CFA society and Certified Financial PlannerTM professional.

W. Jeff Bahl

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2014

7.58

7.6%

W. Jeff Bahl is Vice President of the Bahl & Gaynor, Inc. Mr. Bahl is responsible for top-down investment research, fixed income portfolio management, trading, and client service. Prior to joining Bahl & Gaynor in 2014, Mr. Bahl was Managing Director and Head of High Yield Credit Trading for Goldman Sachs in New York from 2008 to 2014. From 2005 through 2007 he was Vice President in the High Yield Trading Department for Bank of America in New York. Mr. Bahl earned a B.S. from Washington and Lee University.

James Russell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 02, 2015

7.41

7.4%

James E. Russell, Jr., CFA is Vice President and Principal and he joined Bahl & Gaynor Investment Counsel in 2014. He is a member of the Bahl & Gaynor Investment Committee and is responsible for portfolio management, investment research, and client management. Prior to joining Bahl & Gaynor, Mr. Russell was the Senior Equity Strategist and Regional Investment Director of US Bank Wealth Management. His responsibilities included participation in establishing nationwide asset allocation, compliance oversight of investment professionals, thought leadership and media interaction and high net worth account management. Mr. Russell received a M.B.A. from Emory University and a B.S. from Centre College of Kentucky. Mr. Russell is a CFA charterholder and member of the Cincinnati CFA society.

Kevin Gade

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2019

2.92

2.9%

As a Portfolio Manager, Kevin works primarily with institutional clients along with select high net worth relationships. He travels regularly to support the firm’s national platform business. Kevin aids Jim Russell’s efforts in coverage of the Pharmaceutical industry. Prior to his role as Portfolio Manager, Kevin served as a Portfolio Analyst at Bahl & Gaynor after joining the firm full-time in 2016. Prior to his full-time position at Bahl & Gaynor, he worked within Citi’s Markets and Securities Services group (Analyst). Kevin worked as a Co-Op with Bahl & Gaynor while pursuing his undergraduate degree.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×