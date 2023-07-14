Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.6%
1 yr return
2.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
7.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
5.9%
Net Assets
$2.04 B
Holdings in Top 10
34.2%
Expense Ratio 1.08%
Front Load 5.50%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 16.00%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$2,500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets plus borrowings for investment purposes in equity securities, primarily common stock, of companies that have historically paid dividends and have strong dividend policies. Although the Fund may invest in any size companies, it primarily invests in large capitalization companies. Bahl & Gaynor, Inc., the Fund’s sub-advisor (the “Sub-Advisor” or “Bahl & Gaynor”), considers large capitalization companies to be those with market capitalization of $10 billion or higher at the time of purchase. Under normal market conditions, the Fund typically invests in a diversified portfolio of 35 to 50 securities spread across a variety of economic sectors. However, from time to time, the Fund may invest a larger percentage of its net assets in one or more sectors. Investments in and weightings of individual sectors vary based on the Sub-Advisor’s assessment of company fundamentals, valuations and overall economic conditions. The Fund’s Sub-Advisor focuses on high-quality companies that typically produce steady earnings and dividend growth. The Fund may also invest in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), which are pooled investment vehicles that invest primarily in income producing real estate or real estate related loans or interests.
The Fund may invest in foreign securities. The Fund’s investments in foreign securities are primarily in American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”) and similar receipts. ADRs are receipts that represent interests in foreign securities held on deposit by U.S. banks.
|Period
|AFNAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.6%
|-14.3%
|36.7%
|97.14%
|1 Yr
|2.6%
|-34.8%
|38.6%
|87.20%
|3 Yr
|7.1%*
|-27.6%
|93.5%
|37.54%
|5 Yr
|5.9%*
|-30.4%
|97.2%
|25.21%
|10 Yr
|6.8%*
|-18.7%
|37.4%
|21.00%
* Annualized
|Period
|AFNAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.9%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|5.85%
|2021
|10.8%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|24.22%
|2020
|1.5%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|84.40%
|2019
|5.3%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|50.89%
|2018
|-0.8%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|4.42%
|Period
|AFNAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.6%
|-20.5%
|36.7%
|87.35%
|1 Yr
|2.6%
|-34.8%
|40.3%
|78.48%
|3 Yr
|7.1%*
|-27.6%
|93.5%
|37.00%
|5 Yr
|6.1%*
|-29.7%
|97.2%
|28.96%
|10 Yr
|7.9%*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|35.41%
* Annualized
|Period
|AFNAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.9%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|5.93%
|2021
|10.8%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|24.77%
|2020
|1.5%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|84.32%
|2019
|5.3%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|50.72%
|2018
|-0.5%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|6.28%
|AFNAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AFNAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.04 B
|1.01 M
|1.21 T
|40.21%
|Number of Holdings
|45
|2
|4154
|84.12%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|735 M
|288 K
|270 B
|39.13%
|Weighting of Top 10
|34.19%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|37.81%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AFNAX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.67%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|56.96%
|Cash
|1.26%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|40.93%
|Other
|0.08%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|6.32%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|17.53%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|12.65%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|13.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AFNAX % Rank
|Technology
|17.31%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|85.11%
|Financial Services
|14.61%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|33.44%
|Healthcare
|13.81%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|66.95%
|Industrials
|11.87%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|19.24%
|Consumer Defense
|10.34%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|12.75%
|Real Estate
|8.50%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|0.92%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.28%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|79.54%
|Utilities
|7.96%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|2.44%
|Energy
|3.53%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|63.66%
|Basic Materials
|2.67%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|45.57%
|Communication Services
|1.14%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|97.10%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AFNAX % Rank
|US
|98.67%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|17.68%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|92.93%
|AFNAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.08%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|32.00%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|71.26%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|32.68%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|49.20%
|AFNAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.50%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|45.22%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|AFNAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|0.25%
|2.00%
|5.17%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|AFNAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|16.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|32.02%
|AFNAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AFNAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.37%
|0.00%
|23.92%
|18.23%
|AFNAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|AFNAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AFNAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.48%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|5.53%
|AFNAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 23, 2022
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2022
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2022
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2022
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2022
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2022
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2022
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2022
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 25, 2022
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 24, 2021
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2021
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2021
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2021
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2021
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2021
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2021
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2021
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 25, 2021
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2021
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 25, 2020
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2020
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2020
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 28, 2020
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2020
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2020
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2020
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2020
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2020
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2020
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2020
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2019
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2019
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2019
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2019
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2019
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2019
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2019
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2019
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2019
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2019
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2019
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2018
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2018
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2018
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2018
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2018
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2017
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2017
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2017
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 03, 2017
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2017
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2017
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2017
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2017
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2017
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2016
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2016
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2016
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2016
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2016
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2016
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2016
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2016
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2016
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2016
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 03, 2015
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2015
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2015
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2015
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 28, 2015
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2015
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2015
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2015
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2015
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2015
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2015
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2015
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 03, 2014
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 25, 2014
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2014
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2014
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 28, 2014
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2014
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2014
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2014
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2014
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2014
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2014
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2014
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 04, 2013
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 26, 2013
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2013
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2013
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2013
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2013
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2013
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2013
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2013
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2013
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2013
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2013
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2012
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2012
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2012
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2012
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2012
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 05, 2012
9.91
9.9%
Edward A. Woods, CFA, CIC is Vice President and Principal of Bahl & Gaynor, Inc. Mr. Woods is responsible for portfolio management, investment research of the insurance industry, fixed income, and client service. Prior to joining Bahl & Gaynor in 2004, Mr. Woods was a Vice President and Senior Investment Counselor with the Northern Trust Company in Chicago. From 1996-1999 he was an AVP, Portfolio Manager for LaSalle Bank, where he was also a financial services analyst. From 1994-1996 he was a portfolio manager for Star Bank, & from 1989-1994 he was a trust officer and portfolio manager for 5/3 Bank. Mr. Woods earned an M.B.A. from the University of Cincinnati and a B.A. from Wittenberg University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 05, 2012
9.91
9.9%
Lori A. Hudson is Vice President and Principal of the Bahl & Gaynor, Inc. Mrs. Hudson is responsible for portfolio management, investment research of the consumer staples sector, compliance, and client service. Prior to joining Bahl & Gaynor in 2003, Mrs. Hudson was an Assistant Vice President and Senior Trust Officer for Fifth Third Bank. For over 22 years, she served in a number of capacities in the Investment Group of the Trust Division. Mrs. Hudson earned a B.A. from the University of Cincinnati.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 05, 2012
9.91
9.9%
Ellis D. Hummel, CFP is Vice President and Principal of Bahl & Gaynor, Inc. Mr. Hummel is responsible for portfolio management, investment research of the utilities and transportation sectors, wealth advisory, and client service. Prior to joining Bahl & Gaynor in 2008, Mr. Hummel was a Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager for Haberer Registered Investment Advisor, Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Huntington National Bank, from 2000 to 2008. From 1998 to 2000, Mr. Hummel was a portfolio manager with Foster & Motley, Inc. Mr. Hummel earned a B.A. from Skidmore College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 05, 2012
9.91
9.9%
Eleanor K. Moffat, CFA, CIC is Vice President and Principal of Bahl & Gaynor, Inc. Mrs. Moffat is responsible for portfolio management, investment research of the consumer discretionary sector, and client service. Prior to joining Bahl & Gaynor in 1999, Mrs. Moffat was a Senior Portfolio Manager at Bartlett & Co. in Cincinnati. Prior to joining Bartlett in 1987, Mrs. Moffat was a Vice President and Unit Head at The First National Bank of Maryland in Baltimore. From 1978 through 1981, Mrs. Moffat was a Divisional Representative for the Mellon Bank. She served as the credit officer for Mellon's European branches, as well as National Division. Mrs. Moffat earned an M.A.S. from John Hopkins University and a B.A. from Princeton University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 05, 2012
9.91
9.9%
John B. Schmitz, CFA, CIC is Vice President and Principal of Bahl & Gaynor, Inc. Mr. Schmitz is responsible for portfolio management, investment research the energy sector, REITs, and client service. Prior to joining Bahl & Gaynor in 2005, Mr. Schmitz was responsible for various functions for Fifth Third Bank and Fifth Third Asset Management from 1986 through 2005. From 1984 through 1986 he was an investment analyst at The Central Trust Company in Cincinnati. From 1982 through 1984 he was a commercial loan officer for The Citizens and Southern National Bank in Atlanta, Georgia. Mr. Schmitz earned a B.B.A. from the University of Cincinnati.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 02, 2013
9.41
9.4%
Stephanie S. Thomas, CFA is Vice President and Principal and she joined BAHL & GAYNOR INC., D/B/A BAHL & GAYNOR INVESTMENT COUNSEL, Inc. in 2012. She is a member of the Bahl & Gaynor Investment Committee and is responsible for portfolio management, investment research, and client management. Prior to joining the firm, Ms. Thomas was a managing director with Fifth Third Asset Management. She managed a team of senior relationship managers and staff supporting 250 institutional clients with $6 billion in assets. Ms. Thomas was responsible for all aspects of client management in the areas of investment review, reporting, compliance, and account management. As a managing director, Ms. Thomas was a member of a senior leadership team overseeing sales, product development, system conversion, compliance, client management, marketing and legal aspects of the firm. Ms. Thomas received a B.A. in Economics from Wittenberg University and an M.B.A. from the University of Notre Dame. Ms. Thomas is a CFA charterholder, a CFA Society of Cincinnati board member, and a member of the Cincinnati ArtsWave Finance and Investment Committee.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2014
7.58
7.6%
Nicholas W. Puncer, CFA is Vice President and Principal and he joinedBAHL & GAYNOR INC., D/B/A BAHL & GAYNOR INVESTMENT COUNSEL, Inc. in 2007. He is a member of the Bahl & Gaynor Investment Committee and is responsible for portfolio management, investment research, and client management. Mr. Puncer worked at Bahl & Gaynor as a co-op from 2007 to 2010 and a research analyst from 2010 to 2014 before being promoted to Portfolio Manager in 2014. Mr. Puncer received a B.A.A. in Finance and Business Economics from University of Cincinnati. Mr. Puncer is a CFA charterholder and member of the Cincinnati CFA society and Certified Financial PlannerTM professional.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2014
7.58
7.6%
W. Jeff Bahl is Vice President of the Bahl & Gaynor, Inc. Mr. Bahl is responsible for top-down investment research, fixed income portfolio management, trading, and client service. Prior to joining Bahl & Gaynor in 2014, Mr. Bahl was Managing Director and Head of High Yield Credit Trading for Goldman Sachs in New York from 2008 to 2014. From 2005 through 2007 he was Vice President in the High Yield Trading Department for Bank of America in New York. Mr. Bahl earned a B.S. from Washington and Lee University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 02, 2015
7.41
7.4%
James E. Russell, Jr., CFA is Vice President and Principal and he joined Bahl & Gaynor Investment Counsel in 2014. He is a member of the Bahl & Gaynor Investment Committee and is responsible for portfolio management, investment research, and client management. Prior to joining Bahl & Gaynor, Mr. Russell was the Senior Equity Strategist and Regional Investment Director of US Bank Wealth Management. His responsibilities included participation in establishing nationwide asset allocation, compliance oversight of investment professionals, thought leadership and media interaction and high net worth account management. Mr. Russell received a M.B.A. from Emory University and a B.S. from Centre College of Kentucky. Mr. Russell is a CFA charterholder and member of the Cincinnati CFA society.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2019
2.92
2.9%
As a Portfolio Manager, Kevin works primarily with institutional clients along with select high net worth relationships. He travels regularly to support the firm’s national platform business. Kevin aids Jim Russell’s efforts in coverage of the Pharmaceutical industry. Prior to his role as Portfolio Manager, Kevin served as a Portfolio Analyst at Bahl & Gaynor after joining the firm full-time in 2016. Prior to his full-time position at Bahl & Gaynor, he worked within Citi’s Markets and Securities Services group (Analyst). Kevin worked as a Co-Op with Bahl & Gaynor while pursuing his undergraduate degree.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.18
|2.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...