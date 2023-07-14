Under normal circumstances, the Short Term Bond Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in fixed income securities that, in the Adviser’s opinion, offer the opportunity for income consistent with preservation of capital. The Fund’s portfolio will have an average aggregate maturity of not more than three years.

The Adviser exercises a flexible strategy in the selection of various types of debt (or fixed income) investments and is not limited by investment style, sector or asset class. The fund seeks to provide diversification by allocating the Fund’s investments among various areas of the fixed income markets.

The Fund primarily invests in the investment grade debt securities of various types. Such investments primarily include (but not limited to):

■ Corporate debt of U.S. and foreign (including emerging market) issuers that are denominated in U.S. Dollars

■ Mortgage-backed and other asset-backed securities, including privately issued mortgage-related securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities (privately issued mortgage-related securities are limited to not more than 5% of the Fund’s total assets)

■ Securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government, its agencies or government-sponsored enterprises

■ Bonds of foreign government issuers (including its agencies) payable in U.S. dollars

■ Inflation linked investments

■ Taxable municipal bonds and/or tax-exempt municipal bonds.

Although the Short Term Bond Fund invests primarily in investment-grade debt securities (as designated by S&P, Moody’s or Fitch) it may invest a portion of its net assets in securities rated below investment grade. Normally we would expect the majority of these investments to be rated in the top tier of below investment grade (i.e. BB designations by S&P). Additionally, the Fund may invest a portion of its net assets in any one or a combination of the following types of fixed income securities including (but not limited to):

■ Preferred stock, baby bonds

■ High-yield debt securities (commonly referred to as “lower-rated” or “junk” bonds

■ Senior loans, including bridge loans, assignments, and participations

■ Non-rated securities for S&P, Moody’s or Fitch

■ Convertible securities, including convertible bonds and preferred stocks

The Fund attempts to manage interest rate risk through its management of dollar-weighted average modified duration of the securities it holds in its portfolio. Under normal conditions, the Fund’s portfolio will have an average aggregate maturity of not more than three years. The Fund also attempts to manage risk through credit analysis with a focus on company assets, free cash flow, capital stock, earnings, economic prospects and debt structure. While not limited by these factors the goal of all investments is to provide a reasonable amount of income with the barbell of capital preservation and how they interact within the portfolio. To this end, the Fund does not attempt to purchase securities with a plan to quickly turnover those assets.

The Adviser may sell a security given a variety of circumstances, such as: when an investment no longer appears to the Adviser to offer the potential to achieve the Fund’s investment objective; when an investment’s performance does not meet the Adviser’s expectations; when an investment opportunity arises that the Adviser believes is more compelling; to realize gains or limit losses; or to raise cash to meet shareholder redemptions or to pay expenses.

The Fund may, from time to time, take temporary defensive positions that are inconsistent with the Fund’s principal investment strategies in attempting to respond to adverse market, economic, political, or other conditions. When the Fund takes a defensive position, the Fund’s assets may be held in up to 100% cash and/or invested in money market mutual funds, money market instruments, including repurchase agreements or other short-term securities considered by the Adviser to be of a defensive nature. When the Fund is invested in this manner, it may not achieve its investment objective.