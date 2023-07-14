Home
Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Acuitas US Microcap Fund

AFMCX | Fund

$12.49

$51.2 M

0.00%

2.08%

Vitals

YTD Return

9.9%

1 yr return

5.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

11.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.8%

Net Assets

$51.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

15.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.08%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 78.00%

Redemption Fee 1.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

$100,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

AFMCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 11.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.36%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Acuitas US Microcap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Acuitas Investments
  • Inception Date
    Jul 18, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Christopher Tessin

Fund Description

The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets in the equity securities of microcap companies that (i) are headquartered in the United States, or (ii) generate at least 50% of their revenue from activity in the United States. For the purposes of this policy, microcap companies are those with market capitalizations of equal to or less than $2.0 billion or that of the largest company in the Russell Microcap® Index at the time of its most recent reconstitution, whichever is greater, at the time of purchase. The Fund will invest primarily in equity securities, which may include common stock, preferred stock, depositary receipts, common and preferred stock of real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) consisting primarily of common stocks, rights, warrants, initial public offerings (“IPOs”), publicly traded partnerships, and securities convertible into common stock. From time to time, the Fund may invest in index futures contracts for the purpose of equitizing the Fund’s cash balance. The extent to which the Fund invests in index futures contracts will be determined by the Fund’s short-term cash flows but is generally not expected to exceed 5% of the Fund’s net assets.

The Fund will pursue its investment objective using a “multi-manager” process, allocating assets among a carefully chosen group of asset managers (the “Subadvisers”). The Adviser will select the Fund’s Subadvisers using its manager research and selection process which seeks to identify investment managers that are likely to achieve out performance over a long time horizon.

The Adviser’s investment manager selection process is research driven. The Adviser develops a strong fundamental understanding of each potential investment manager’s investment process, what types of securities the investment manager is likely to invest in, and in what markets that investment manager would be likely to perform well or poorly. The Adviser may select Subadvisers that invest in any combination of value, growth or core microcap investments in an effort to diversify the Fund’s portfolio while capitalizing on the underlying managers’ stock selection skills.

In selecting investments for the Fund, each Subadviser may identify microcap companies across many industries that are expected to benefit from long-term industry, general market, or company-specific trends. Each Subadviser may select securities based upon fundamental analysis of industries and the economic cycle, company-specific analysis such as product cycles and quality of management, rigorous valuation analysis, or a number of other criteria intended to help the Fund achieve its investment objective. Subadvisers may sell the Fund’s investments to secure gains, limit losses or reinvest in more promising investment opportunities. The Fund is not limited by a fixed allocation of assets to equity securities of either growth or value companies and, depending on the economic environment and judgment of the Adviser and Subadvisers, may invest in either growth companies or value companies to the exclusion of the other. In addition, the Fund may invest in ETFs in order to equitize cash balances if cash levels are unusually high and if no potential replacement securities have been identified for purchase in the short-term. ETFs will be selected based on their ability to offer specific sector and style exposure desired. From time to time, the Fund may also invest in the equity securities of foreign companies. The location of companies in which the Fund invests may be determined by (i) the location of the principal securities trading market in which the company trades, (ii) where the company derives 50%

or more of its annual revenue from goods produced, sales made or services performed, or (iii) the country in which the company is organized or has a principal office.

The Adviser has responsibility for allocating Fund assets among Subadvisers in a manner that the Adviser believes will increase returns or reduce tracking error. The Adviser may invest the Fund’s assets directly in the same manner as any Subadviser in pursuit of the Fund’s investment objective. The Adviser may direct a Subadviser to reduce or limit its investment in certain assets or asset classes in order to achieve the desired composition of the Fund’s portfolio.

AFMCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AFMCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.9% -13.6% 140.9% 38.05%
1 Yr 5.0% -34.1% 199.4% 70.48%
3 Yr 11.9%* -21.8% 37.6% 14.34%
5 Yr -2.8%* -23.6% 9.4% 50.09%
10 Yr N/A* -11.6% 15.4% 74.07%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AFMCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.9% -59.3% 118.2% 75.47%
2021 9.1% -17.3% 18.6% 17.10%
2020 4.5% -21.2% 28.2% 35.01%
2019 5.0% -17.9% 8.4% 42.78%
2018 -7.3% -20.0% 0.2% 90.67%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AFMCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.9% -17.6% 140.9% 37.03%
1 Yr 5.0% -34.1% 199.4% 64.33%
3 Yr 11.9%* -21.8% 37.6% 13.12%
5 Yr -2.8%* -23.6% 10.7% 56.84%
10 Yr N/A* -9.0% 15.4% 84.51%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AFMCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.9% -59.3% 118.2% 75.47%
2021 9.1% -17.3% 18.6% 17.10%
2020 4.5% -21.2% 28.2% 35.01%
2019 5.0% -17.9% 8.4% 42.78%
2018 -7.3% -19.9% 0.2% 93.90%

NAV & Total Return History

AFMCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AFMCX Category Low Category High AFMCX % Rank
Net Assets 51.2 M 1.48 M 120 B 87.95%
Number of Holdings 224 2 2519 43.37%
Net Assets in Top 10 8.87 M 213 K 4.6 B 92.01%
Weighting of Top 10 15.73% 2.8% 101.7% 51.72%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. First Am Govt Ob Fd Cl X 3.32%
  2. First Am Govt Ob Fd Cl X 3.32%
  3. First Am Govt Ob Fd Cl X 3.32%
  4. First Am Govt Ob Fd Cl X 3.32%
  5. First Am Govt Ob Fd Cl X 3.32%
  6. First Am Govt Ob Fd Cl X 3.32%
  7. First Am Govt Ob Fd Cl X 3.32%
  8. First Am Govt Ob Fd Cl X 3.32%
  9. First Am Govt Ob Fd Cl X 3.32%
  10. First Am Govt Ob Fd Cl X 3.32%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AFMCX % Rank
Stocks 		96.61% 25.32% 100.32% 75.85%
Cash 		3.38% -79.10% 74.68% 23.30%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 48.81%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 48.47%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 47.79%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 48.47%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AFMCX % Rank
Healthcare 		22.68% 0.00% 26.53% 0.86%
Technology 		17.98% 0.00% 54.70% 15.98%
Industrials 		17.94% 2.46% 37.42% 36.94%
Financial Services 		13.33% 0.00% 35.52% 85.74%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.54% 0.99% 47.79% 75.95%
Energy 		5.17% 0.00% 37.72% 67.18%
Basic Materials 		4.78% 0.00% 18.66% 49.66%
Communication Services 		3.77% 0.00% 14.85% 23.71%
Consumer Defense 		2.65% 0.00% 18.87% 80.24%
Real Estate 		1.87% 0.00% 29.43% 91.92%
Utilities 		0.28% 0.00% 18.58% 86.08%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AFMCX % Rank
US 		93.11% 24.89% 100.00% 76.87%
Non US 		3.50% 0.00% 36.31% 22.11%

AFMCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AFMCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.08% 0.01% 13.16% 7.93%
Management Fee 1.25% 0.00% 1.50% 98.98%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

AFMCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AFMCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 1.00% 1.00% 2.00% 79.25%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AFMCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 78.00% 1.00% 314.00% 75.30%

AFMCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AFMCX Category Low Category High AFMCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 37.76% 60.95%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AFMCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AFMCX Category Low Category High AFMCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.36% -2.40% 2.49% 81.30%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AFMCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

AFMCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Christopher Tessin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 18, 2014

7.87

7.9%

Christopher D. Tessin, CFA, Partner and Chief Investment Ofﬁcer, co-founded Acuitas Investments in January 2011. Prior to this, Mr. Tessin was employed by Russell Investments in Tacoma, Washington, from 2003 through 2010. During his many years at the ﬁrm, he progressed from Research Analyst to Associate Portfolio Manager and, ﬁnally, to Portfolio Manager. Before joining Russell Investments, Mr. Tessin worked as an Associate in Equity Research with Bear, Stearns in New York from 2001 to 2003. He has also held positions in portfolio management and research at Lehman Brothers, and in portfolio management at International Asset Transactions. Mr. Tessin received a B.A. degree in 1993 (Economics and Philosophy) and an MBA in 1998 (Finance), both from Columbia University.

Dennis Jensen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 18, 2014

7.87

7.9%

Dennis W. Jensen, CFA, is Partner and Director of Research of Acuitas Investments which he co-founded in 2011. Prior to this, Mr. Jensen was employed by Russell Investments from 1994 until 2010. During his early years at the ﬁrm, he was an Analyst and then a Senior Research Analyst. During his last two years at Russell Investments. Mr. Jensen formed the General Partner to leverage his experience at Russell Investments. He received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in 1993 from the University of Puget Sound.

Matt Nieman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 10, 2021

1.22

1.2%

Matt Nieman joined Acuitas in 2013 and serves as a Portfolio Manager on select U.S. microcap portfolios and as a Senior Research Analyst. He is responsible for discovering, researching and recommending external investment managers across asset classes. Matt leads the external manager due diligence effort for U.S. microcap value, international growth and long/short equity. Additionally, he oversees and implements manager transitions across client portfolios. Matt received his undergraduate degree from Santa Clara University, where he studied Economics. He is currently a member of the Seattle Society of Financial Analysts and is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.02 2.58

