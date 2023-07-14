Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.2%
1 yr return
-1.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.4%
Net Assets
$119 M
Holdings in Top 10
25.9%
Expense Ratio 2.25%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 52.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments. The Fund is not managed relative to an index and has broad flexibility to allocate its assets across different types of securities and sectors of the fixed income markets. The principal investments of the Fund include corporate bonds, U.S. government and agency securities, master-limited partnerships (“MLPs”) (tied to energy-related commodities), preferred securities, private debt, foreign sovereign bonds, convertible securities, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, and cash equivalent instruments. To a lesser extent, the Fund may invest in dividend-paying common stocks. The Fund may invest in structured products including mortgage-related and other asset-backed securities including residential mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities and collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”). The Fund may also invest in various types of derivatives, including futures, options, credit default swaps, total return swaps and repurchase agreements. The Fund may use derivatives as a substitute for making direct investments in underlying instruments, to reduce certain exposures or to “hedge” against market volatility and other risks.
The Fund may invest in fixed income instruments with fixed or adjustable (floating) rates. The Fund does not seek to maintain any particular weighted average maturity or duration, and may invest in fixed income instruments of any maturity or duration. The Fund may invest in both investment grade and below investment grade (often referred to as “high yield” or “junk” bonds) securities, subject to a maximum of up to 50% of the Fund’s assets in below investment grade securities. The Fund will typically invest a substantial portion of the Fund’s investments in securities of issuers with a range of credit ratings that have stable or improving fundamentals. Securities of these issuers include secured bank loans and below investment grade bonds. The Fund may also engage in short sales when it believes a security is overvalued in the market. The Fund may invest without limit in U.S. and non-U.S. dollar-denominated securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, including issuers located in emerging market countries.
Although the Fund normally does not engage in any direct borrowing, leverage is inherent in the derivatives it trades. Leverage magnifies exposure to the swings in prices of the reference asset underlying a derivative and results in increased volatility, which means the Fund will generally have the potential for greater gains, as well as the potential for greater losses, than a fund that does not use derivatives.
The Fund’s investment process includes both a top-down macroeconomic analysis and a bottom-up analysis of individual securities. In its evaluation of a potential investment, the Fund conducts a fundamental analysis of the individual issuer, reviews the valuation of the security and the relative valuations of similar securities, and analyzes the supply and demand for the security in the market. The Fund seeks to identify companies in stable and growing sectors of the economy that generate sufficient revenue to meet their debt obligations. The Fund will sell a portfolio holding when the security no longer meets its investment criteria or when a more attractive investment is available.
The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading. The Fund may also engage in securities lending to generate income.
|Period
|AFLKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.2%
|-7.2%
|18.1%
|73.70%
|1 Yr
|-1.0%
|-18.7%
|21.2%
|50.99%
|3 Yr
|-3.3%*
|-23.6%
|52.8%
|54.02%
|5 Yr
|-3.4%*
|-29.7%
|29.3%
|79.11%
|10 Yr
|-1.5%*
|-27.4%
|13.2%
|53.33%
* Annualized
|Period
|AFLKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.3%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|26.51%
|2021
|-0.4%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|35.12%
|2020
|-1.3%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|87.32%
|2019
|-0.3%
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|97.23%
|2018
|-0.3%
|-12.3%
|0.7%
|6.31%
|Period
|AFLKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.2%
|-11.7%
|18.1%
|73.70%
|1 Yr
|-1.0%
|-18.7%
|38.5%
|50.07%
|3 Yr
|-3.3%*
|-23.6%
|52.8%
|54.26%
|5 Yr
|-3.2%*
|-29.7%
|30.1%
|77.72%
|10 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-27.4%
|16.4%
|42.24%
* Annualized
|Period
|AFLKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.3%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|26.51%
|2021
|-0.4%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|35.12%
|2020
|-1.3%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|87.32%
|2019
|-0.3%
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|97.05%
|2018
|0.0%
|-12.3%
|1.5%
|10.13%
|AFLKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AFLKX % Rank
|Net Assets
|119 M
|100
|124 B
|81.26%
|Number of Holdings
|318
|2
|8175
|62.79%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|31.6 M
|-1.57 B
|20.5 B
|71.95%
|Weighting of Top 10
|25.86%
|4.3%
|105.0%
|50.55%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AFLKX % Rank
|Bonds
|94.51%
|-150.81%
|180.51%
|24.85%
|Cash
|3.76%
|-261.12%
|258.91%
|67.88%
|Preferred Stocks
|1.05%
|0.00%
|13.21%
|18.90%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.62%
|0.00%
|33.50%
|61.92%
|Stocks
|0.06%
|-38.22%
|261.12%
|59.88%
|Other
|0.01%
|-25.82%
|276.99%
|34.16%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AFLKX % Rank
|Energy
|90.78%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|16.45%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.22%
|0.00%
|89.95%
|21.08%
|Industrials
|1.71%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|40.36%
|Communication Services
|0.24%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|41.65%
|Technology
|0.04%
|0.00%
|29.61%
|35.48%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|81.75%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|78.92%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|77.12%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|80.46%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.97%
|77.63%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|78.92%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AFLKX % Rank
|US
|0.06%
|-40.06%
|261.12%
|52.62%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-0.10%
|18.33%
|77.91%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AFLKX % Rank
|Corporate
|53.78%
|0.00%
|97.25%
|30.07%
|Securitized
|40.61%
|0.00%
|99.65%
|20.58%
|Cash & Equivalents
|5.24%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|66.76%
|Government
|0.38%
|0.00%
|99.43%
|82.77%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|-0.52%
|72.98%
|84.99%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.26%
|80.44%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AFLKX % Rank
|US
|72.98%
|-151.11%
|194.51%
|38.23%
|Non US
|21.53%
|-136.75%
|104.82%
|37.35%
|AFLKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.25%
|0.01%
|26.65%
|13.19%
|Management Fee
|0.80%
|0.00%
|2.29%
|72.36%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|91.93%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.70%
|N/A
|AFLKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|72.92%
|AFLKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|AFLKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|52.00%
|0.00%
|632.00%
|25.60%
|AFLKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AFLKX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.64%
|0.00%
|15.93%
|38.20%
|AFLKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|AFLKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AFLKX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.51%
|-1.55%
|11.51%
|85.26%
|AFLKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 08, 2022
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2022
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2022
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2022
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2022
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2022
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 08, 2021
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2021
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2021
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2021
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2021
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2021
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2021
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2021
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2021
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 25, 2021
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2021
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2020
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2020
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2020
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2020
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 28, 2020
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2020
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2020
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2020
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2020
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2020
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2020
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2020
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2019
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2019
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2019
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2019
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2019
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2019
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2019
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2019
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2019
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2019
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2019
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2019
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2018
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2018
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2018
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2018
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2018
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2018
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2018
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2018
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 27, 2018
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2018
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2018
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2018
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2017
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2017
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2017
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2017
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2017
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2017
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2017
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 27, 2017
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2017
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2017
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2017
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2016
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2016
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2016
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2016
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2016
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2016
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2016
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2016
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2016
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2016
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2016
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2015
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2015
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2015
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2015
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 28, 2015
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2015
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2015
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2015
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2015
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2015
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2015
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2015
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2014
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 26, 2014
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2014
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2014
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 28, 2014
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2014
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2014
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 28, 2013
8.93
8.9%
Cyrille is a Portfolio Manager at Anfield Capital and member of the Investment Committee. He has over 18 years of investment management experience having most recently been associated with PIMCO for over 12 years. Cyrille was an Executive Vice President, portfolio manager, and Head of PIMCO’s global Leveraged Loan desk, where he managed over $7 billion in assets under management. Prior to his portfolio management responsibilities, Cyrille was a senior member of PIMCO’s credit research team, where he was responsible for the coverage of the Telecom, Media, and Cable industries among other industries. Cyrille holds the Chartered Financial Analyst Designation, an MBA with a concentration in finance and international business from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Business, New York, NY. He is a graduate of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia PA, where he received a Bachelors of Science in Economics with a concentration in finance.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 11, 2014
7.81
7.8%
Peter is Director of Portfolio Analytics and Risk Management at Anfield Capital Management, LLC. Peter has over 25 years of investment management experience, and retired in 2010 from a senior position in the PIMCO Portfolio Analytics group to work on developing quantitative trading algorithms. At PIMCO, he was responsible for the architecture, development and implementation of many of their Analytics and Risk Management systems. Peter holds the CFA designation and holds degrees in Physics, Mathematics and Economics from the Universities of Utrecht & Amsterdam, as well as an MA degree in Economics from the University of Southern California, Los Angeles
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 11, 2014
7.81
7.8%
Mr. Young has been the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Anfield Capital Management, LLC since 2009, and Regents Park Funds, LLC since 2016. Mr. Young has worked with many of the largest and most sophisticated institutional and private investors in investment strategy, portfolio management and asset allocation. At the end of 2008, he retired as Executive Vice President with Pacific Investment Management Company to rejoin the U.C. Irvine Merage School of Business as Adjunct Professor of Finance, and create Anfield Capital Management, LLC. From 1999 to 2006, Mr. Young was head of PIMCO’s account management group in London where he built a team of 25 investment professionals managing over 200 client accounts across the UK, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|28.19
|5.65
|3.19
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...