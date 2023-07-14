Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Anfield Universal Fixed Income Fund

mutual fund
AFLKX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.59 -0.01 -0.12%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified
share class
Inst (AFLIX) Primary A (AFLEX) C (AFLKX)
AFLKX (Mutual Fund)

Anfield Universal Fixed Income Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.59 -0.01 -0.12%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified
share class
Inst (AFLIX) Primary A (AFLEX) C (AFLKX)
AFLKX (Mutual Fund)

Anfield Universal Fixed Income Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.59 -0.01 -0.12%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified
share class
Inst (AFLIX) Primary A (AFLEX) C (AFLKX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Anfield Universal Fixed Income Fund

AFLKX | Fund

$8.59

$119 M

5.64%

$0.48

2.25%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.2%

1 yr return

-1.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.4%

Net Assets

$119 M

Holdings in Top 10

25.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.25%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 52.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Anfield Universal Fixed Income Fund

AFLKX | Fund

$8.59

$119 M

5.64%

$0.48

2.25%

AFLKX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.51%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Anfield Universal Fixed Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Anfield
  • Inception Date
    Jun 28, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Cyrille Conseil

Fund Description

The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments. The Fund is not managed relative to an index and has broad flexibility to allocate its assets across different types of securities and sectors of the fixed income markets. The principal investments of the Fund include corporate bonds, U.S. government and agency securities, master-limited partnerships (“MLPs”) (tied to energy-related commodities), preferred securities, private debt, foreign sovereign bonds, convertible securities, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, and cash equivalent instruments. To a lesser extent, the Fund may invest in dividend-paying common stocks. The Fund may invest in structured products including mortgage-related and other asset-backed securities including residential mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities and collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”). The Fund may also invest in various types of derivatives, including futures, options, credit default swaps, total return swaps and repurchase agreements. The Fund may use derivatives as a substitute for making direct investments in underlying instruments, to reduce certain exposures or to “hedge” against market volatility and other risks.

The Fund may invest in fixed income instruments with fixed or adjustable (floating) rates. The Fund does not seek to maintain any particular weighted average maturity or duration, and may invest in fixed income instruments of any maturity or duration. The Fund may invest in both investment grade and below investment grade (often referred to as “high yield” or “junk” bonds) securities, subject to a maximum of up to 50% of the Fund’s assets in below investment grade securities. The Fund will typically invest a substantial portion of the Fund’s investments in securities of issuers with a range of credit ratings that have stable or improving fundamentals. Securities of these issuers include secured bank loans and below investment grade bonds. The Fund may also engage in short sales when it believes a security is overvalued in the market. The Fund may invest without limit in U.S. and non-U.S. dollar-denominated securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, including issuers located in emerging market countries.

Although the Fund normally does not engage in any direct borrowing, leverage is inherent in the derivatives it trades. Leverage magnifies exposure to the swings in prices of the reference asset underlying a derivative and results in increased volatility, which means the Fund will generally have the potential for greater gains, as well as the potential for greater losses, than a fund that does not use derivatives.

The Fund’s investment process includes both a top-down macroeconomic analysis and a bottom-up analysis of individual securities. In its evaluation of a potential investment, the Fund conducts a fundamental analysis of the individual issuer, reviews the valuation of the security and the relative valuations of similar securities, and analyzes the supply and demand for the security in the market. The Fund seeks to identify companies in stable and growing sectors of the economy that generate sufficient revenue to meet their debt obligations. The Fund will sell a portfolio holding when the security no longer meets its investment criteria or when a more attractive investment is available.

The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading. The Fund may also engage in securities lending to generate income.

Read More

AFLKX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AFLKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.2% -7.2% 18.1% 73.70%
1 Yr -1.0% -18.7% 21.2% 50.99%
3 Yr -3.3%* -23.6% 52.8% 54.02%
5 Yr -3.4%* -29.7% 29.3% 79.11%
10 Yr -1.5%* -27.4% 13.2% 53.33%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AFLKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.3% -31.8% 18.4% 26.51%
2021 -0.4% -14.3% 15.8% 35.12%
2020 -1.3% -20.2% 60.6% 87.32%
2019 -0.3% -10.2% 3.6% 97.23%
2018 -0.3% -12.3% 0.7% 6.31%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AFLKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.2% -11.7% 18.1% 73.70%
1 Yr -1.0% -18.7% 38.5% 50.07%
3 Yr -3.3%* -23.6% 52.8% 54.26%
5 Yr -3.2%* -29.7% 30.1% 77.72%
10 Yr -0.7%* -27.4% 16.4% 42.24%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AFLKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.3% -31.8% 18.4% 26.51%
2021 -0.4% -14.3% 15.8% 35.12%
2020 -1.3% -20.2% 60.6% 87.32%
2019 -0.3% -10.2% 3.6% 97.05%
2018 0.0% -12.3% 1.5% 10.13%

NAV & Total Return History

AFLKX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AFLKX Category Low Category High AFLKX % Rank
Net Assets 119 M 100 124 B 81.26%
Number of Holdings 318 2 8175 62.79%
Net Assets in Top 10 31.6 M -1.57 B 20.5 B 71.95%
Weighting of Top 10 25.86% 4.3% 105.0% 50.55%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. BNP Paribas 7.62% 5.14%
  2. FidelityÂ® Floating Rate High Income 4.39%
  3. Vanguard High-Yield Corporate Adm 3.86%
  4. Leidos Holdings Inc 4.45% 3.75%
  5. First Citizens BancShares Inc (Delaware) 5.8% 3.16%
  6. Jacobs Douwe Egberts International BV Floating Rate Due 10/23/2025 2.89%
  7. CIT Group, Inc. 5.8% 2.79%
  8. Anfield Bbh Sweep 2.56%
  9. Anfield Bbh Sweep 2.56%
  10. Anfield Bbh Sweep 2.56%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AFLKX % Rank
Bonds 		94.51% -150.81% 180.51% 24.85%
Cash 		3.76% -261.12% 258.91% 67.88%
Preferred Stocks 		1.05% 0.00% 13.21% 18.90%
Convertible Bonds 		0.62% 0.00% 33.50% 61.92%
Stocks 		0.06% -38.22% 261.12% 59.88%
Other 		0.01% -25.82% 276.99% 34.16%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AFLKX % Rank
Energy 		90.78% 0.00% 100.00% 16.45%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.22% 0.00% 89.95% 21.08%
Industrials 		1.71% 0.00% 100.00% 40.36%
Communication Services 		0.24% 0.00% 100.00% 41.65%
Technology 		0.04% 0.00% 29.61% 35.48%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 81.75%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 78.92%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 77.12%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 80.46%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 99.97% 77.63%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 78.92%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AFLKX % Rank
US 		0.06% -40.06% 261.12% 52.62%
Non US 		0.00% -0.10% 18.33% 77.91%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AFLKX % Rank
Corporate 		53.78% 0.00% 97.25% 30.07%
Securitized 		40.61% 0.00% 99.65% 20.58%
Cash & Equivalents 		5.24% 0.00% 100.00% 66.76%
Government 		0.38% 0.00% 99.43% 82.77%
Derivative 		0.00% -0.52% 72.98% 84.99%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 54.26% 80.44%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AFLKX % Rank
US 		72.98% -151.11% 194.51% 38.23%
Non US 		21.53% -136.75% 104.82% 37.35%

AFLKX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AFLKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.25% 0.01% 26.65% 13.19%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.00% 2.29% 72.36%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 91.93%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

AFLKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% 72.92%

Trading Fees

AFLKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AFLKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 52.00% 0.00% 632.00% 25.60%

AFLKX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AFLKX Category Low Category High AFLKX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.64% 0.00% 15.93% 38.20%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AFLKX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AFLKX Category Low Category High AFLKX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.51% -1.55% 11.51% 85.26%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AFLKX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Distributions History

View More +

AFLKX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Cyrille Conseil

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 28, 2013

8.93

8.9%

Cyrille is a Portfolio Manager at Anfield Capital and member of the Investment Committee. He has over 18 years of investment management experience having most recently been associated with PIMCO for over 12 years. Cyrille was an Executive Vice President, portfolio manager, and Head of PIMCO’s global Leveraged Loan desk, where he managed over $7 billion in assets under management. Prior to his portfolio management responsibilities, Cyrille was a senior member of PIMCO’s credit research team, where he was responsible for the coverage of the Telecom, Media, and Cable industries among other industries. Cyrille holds the Chartered Financial Analyst Designation, an MBA with a concentration in finance and international business from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Business, New York, NY. He is a graduate of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia PA, where he received a Bachelors of Science in Economics with a concentration in finance.

Peter Van de Zilver

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 11, 2014

7.81

7.8%

Peter is Director of Portfolio Analytics and Risk Management at Anfield Capital Management, LLC. Peter has over 25 years of investment management experience, and retired in 2010 from a senior position in the PIMCO Portfolio Analytics group to work on developing quantitative trading algorithms. At PIMCO, he was responsible for the architecture, development and implementation of many of their Analytics and Risk Management systems. Peter holds the CFA designation and holds degrees in Physics, Mathematics and Economics from the Universities of Utrecht & Amsterdam, as well as an MA degree in Economics from the University of Southern California, Los Angeles

David Young

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 11, 2014

7.81

7.8%

Mr. Young has been the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Anfield Capital Management, LLC since 2009, and Regents Park Funds, LLC since 2016. Mr. Young has worked with many of the largest and most sophisticated institutional and private investors in investment strategy, portfolio management and asset allocation. At the end of 2008, he retired as Executive Vice President with Pacific Investment Management Company to rejoin the U.C. Irvine Merage School of Business as Adjunct Professor of Finance, and create Anfield Capital Management, LLC. From 1999 to 2006, Mr. Young was head of PIMCO’s account management group in London where he built a team of 25 investment professionals managing over 200 client accounts across the UK, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.19 5.65 3.19

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×