Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
13.8%
1 yr return
16.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
4.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.5%
Net Assets
$123 M
Holdings in Top 10
34.6%
Expense Ratio 2.07%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$100
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The fund seeks to achieve its objective by normally investing at least 65% of its net assets (plus borrowings made for investment purposes) in common stocks and other equity securities (such as preferred stocks, convertible securities and warrants) of non-U.S. companies with market capitalizations greater than $1 billion. The fund normally invests significantly in securities that the portfolio managers expect will generate income (for example, by paying dividends). The fund may invest up to 50% of its assets in emerging market securities and may invest a portion of its assets in equity securities of companies located in China. The fund may also achieve its exposure to non-U.S. equity securities through investing in American Depositary Receipts (ADRs). The fund may also invest in real estate investment trusts (REITs) and real estate-related investments. The portfolio managers use a value investing style focusing on companies whose securities the portfolio managers believe have attractive valuation and fundamental strength. The portfolio managers partition the fund’s selection universe by industry and then identify what they believe to be the most attractively valued securities in each industry to determine potential holdings for the fund representing a broad range of industry groups. The portfolio managers use initial parameters and quantitative tools to narrow the fund’s selection universe and also review and consider fundamental changes. After narrowing the universe through a combination of qualitative analysis and fundamental research, the portfolio managers select securities for the fund.
|Period
|AFJCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.8%
|-0.2%
|22.6%
|49.70%
|1 Yr
|16.7%
|-23.3%
|32.8%
|72.75%
|3 Yr
|4.5%*
|-4.6%
|20.6%
|83.39%
|5 Yr
|1.5%*
|-11.2%
|9.8%
|35.15%
|10 Yr
|-0.9%*
|-5.5%
|10.0%
|93.43%
* Annualized
|Period
|AFJCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.0%
|-27.8%
|166.1%
|96.95%
|2021
|3.8%
|-42.2%
|28.2%
|56.97%
|2020
|2.2%
|-7.3%
|5.5%
|6.80%
|2019
|4.4%
|1.1%
|7.1%
|17.94%
|2018
|-3.8%
|-8.1%
|-1.1%
|27.18%
|Period
|AFJCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.8%
|-9.7%
|22.6%
|49.70%
|1 Yr
|16.7%
|-23.3%
|56.0%
|65.67%
|3 Yr
|4.5%*
|-4.6%
|22.3%
|82.80%
|5 Yr
|1.5%*
|-11.2%
|12.6%
|38.89%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-5.5%
|13.3%
|94.71%
* Annualized
|Period
|AFJCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.0%
|-27.8%
|166.1%
|96.95%
|2021
|3.8%
|-42.2%
|28.2%
|56.97%
|2020
|2.2%
|-7.3%
|5.5%
|7.12%
|2019
|4.4%
|1.1%
|7.1%
|17.94%
|2018
|-3.6%
|-8.1%
|-1.1%
|39.37%
|AFJCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AFJCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|123 M
|2.2 M
|44.7 B
|81.19%
|Number of Holdings
|67
|2
|3900
|71.43%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|42.7 M
|530 K
|13.7 B
|72.02%
|Weighting of Top 10
|34.56%
|7.3%
|99.9%
|17.07%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AFJCX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.03%
|75.03%
|100.46%
|64.88%
|Cash
|2.97%
|-31.92%
|11.89%
|33.04%
|Other
|0.01%
|-2.35%
|6.11%
|27.98%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.34%
|51.79%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.15%
|47.32%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.71%
|49.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AFJCX % Rank
|Technology
|24.16%
|0.00%
|24.16%
|1.20%
|Financial Services
|19.01%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|57.66%
|Industrials
|10.96%
|1.03%
|36.79%
|76.28%
|Real Estate
|9.36%
|0.00%
|17.64%
|2.40%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.07%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|60.96%
|Basic Materials
|7.41%
|0.00%
|30.76%
|59.16%
|Utilities
|5.14%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|27.33%
|Energy
|4.76%
|0.00%
|26.59%
|78.98%
|Healthcare
|4.10%
|0.00%
|23.28%
|94.89%
|Communication Services
|3.58%
|0.00%
|23.78%
|83.18%
|Consumer Defense
|3.44%
|0.00%
|31.84%
|89.49%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AFJCX % Rank
|Non US
|87.95%
|71.47%
|100.46%
|91.07%
|US
|9.08%
|0.00%
|15.02%
|8.33%
|AFJCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.07%
|0.01%
|21.16%
|7.85%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|26.35%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|91.98%
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.03%
|0.47%
|55.79%
|AFJCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|2.25%
|54.84%
|AFJCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|AFJCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|2.00%
|158.16%
|85.80%
|AFJCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AFJCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.48%
|63.58%
|AFJCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|AFJCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AFJCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.56%
|0.18%
|7.85%
|98.77%
|AFJCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 22, 2022
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2021
|$0.134
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 16, 2021
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2020
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2020
|$0.123
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2020
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2019
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2019
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2019
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2018
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2018
|$0.154
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2018
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2017
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2017
|$0.123
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2016
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2016
|$0.126
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2016
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2015
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2015
|$0.201
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2015
|$0.146
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2015
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2014
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 18, 2014
|$0.235
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2014
|$0.128
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2013
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2013
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2013
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2012
|$0.187
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2011
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2011
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2011
|$0.178
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 17, 2011
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 16, 2010
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2010
|$0.137
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2010
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2009
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2009
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2009
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2009
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 18, 2008
|$0.166
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2008
|$0.154
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2007
|$0.400
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2007
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2007
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2007
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2006
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2006
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2006
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2006
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2005
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2005
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 22, 2006
15.53
15.5%
Mr. McKinney is a portfolio manager, an analyst and a managing director with Allianz Global Investors. As a member of the Value Equity US Team, he is the product team co-lead for the Dividend Value investment strategy. Before joining the firm in 2006, he was an equity analyst covering the energy sector for Evergreen Investments, an investment-banking analyst at Alex. Brown & Sons, a vice president in equity research at Merrill Lynch and an equity analyst at Morgan Stanley. Mr. McKinney has a B.A. in economics from Dartmouth College and an M.B.A. from The Wharton School, The University of Pennsylvania. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 22, 2006
15.53
15.5%
Thomas Oliver is a managing director and senior portfolio manager/analyst at NFJ Investment Group. He serves as a co-lead portfolio manager of the NFJ Dividend Value, NFJ Large Cap Value and NFJ All Cap Value strategies. Prior to joining NFJ in 2005, Mr. Oliver was a manager of corporate reporting at Perot Systems and an auditor at Deloitte & Touche. Mr. Oliver earned a B.B.A. and an M.B.A. from the University of Texas. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) charterholder and has his Certified Public Accountant (CPA) designation. He began his career in the investment industry in 1995.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 15, 2008
13.72
13.7%
Paul Magnuson is a managing director and senior portfolio manager/analyst at NFJ Investment Group. He serves as a co-lead portfolio manager of the NFJ Mid Cap Value and NFJ Small Cap Value strategies. In 2010, he was nominated for Domestic-Stock Fund Manager of the Year by Morningstar. Prior to joining NFJ in 1992, Mr. Magnuson was a quantitative analyst in the trust investment department at NationsBank. Mr. Magnuson earned a B.B.A. in finance from the University of Nebraska.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 01, 2013
9.17
9.2%
John Mowrey is an executive managing director, senior portfolio manager/analyst, and chief investment officer of NFJ Investment Group, responsible for the overall investment policy for all value equity portfolios, hiring new talent, and building out the team’s investment capabilities. He serves as co-lead portfolio manager for the NFJ Mid Cap Value, NFJ Small Cap Value, NFJ Emerging Markets Value, and NFJ Infrastructure Income strategies. Mr. Mowrey joined NFJ in 2007 and has been quoted and featured in a number of national publications, including Barron’s, Kiplinger and MarketWatch, and has been a featured guest on CNBC. He earned a B.A. in political science from Rhodes College and an M.B.A. from Southern Methodist University. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 02, 2018
4.08
4.1%
J. Garth Reilly is a managing director and senior portfolio manager/analyst at NFJ Investment Group. He serves as a co-lead portfolio manager/analyst of the NFJ Emerging Markets Value, NFJ International Value, and NFJ Infrastructure Income strategies. Prior to joining NFJ in 2005, he was an intern at Luther King Capital Management and Citigroup Alternative Investments. Mr. Reilly earned a B.A. in political economy from Princeton University and an M.B.A. from Southern Methodist University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.2
|29.68
|7.59
|0.54
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...