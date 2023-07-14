Home
Alger Global Focus Fund

mutual fund
AFGIX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$25.34 -0.07 -0.28%
primary theme
N/A
share class
A (CHUSX) Primary C (CHUCX) Inst (AFGZX) Inst (AFGIX)
Alger Global Focus Fund

AFGIX | Fund

$25.34

$21.3 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.70%

YTD Return

18.6%

1 yr return

16.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.2%

Net Assets

$21.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

44.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.4
N/A
N/A

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.70%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 64.10%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Alger Global Focus Fund

AFGIX | Fund

$25.34

$21.3 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.70%

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 18.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.68%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

  • Legal Name
    Alger Global Focus Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Alger
  • Inception Date
    May 31, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Pragna Shere

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AFGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.6% -35.6% 29.2% 93.96%
1 Yr 16.6% 17.3% 252.4% 23.75%
3 Yr 1.7%* -3.5% 34.6% 45.62%
5 Yr 0.2%* 0.1% 32.7% 49.53%
10 Yr 4.0%* -6.9% 18.3% 75.20%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AFGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.9% -24.3% 957.1% 7.33%
2021 1.7% -38.3% 47.1% 59.42%
2020 11.7% -54.2% 0.6% 89.91%
2019 4.6% -76.0% 54.1% 53.59%
2018 -5.1% -26.1% 47.8% 88.04%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AFGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.6% -35.6% 29.2% 94.18%
1 Yr 16.6% 11.4% 252.4% 21.82%
3 Yr 1.7%* -3.5% 34.6% 42.70%
5 Yr 0.2%* 0.1% 32.7% 47.65%
10 Yr 4.9%* -6.9% 18.3% 74.60%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AFGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.9% -24.3% 957.1% 7.33%
2021 1.7% -33.1% 47.1% 59.80%
2020 11.7% -44.4% 1.8% 92.87%
2019 4.6% -6.5% 54.1% 44.07%
2018 -5.1% -14.4% 47.8% 68.58%

NAV & Total Return History

Concentration Analysis

AFGIX Category Low Category High AFGIX % Rank
Net Assets 21.3 M 199 K 133 B 84.32%
Number of Holdings 33 1 9075 79.30%
Net Assets in Top 10 11 M -18 M 37.6 B 83.26%
Weighting of Top 10 44.30% 9.1% 100.0% 38.33%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 7.80%
  2. Amazon.com Inc 5.89%
  3. Applied Materials Inc 4.57%
  4. NVIDIA Corp 4.44%
  5. Freeport-McMoRan Inc 4.23%
  6. Samsonite International SA 3.91%
  7. Samsonite International SA 3.91%
  8. Samsonite International SA 3.91%
  9. Samsonite International SA 3.91%
  10. Samsonite International SA 3.91%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AFGIX % Rank
Stocks 		98.18% 61.84% 125.47% 78.52%
Cash 		1.82% -174.70% 23.12% 19.38%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 13.88%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 60.68%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 51.54%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 53.63%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AFGIX % Rank
Technology 		34.01% 0.00% 49.87% 2.86%
Consumer Cyclical 		21.61% 0.00% 40.94% 4.41%
Healthcare 		12.00% 0.00% 35.42% 87.56%
Basic Materials 		10.07% 0.00% 38.60% 36.89%
Industrials 		9.29% 0.00% 44.06% 39.43%
Financial Services 		7.95% 0.00% 38.42% 84.14%
Energy 		2.57% 0.00% 21.15% 81.39%
Consumer Defense 		2.51% 0.00% 73.28% 82.82%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 29.12% 52.97%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 39.48% 85.90%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 57.66% 88.44%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AFGIX % Rank
Non US 		53.29% 0.58% 99.46% 7.16%
US 		44.89% 0.13% 103.82% 93.39%

Operational Fees

AFGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.70% 0.01% 44.27% 14.14%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.00% 1.82% 72.87%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 34.81%
Administrative Fee 0.03% 0.01% 0.76% 4.89%

Sales Fees

AFGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AFGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AFGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 64.10% 0.00% 395.00% 88.07%

Dividend Yield Analysis

AFGIX Category Low Category High AFGIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.26% 51.31%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AFGIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AFGIX Category Low Category High AFGIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.68% -4.27% 12.65% 86.36%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AFGIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

Managers

Pragna Shere

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 28, 2018

4.18

4.2%

Pragna Shere, CFA is Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager of the Alger Global Focus, Alger International Focus and Alger Emerging Markets strategies. She joined Alger in March 2018 and has 29 years of experience. Prior to joining Alger, Pragna worked at Redwood Investments where she was a portfolio manager responsible for non-U.S. equity strategies. Prior to Redwood Investments, Pragna also held senior investment positions at Ashfield Capital Partners, United Nations Joint Staff Pensions Fund, and Clay Finlay, Inc. Pragna earned her B.A. from State University of New York at Stony Brook, New York. In addition, Pragna is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute.

Gregory Jones

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 28, 2018

4.18

4.2%

Greg Jones, CFA is Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager of the Alger Global Focus, Alger International Focus and Alger Emerging Markets strategies. He joined Alger in March 2018 and has 34 years of experience. Prior to joining Alger, Gregory worked at Redwood Investments where he was a portfolio manager responsible for non-U.S. equity strategies. Previously, he was Co-CIO and Portfolio Manager at Ashfield Capital Partners. In addition, Gregory founded Jadeite Capital in 2007, formed to manage APAC, emerging markets, and global long-short equity funds. Prior, Gregory was Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager at Clay Finlay, Inc. Gregory earned his B.A. from Duke University, and M.B.A. from The University of Chicago Graduate School of Business. In addition, Gregory is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute. Greg also served on the board and management committees of Clay Finlay, Inc. and Ashfield Capital Partners.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

