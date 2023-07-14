The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by normally investing primarily in equity securities of U.S. companies with market capitalizations of at least $1 billion. The fund is “non-diversified,” which means that it may invest a significant portion of its assets in a relatively small number of issuers, which may increase risk. The fund may also invest up to 20% of its assets in non-U.S. securities (but no more than 10% in any one non-U.S. country or 10% in emerging market securities). At times, depending on market conditions, the fund may also invest a significant percentage of its assets in a small number of business sectors or industries. The portfolio managers normally select 25 to 45 stocks for the fund’s portfolio.

The portfolio managers attempt to include securities in the fund’s portfolio that exhibit the greatest combination of earnings growth potential, quality (as reflected in consistent business fundamentals) and attractive valuation. The portfolio managers ordinarily look for several of the following characteristics when analyzing specific companies for possible investments: higher than average growth and strong potential for capital appreciation; substantial capacity for growth in revenue, cash flow or earnings through either an expanding market or expanding market share; a strong balance sheet; superior management; strong commitment to research and product development; and differentiated or superior products and services or a steady stream of new products and services.