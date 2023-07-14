Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

American Funds Mortgage Fund®

AFFMX | Fund

$8.92

$8.73 B

4.56%

$0.41

0.23%

Vitals

YTD Return

-0.8%

1 yr return

-5.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-5.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.9%

Net Assets

$8.73 B

Holdings in Top 10

47.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.23%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

$25

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

AFFMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -0.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.51%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Funds Mortgage Fund®
  • Fund Family Name
    American Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jan 27, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Fergus MacDonald

Fund Description

Normally at least 80% of the fund’s assets are invested in mortgage-related securities, including securities collateralized by mortgage loans and contracts for future delivery of such securities (such as to be announced contracts and mortgage dollar rolls). The fund invests primarily in mortgage-related securities that are sponsored or guaranteed by the U.S. government, such as securities issued by government-sponsored entities that are not backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government, and nongovernment mortgage-related securities that are rated in the Aaa or AAA rating category (by Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations designated by the fund’s investment adviser) or unrated but determined to be of equivalent quality by the fund’s investment adviser. The fund may also invest in debt issued by federal agencies. In the case of to be announced contracts, each contract for future delivery is normally of short duration.

The fund may also invest in futures contracts and swaps, which are types of derivatives. A derivative is a financial contract, the value of which is based on the value of an underlying financial asset (such as a stock, bond or currency), a reference rate or a market index.

The investment adviser uses a system of multiple portfolio managers in managing the fund’s assets. Under this approach, the portfolio of the fund is divided into segments managed by individual managers.

The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively priced securities that, in its opinion, represent good, long-term investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.

AFFMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AFFMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.8% -24.0% 17.0% 77.87%
1 Yr -5.6% -6.7% 17.9% 81.42%
3 Yr -5.6%* -8.4% 5.2% 28.57%
5 Yr -1.9%* -5.4% 3.1% 49.79%
10 Yr N/A* -8.2% 3.8% 12.55%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AFFMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.7% -22.8% 1.0% 15.87%
2021 -0.5% -18.7% 8.0% 5.26%
2020 0.7% -22.8% 2.9% 61.25%
2019 0.4% -20.9% 1.9% 84.81%
2018 -0.3% -21.9% 0.4% 23.79%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AFFMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.8% -24.0% 17.0% 72.73%
1 Yr -5.6% -7.8% 17.9% 75.10%
3 Yr -5.6%* -8.4% 3.9% 27.98%
5 Yr -1.9%* -5.4% 2.4% 49.13%
10 Yr N/A* -8.2% 3.7% 8.33%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AFFMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.7% -22.8% 1.0% 15.87%
2021 -0.5% -18.7% 8.0% 5.26%
2020 0.7% -22.8% 2.9% 61.25%
2019 0.4% -20.9% 1.9% 84.81%
2018 -0.3% -21.9% 0.4% 38.33%

NAV & Total Return History

AFFMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AFFMX Category Low Category High AFFMX % Rank
Net Assets 8.73 B 10.8 M 27.3 B 16.38%
Number of Holdings 508 2 14187 41.70%
Net Assets in Top 10 4.21 B -37.3 M 9.54 B 13.19%
Weighting of Top 10 47.60% 5.9% 100.0% 29.39%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Federal National Mortgage Association 3% 12.70%
  2. Federal National Mortgage Association 1.5% 10.15%
  3. Federal National Mortgage Association 4% 9.81%
  4. Federal National Mortgage Association 2% 9.77%
  5. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 9.74%
  6. Federal National Mortgage Association 1.5% 9.30%
  7. Federal National Mortgage Association 3.5% 8.95%
  8. Federal National Mortgage Association 1.5% 7.47%
  9. Federal National Mortgage Association 2% 7.12%
  10. Federal National Mortgage Association 2% 6.86%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AFFMX % Rank
Bonds 		95.38% 0.00% 134.21% 62.98%
Cash 		4.38% -34.21% 38.56% 34.89%
Stocks 		0.25% 0.00% 100.00% 5.96%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.33% 36.60%
Other 		0.00% -2.77% 29.56% 37.87%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.29% 37.02%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AFFMX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 5.80% 11.25% N/A
Technology 		0.00% 2.74% 10.68% N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 0.01% N/A
Industrials 		0.00% 8.45% 12.57% N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% 16.73% 22.58% N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.15% 6.11% N/A
Energy 		0.00% 9.77% 11.65% N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% 10.41% 12.48% N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 14.41% 15.65% N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 12.68% 13.74% N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.05% 2.10% N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AFFMX % Rank
US 		0.25% 0.00% 83.27% 5.96%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 16.73% 36.60%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AFFMX % Rank
Securitized 		48.09% 0.00% 99.79% 51.28%
Cash & Equivalents 		35.24% -29.63% 35.24% 2.99%
Government 		16.66% 0.00% 100.00% 58.12%
Derivative 		0.00% -0.06% 16.13% 41.45%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 57.23% 55.98%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 5.24% 47.86%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AFFMX % Rank
US 		95.38% 0.00% 134.21% 60.43%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 50.64%

AFFMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AFFMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.23% 0.03% 2.20% 87.50%
Management Fee 0.18% 0.00% 0.85% 18.10%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.05% 0.01% 0.45% 16.36%

Sales Fees

AFFMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 4.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.50% N/A

Trading Fees

AFFMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AFFMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 3.35% 948.00% 54.76%

AFFMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AFFMX Category Low Category High AFFMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.56% 0.00% 12.72% 32.02%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AFFMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AFFMX Category Low Category High AFFMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.51% -0.80% 2.96% 66.67%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AFFMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Annually

Distributions History

AFFMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Fergus MacDonald

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2010

11.59

11.6%

Fergus N. MacDonald is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 29 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 18 years. Earlier in his career at Capital, he was a fixed income investment analyst covering mortgage-backed securities. Prior to joining Capital, he was a vice president at Goldman Sachs & Co. and an associate in the derivative products group at Morgan Stanley. Before that, Fergus was a consultant and actuary at Hewitt Bacon & Woodrow in London.

David Betanzos

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2013

8.58

8.6%

David J. Betanzos is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. Earlier in his career at Capital he was a fixed income investment analyst and covered mortgage-backed securities. He joined the investment industry in 2000 and has been with Capital Group since 2002. Prior to joining Capital, he was a portfolio strategist with Payden & Rygel Investment Management. He holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Washington. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. David is based in Los Angeles.

Oliver Edmonds

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 30, 2019

2.59

2.6%

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.11 31.64 8.43 7.35

