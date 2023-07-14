Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.3%
1 yr return
-3.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-4.9%
Net Assets
$353 M
Holdings in Top 10
11.3%
Expense Ratio 1.61%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 26.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Multi-Sector Bond Fund invests in securities that, in the Adviser’s opinion, offer the opportunity for current income with limited credit risk.
The Adviser exercises a flexible strategy in the selection of investments and is not limited by investment style or asset class, provided, however, that at least 80% of the Multi-Sector Bond Fund’s net assets are invested in debt securities. The Multi-Sector Bond Fund may invest in debt securities, including U.S. Government securities, corporate bonds and structured notes; common stock of U.S. and foreign issuers and in other U.S. and foreign securities, including securities convertible into common stock and securities issued through private placements; securities issued by investment companies and ETFs, some of which may be affiliated with the Adviser; real estate investment trusts and other issuers that invest, deal, or otherwise engage in transactions in real estate; and other instruments.
The Adviser invests directly in equity or debt securities when it believes attractive investment opportunities exist. In deciding whether to invest in a debt security, the Adviser focuses on the maturity of the obligations and the credit quality of the security, including the underlying rating of insured bonds. When the Adviser believes there is a falling interest rate environment, the Multi-Sector Bond Fund generally will purchase longer maturity obligations. Similarly, when the Adviser believes there is a rising interest rate environment, the Multi-Sector Bond Fund generally will purchase shorter maturity obligations. Although the Adviser considers ratings in determining whether securities convertible into common stock or debt securities are appropriate investments for the Multi-Sector Bond Fund, such securities may include investments rated below investment grade, commonly known as “junk bonds.” When investing in equity securities, the Adviser looks for companies with favorable income-paying history and that have prospects for income payments to continue to increase.
When investing in Underlying Funds, the Adviser considers, among other things, the Underlying Funds’ past performance and their investment objectives and policies, the investment style, reputation and quality of their investment advisers and the Underlying Funds’ size and cost structure. The Adviser selects ETFs in which to invest based on a number of factors, including an analysis of their past performance, market sector and liquidity. Through direct investments and indirect investments in Underlying Funds, and ETFs, the Multi-Sector Bond Fund may have significant exposure to foreign securities, including high yield securities, emerging market securities, small-cap securities and specific sectors of the market.
The Adviser may sell a security or redeem shares of an Underlying Fund given a variety of circumstances, such as: when an investment no longer appears to the Adviser to offer the potential to achieve the Multi-Sector Bond Fund’s investment objective: when an investment’s performance does not meet the Adviser’s expectations; when an investment opportunity arises that the Adviser believes is more compelling; to realize gains or limit losses; or to raise cash to meet shareholder redemptions or to pay expenses.
The Fund may, from time to time, take temporary defensive positions that are inconsistent with the Fund’s principal investment strategies in attempting to respond to adverse market, economic, political, or other conditions. When the Fund takes a defensive position, the Fund’s assets may be held in cash and/or invested in money market mutual funds, money market instruments, including repurchase agreements or other short-term securities considered by the Adviser to be of a defensive nature. When the Fund is invested in this manner, it may not achieve its investment objective.
|Period
|AFFIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.3%
|-7.5%
|18.6%
|73.18%
|1 Yr
|-3.2%
|-18.4%
|21.8%
|77.62%
|3 Yr
|-4.0%*
|-23.6%
|52.9%
|67.19%
|5 Yr
|-4.9%*
|-29.7%
|29.4%
|92.29%
|10 Yr
|-3.9%*
|-27.4%
|13.2%
|92.79%
* Annualized
|Period
|AFFIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.6%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|81.55%
|2021
|0.0%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|23.34%
|2020
|-2.1%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|92.68%
|2019
|2.4%
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|3.79%
|2018
|-2.3%
|-12.3%
|0.7%
|98.29%
|Period
|AFFIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.3%
|-11.7%
|18.6%
|73.18%
|1 Yr
|-3.2%
|-18.4%
|38.5%
|76.68%
|3 Yr
|-4.0%*
|-23.6%
|52.9%
|67.14%
|5 Yr
|-4.3%*
|-29.7%
|30.2%
|87.92%
|10 Yr
|-0.4%*
|-27.4%
|16.4%
|36.48%
* Annualized
|Period
|AFFIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.6%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|80.40%
|2021
|0.0%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|23.34%
|2020
|-2.1%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|92.68%
|2019
|2.6%
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|2.24%
|2018
|-1.5%
|-12.3%
|1.5%
|85.01%
|AFFIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AFFIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|353 M
|100
|124 B
|59.67%
|Number of Holdings
|306
|2
|8175
|63.35%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|39.6 M
|-1.57 B
|20.5 B
|68.54%
|Weighting of Top 10
|11.32%
|4.3%
|105.0%
|87.64%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AFFIX % Rank
|Bonds
|92.09%
|-150.81%
|180.51%
|35.79%
|Convertible Bonds
|7.42%
|0.00%
|33.50%
|6.93%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.55%
|0.00%
|13.21%
|28.43%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-38.22%
|261.12%
|70.85%
|Other
|0.00%
|-25.82%
|276.99%
|39.97%
|Cash
|-0.07%
|-261.12%
|258.91%
|89.03%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AFFIX % Rank
|Corporate
|67.14%
|0.00%
|97.25%
|12.75%
|Securitized
|31.14%
|0.00%
|99.65%
|29.13%
|Government
|1.50%
|0.00%
|99.43%
|79.86%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.21%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|97.54%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|-0.52%
|72.98%
|65.27%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.26%
|45.80%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AFFIX % Rank
|US
|79.53%
|-151.11%
|194.51%
|24.24%
|Non US
|12.56%
|-136.75%
|104.82%
|62.19%
|AFFIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.61%
|0.01%
|26.65%
|29.71%
|Management Fee
|0.40%
|0.00%
|2.29%
|8.68%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|80.46%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.70%
|N/A
|AFFIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|AFFIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|AFFIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|26.00%
|0.00%
|632.00%
|7.17%
|AFFIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AFFIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.21%
|0.00%
|15.93%
|42.40%
|AFFIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|AFFIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AFFIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.85%
|-1.55%
|11.51%
|52.37%
|AFFIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2022
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2021
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2021
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2021
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2021
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2021
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2021
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 02, 2021
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2020
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2020
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2020
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2020
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 28, 2020
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2020
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2020
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2020
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2020
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2020
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2020
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 03, 2020
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2019
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2019
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2019
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2019
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2019
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2019
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2019
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2019
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2019
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2019
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 04, 2019
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2018
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2018
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2018
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2018
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 02, 2018
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2017
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2017
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2017
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2017
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2017
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2017
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2017
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2017
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 03, 2017
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2016
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2016
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2016
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2016
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2016
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2016
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 29, 2016
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 03, 2016
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.138
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2015
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2015
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2015
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2015
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2015
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2015
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2015
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 04, 2015
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 28, 2014
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2014
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2014
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2014
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2014
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2014
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2014
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2014
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2014
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 05, 2014
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.123
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2013
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2013
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2013
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2013
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2013
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2013
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2013
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2013
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2013
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 05, 2013
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.128
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2012
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2012
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2012
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2012
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2012
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2012
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2012
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2012
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2012
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 29, 2012
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 03, 2012
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2011
|$0.147
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2011
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2011
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2011
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2011
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2011
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2011
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2011
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2011
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2011
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2011
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 03, 2011
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2010
|$0.202
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2010
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2010
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2010
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2010
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2010
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2010
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2010
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2010
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2010
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2010
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 02, 2010
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2009
|$0.158
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 05, 2009
|$0.323
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2008
|$0.231
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2007
|$0.248
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 02, 1997
24.93
24.9%
Mr. David D. Basten is the Yorktown’s Chief Investment Officer and a Portfolio Manager, having served in that capacity since commencement of each Fund’s operations. Mr. David D. Basten is President and Director of the Yorktown, Managing Partner of Waimed Enterprises, LLC and partner of Downtown Enterprises.Mr. David M. Basten has served as Portfolio Manager since 2005.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 25, 2019
3.19
3.2%
Mr. Barry D. Weiss, CFA serves as Portfolio Managers at Yorktown Management & Research since 2019. Prior to that, Mr. Weiss was a Senior Director with the Kroll Bond Rating Agency from 2016 through March 2019. Mr. Weiss was Director for Fund Ratings at Standard & Poor’s Rating Services from 2013 through 2016.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 10, 2019
3.14
3.1%
Mr. Tener has served as Portfolio Manager since 2019 and prior to that was a Portfolio Manager for Atlantic Capital Management from 2013 through April 2019.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|28.19
|5.65
|3.19
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...