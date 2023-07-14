The Explorer Fund invests primarily in the equity securities of small and middle capitalization companies, which the Fund defines as issuers with market capitalizations of less than $5 billion, measured at the time of purchase.

Equity securities in which the Explorer Fund may invest include common and preferred stocks, rights and warrants, and securities convertible into equity securities.

In choosing investments, the Adviser typically selects equity securities that it believes offer superior return potential and may consider, among other factors, a company’s valuation, projected future earnings, growth potential, recent performance, and business strategy.

The Explorer Fund seeks to diversify its investments across a broad spectrum of economic sectors to reduce portfolio volatility and investment risk without sacrificing potential returns. In selecting securities within a particular sector, the Adviser’s goal is to identify companies that it believes have the potential for superior performance within each sector.

The Explorer Fund may have a high degree of turnover in its investment portfolio, which may increase its costs and adversely affect the Explorer Fund’s performance.

The Explorer Fund may also invest in other investment companies, including ETFs.

The Adviser will typically sell a company from the Explorer Fund’s portfolio when the company’s stock price exceeds the Adviser’s estimate of the company’s fundamental value and/or there are other companies that the Adviser believes offer greater investment potential.