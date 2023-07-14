Home
Yorktown Capital Appreciation Fund

mutual fund
AFDDX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$23.46 -0.19 -0.8%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
A (APIGX) Primary Other (AFDDX) Inst (AFAAX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Yorktown Capital Appreciation Fund

AFDDX | Fund

$23.46

$16.8 M

0.00%

$0.00

2.44%

Vitals

YTD Return

34.9%

1 yr return

10.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-6.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-9.5%

Net Assets

$16.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

16.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$23.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.44%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 162.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

AFDDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 34.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.03%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Yorktown Capital Appreciation Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Yorktown Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jun 30, 2004
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Basten

Fund Description

The Capital Appreciation Fund invests in securities that, in the Adviser’s opinion, offer the opportunity for high current income or growth of capital and income.

The Capital Appreciation Fund may invest in the common stock of U.S. and foreign issuers and in other U.S. and foreign securities, including securities convertible into common stock and securities issued through private placements; securities issued by Underlying Funds that seek to achieve an objective of total return by investing in income-producing equity securities (including dividend-paying common stocks and convertible securities), long-, intermediate- or short-term bonds and other fixed-income securities (such as U.S. Government securities, corporate bonds, commercial paper and preferred stocks); ETFs; real estate investment trusts and other issuers that invest, deal, or otherwise engage in transactions in real estate; debt securities; and other instruments.

The Adviser invests directly in equity or debt securities when it believes attractive investment opportunities exist. Attractive investments are securities that have been identified by the Adviser as trading below their current intrinsic value and that possess fundamental attributes that, in the Adviser’s opinion, indicate significant long-term growth and income potential. Although the Adviser considers ratings in determining whether securities convertible into common stock or debt securities are appropriate investments for the Capital Appreciation Fund, such securities may include investments rated below investment grade, commonly known to as “junk bonds.” When investing in Underlying Funds, the Adviser considers, among other things, the Underlying Funds’ past performance and their investment objectives and policies, the investment style, reputation and quality of their investment advisers and the Underlying Funds’ size and cost structure. The Adviser selects ETFs in which to invest based on a number of factors, including an analysis of their past performance, market sector and liquidity. Through direct investments and indirect investments in Underlying Funds, and ETFs, the Capital Appreciation Fund may have significant exposure to foreign securities, high yield securities and equity-based, income producing securities.

The Adviser may sell a security or redeem shares of an Underlying Fund given a variety of circumstances, such as: when an investment no longer appears to the Adviser to offer the potential to achieve the Capital Appreciation Fund’s investment objective; when an investment’s performance does not meet the Adviser’s expectations; when an investment opportunity arises that the Adviser believes is more compelling; to realize gains or limit losses; or to raise cash to meet shareholder redemptions or to pay expenses.

The Fund may, from time to time, take temporary defensive positions that are inconsistent with the Fund’s principal investment strategies in attempting to respond to adverse market, economic, political, or other conditions. When the Fund takes a defensive position, the Fund’s assets may be held in cash and/or invested in money market mutual funds, money market instruments, including repurchase agreements or other short-term securities considered by the Adviser to be of a defensive nature. When the Fund is invested in this manner, it may not achieve its investment objective.

AFDDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AFDDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 34.9% -14.3% 36.7% 0.23%
1 Yr 10.0% -34.8% 38.6% 51.81%
3 Yr -6.1%* -27.6% 93.5% 95.36%
5 Yr -9.5%* -30.4% 97.2% 96.43%
10 Yr -5.6%* -18.7% 37.4% 98.14%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AFDDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -47.8% -56.3% 28.9% 99.77%
2021 2.5% -20.5% 152.6% 86.29%
2020 1.5% -13.9% 183.6% 83.70%
2019 2.6% -8.3% 8.9% 93.97%
2018 -7.1% -13.5% 12.6% 95.65%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AFDDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 34.9% -20.5% 36.7% 0.23%
1 Yr 10.0% -34.8% 40.3% 43.47%
3 Yr -6.1%* -27.6% 93.5% 95.25%
5 Yr -3.5%* -29.7% 97.2% 90.40%
10 Yr 0.8%* -13.5% 37.4% 90.06%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AFDDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -47.8% -56.3% 28.9% 99.77%
2021 2.5% -20.5% 152.6% 86.29%
2020 1.5% -13.9% 183.6% 83.62%
2019 2.6% -8.3% 8.9% 93.97%
2018 -0.7% -10.9% 12.6% 9.49%

NAV & Total Return History

AFDDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AFDDX Category Low Category High AFDDX % Rank
Net Assets 16.8 M 1.01 M 1.21 T 97.13%
Number of Holdings 85 2 4154 56.91%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.83 M 288 K 270 B 98.26%
Weighting of Top 10 16.91% 1.8% 106.2% 96.77%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd ADR 2.84%
  2. Nintendo Co Ltd ADR 2.11%
  3. Starbucks Corp 2.08%
  4. Activision Blizzard Inc 2.07%
  5. Nike Inc B 2.02%
  6. McDonald's Corp 2.01%
  7. AeroVironment Inc 1.96%
  8. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc 1.90%
  9. Newmont Corp 1.89%
  10. Linde PLC 1.85%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AFDDX % Rank
Stocks 		92.08% 0.00% 130.24% 97.21%
Cash 		7.92% -102.29% 100.00% 1.74%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 9.96%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 10.57%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 4.61%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 5.66%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AFDDX % Rank
Technology 		27.61% 0.00% 48.94% 12.02%
Healthcare 		14.27% 0.00% 60.70% 56.20%
Financial Services 		13.71% 0.00% 55.59% 44.03%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.89% 0.00% 30.33% 21.67%
Communication Services 		8.89% 0.00% 27.94% 36.22%
Industrials 		8.02% 0.00% 29.90% 79.17%
Consumer Defense 		5.03% 0.00% 47.71% 84.61%
Energy 		3.55% 0.00% 41.64% 63.40%
Utilities 		2.45% 0.00% 20.91% 57.43%
Real Estate 		2.44% 0.00% 31.91% 60.87%
Basic Materials 		2.13% 0.00% 25.70% 74.81%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AFDDX % Rank
US 		82.81% 0.00% 127.77% 91.32%
Non US 		9.27% 0.00% 32.38% 12.75%

AFDDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AFDDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.44% 0.01% 49.27% 2.78%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.00% 2.00% 62.37%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 82.65%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

AFDDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AFDDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AFDDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 162.00% 0.00% 496.00% 96.51%

AFDDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AFDDX Category Low Category High AFDDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 23.92% 48.61%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AFDDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AFDDX Category Low Category High AFDDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.03% -54.00% 6.06% 99.07%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AFDDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

AFDDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Basten

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 2004

17.84

17.8%

Mr. David D. Basten is the Yorktown’s Chief Investment Officer and a Portfolio Manager, having served in that capacity since commencement of each Fund’s operations. Mr. David D. Basten is President and Director of the Yorktown, Managing Partner of Waimed Enterprises, LLC and partner of Downtown Enterprises.Mr. David M. Basten has served as Portfolio Manager since 2005.

Brentz East

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 31, 2011

11.01

11.0%

Mrs. Brentz East has served as portfolio manager since 2011 and prior to that held various positions at the Yorktown Management & Research Company, Inc., including as a securities analyst.

Barry Weiss

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 25, 2019

3.19

3.2%

Mr. Barry D. Weiss, CFA serves as Portfolio Managers at Yorktown Management & Research since 2019. Prior to that, Mr. Weiss was a Senior Director with the Kroll Bond Rating Agency from 2016 through March 2019. Mr. Weiss was Director for Fund Ratings at Standard & Poor’s Rating Services from 2013 through 2016.

John Tener

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 10, 2019

3.14

3.1%

Mr. Tener has served as Portfolio Manager since 2019 and prior to that was a Portfolio Manager for Atlantic Capital Management from 2013 through April 2019.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

