The Capital Appreciation Fund invests in securities that, in the Adviser’s opinion, offer the opportunity for high current income or growth of capital and income.

The Capital Appreciation Fund may invest in the common stock of U.S. and foreign issuers and in other U.S. and foreign securities, including securities convertible into common stock and securities issued through private placements; securities issued by Underlying Funds that seek to achieve an objective of total return by investing in income-producing equity securities (including dividend-paying common stocks and convertible securities), long-, intermediate- or short-term bonds and other fixed-income securities (such as U.S. Government securities, corporate bonds, commercial paper and preferred stocks); ETFs; real estate investment trusts and other issuers that invest, deal, or otherwise engage in transactions in real estate; debt securities; and other instruments.

The Adviser invests directly in equity or debt securities when it believes attractive investment opportunities exist. Attractive investments are securities that have been identified by the Adviser as trading below their current intrinsic value and that possess fundamental attributes that, in the Adviser’s opinion, indicate significant long-term growth and income potential. Although the Adviser considers ratings in determining whether securities convertible into common stock or debt securities are appropriate investments for the Capital Appreciation Fund, such securities may include investments rated below investment grade, commonly known to as “junk bonds.” When investing in Underlying Funds, the Adviser considers, among other things, the Underlying Funds’ past performance and their investment objectives and policies, the investment style, reputation and quality of their investment advisers and the Underlying Funds’ size and cost structure. The Adviser selects ETFs in which to invest based on a number of factors, including an analysis of their past performance, market sector and liquidity. Through direct investments and indirect investments in Underlying Funds, and ETFs, the Capital Appreciation Fund may have significant exposure to foreign securities, high yield securities and equity-based, income producing securities.

The Adviser may sell a security or redeem shares of an Underlying Fund given a variety of circumstances, such as: when an investment no longer appears to the Adviser to offer the potential to achieve the Capital Appreciation Fund’s investment objective; when an investment’s performance does not meet the Adviser’s expectations; when an investment opportunity arises that the Adviser believes is more compelling; to realize gains or limit losses; or to raise cash to meet shareholder redemptions or to pay expenses.

The Fund may, from time to time, take temporary defensive positions that are inconsistent with the Fund’s principal investment strategies in attempting to respond to adverse market, economic, political, or other conditions. When the Fund takes a defensive position, the Fund’s assets may be held in cash and/or invested in money market mutual funds, money market instruments, including repurchase agreements or other short-term securities considered by the Adviser to be of a defensive nature. When the Fund is invested in this manner, it may not achieve its investment objective.