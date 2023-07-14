The portfolio managers look for equity securities of companies with a favorable income-paying history that have prospects for income payments to continue or increase. The portfolio managers also look for equity securities of companies that they believe are undervalued and have the potential for an increase in price. To identify these undervalued companies, the portfolio managers look for companies with earnings, cash flows and/or assets that may not be reflected in the companies’ stock prices or may be outside the companies’ historical ranges. The portfolio managers use a variety of analytical research tools and techniques to help them make decisions about buying or holding securities of companies that meet their investment criteria and selling the securities of companies that do not. In addition to fundamental financial metrics, the portfolio managers may also consider environmental, social, and/or governance (ESG) data. However, the portfolio managers may not consider ESG data with respect to every investment decision and, even when such data is considered, they may conclude that other attributes of an investment outweigh ESG considerations when making decisions for the fund.

The fund may invest a portion of its assets in foreign securities when these securities meet the portfolio managers’ standards of selection.

Under normal market conditions, the portfolio managers will invest at least 80% of the fund’s net assets in equity securities (including equity-equivalent securities, such as convertible securities) regardless of the movement of stock prices generally.