Under normal circumstances, we invest:

■ at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets in equity securities of large capitalization U.S. companies.

The Fund invests principally in a diversified portfolio of equity securities of approximately 40 to 60 large capitalization U.S. companies. We define large-capitalization companies as those with market capitalizations within the range of the S&P 500® Index at the time of purchase. The market capitalization range of the S&P 500® Index was $2.56 billion to $2.61 trillion as of March 31, 2023 and is expected to change frequently. The Fund will also use an options overlay in an attempt to generate income.

The Fund’s portfolio managers attempt to incorporate a consistent, disciplined, and repeatable process that combines fundamental analysis with a proprietary valuation framework that seeks to exploit the price inefficiencies of high-quality companies relative to their future growth prospects. As part of its fundamental analysis, the portfolio management team looks for companies that they believe have a definable business franchise with a distinct competitive advantage, solid long term growth prospects, a strong financial condition and a high-quality management team with interests aligned with shareholders. The Fund may sell a security when it has met or exceeded the portfolio managers’ valuation expectations, when there has been a deterioration of the issuer’s fundamentals or to take advantage of a better investment opportunity.