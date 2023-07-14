Home
Trending ETFs

Acadian Emerging Markets Portfolio

mutual fund
AEMZX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$20.38 +0.2 +0.99%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Inv (AEMGX) Primary Inst (AEMVX) Inst (AEMZX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Acadian Emerging Markets Portfolio

AEMZX | Fund

$20.38

$939 M

5.61%

$1.13

1.22%

Vitals

YTD Return

17.1%

1 yr return

10.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.3%

Net Assets

$939 M

Holdings in Top 10

25.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$20.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.22%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 70.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

AEMZX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 17.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.21%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Acadian Emerging Markets Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Acadian Funds
  • Inception Date
    Oct 31, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    16856561
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Brendan Bradley

Fund Description

The Fund will invest primarily in common stocks but also may invest in other types of equity securities, including preferred stock. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of issuers that at the time of initial purchase:

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of issuers that at the time of initial purchase:●Have their principal securities trading market in an emerging market country; ●Alone or on a consolidated basis derive 50% or more of annual revenue from goods produced, sales made or services performed in emerging market countries; or ●Are organized under the laws of, and have a principal office in, an emerging market country.

Have their principal securities trading market in an emerging market country;

Alone or on a consolidated basis derive 50% or more of annual revenue from goods produced, sales made or services performed in emerging market countries; or

Are organized under the laws of, and have a principal office in, an emerging market country.

This investment policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders.

An “emerging market country” is any country that is included in the Morgan Stanley Capital International Emerging Markets Index (the “Index”) or that is publicly announced to be added to the Index. The Fund may also invest in securities of issuers located in industrialized countries.

Foreign securities include securities of companies located outside the United States, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) and exchange traded funds that invest in foreign securities. ADRs are certificates evidencing ownership of shares of a foreign issuer that are issued by depositary banks and traded on U.S. exchanges. GDRs are similar to ADRs, except that European banks or trust companies typically issue them. The Fund also may invest in securities issued by small capitalization companies.

In selecting investments for the Fund, Acadian Asset Management LLC (the “Adviser” or “Acadian”) pursues an active, disciplined investment approach that forecasts markets and securities using a range of quantitative factors related to valuation, earnings, quality, price patterns, economic data and risk. Buy and sell decisions are made objectively and driven by changes in expected returns on investments. In making buy and sell decisions, Acadian analyzes the risk and expected return characteristics of the portfolio’s current holdings as compared to the entire universe of institutionally investable companies with sufficient liquidity and data availability. Less attractive securities are discarded from the portfolio while more attractive securities are added, provided that the cost of the purchase and sale of such securities do not exceed the expected value added to the portfolio of such investment decisions.

Read More

AEMZX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AEMZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.1% -11.0% 31.2% 5.36%
1 Yr 10.0% -12.4% 30.0% 54.28%
3 Yr 2.3%* -17.4% 12.6% 22.50%
5 Yr 0.3%* -9.8% 36.0% 41.73%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% 27.57%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AEMZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.6% -50.1% 7.2% 63.48%
2021 1.8% -18.2% 13.6% 14.71%
2020 2.9% -7.2% 79.7% 83.36%
2019 3.8% -4.4% 9.2% 67.93%
2018 -4.4% -7.2% 7.0% 70.16%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AEMZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.1% -30.3% 31.2% 4.99%
1 Yr 10.0% -48.9% 30.0% 49.81%
3 Yr 2.3%* -16.6% 12.7% 24.01%
5 Yr 0.7%* -9.8% 36.0% 34.29%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% 26.06%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AEMZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.6% -50.1% 7.2% 63.48%
2021 1.8% -18.2% 13.6% 14.71%
2020 2.9% -7.2% 79.7% 83.36%
2019 3.8% -4.4% 9.2% 68.24%
2018 -4.0% -7.2% 7.0% 59.02%

NAV & Total Return History

AEMZX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AEMZX Category Low Category High AEMZX % Rank
Net Assets 939 M 717 K 102 B 38.75%
Number of Holdings 627 10 6734 9.11%
Net Assets in Top 10 233 M 340 K 19.3 B 43.52%
Weighting of Top 10 25.22% 2.8% 71.7% 76.87%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Tencent Holdings Ltd 7.59%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AEMZX % Rank
Stocks 		99.70% 0.90% 110.97% 11.15%
Cash 		0.30% -23.67% 20.19% 86.14%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 68.68%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 64.70%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 61.00%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 48.23% 66.03%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AEMZX % Rank
Technology 		26.18% 0.00% 47.50% 26.91%
Financial Services 		18.75% 0.00% 48.86% 69.99%
Basic Materials 		13.72% 0.00% 30.03% 6.60%
Energy 		10.21% 0.00% 24.80% 4.53%
Industrials 		8.86% 0.00% 43.53% 23.03%
Communication Services 		8.74% 0.00% 39.29% 51.62%
Consumer Cyclical 		6.13% 0.00% 48.94% 95.47%
Consumer Defense 		3.21% 0.00% 28.13% 89.39%
Utilities 		2.94% 0.00% 39.12% 23.29%
Real Estate 		0.63% 0.00% 17.15% 71.15%
Healthcare 		0.62% 0.00% 93.26% 95.99%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AEMZX % Rank
Non US 		99.47% -4.71% 112.57% 7.57%
US 		0.23% -1.60% 104.72% 62.52%

AEMZX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AEMZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.22% 0.03% 41.06% 57.31%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 2.00% 77.75%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

AEMZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AEMZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 0.40% 2.00% 65.08%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AEMZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 70.00% 0.00% 190.00% 71.07%

AEMZX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AEMZX Category Low Category High AEMZX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.61% 0.00% 12.61% 85.29%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AEMZX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AEMZX Category Low Category High AEMZX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.21% -1.98% 17.62% 13.05%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AEMZX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

AEMZX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Brendan Bradley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2013

8.42

8.4%

Brendan joined Acadian in 2004 and is the firm’s Chief Investment Officer. Brendan previously served as Director of Portfolio Management, overseeing portfolio management policy, and also as the Director of Acadian’s Managed Volatility strategies. Brendan is a member of several oversight committees at Acadian, including the Board of Managers, Executive Management Team, Executive Committee, and Responsible Investing Committee. Prior to Acadian, Brendan was a vice president at Upstream Technologies, where he designed and implemented investment management systems and strategies.

Ryan Taliaferro

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2018

3.42

3.4%

Ryan joined Acadian in 2011 and currently serves as director of equity strategies.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.46 13.42

