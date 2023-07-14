Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
17.1%
1 yr return
10.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.3%
Net Assets
$939 M
Holdings in Top 10
25.2%
Expense Ratio 1.24%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 70.00%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund will invest primarily in common stocks but also may invest in other types of equity securities, including preferred stock. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of issuers that at the time of initial purchase:
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of issuers that at the time of initial purchase:●Have their principal securities trading market in an emerging market country; ●Alone or on a consolidated basis derive 50% or more of annual revenue from goods produced, sales made or services performed in emerging market countries; or ●Are organized under the laws of, and have a principal office in, an emerging market country.
|
●
|
Have their principal securities trading market in an emerging market country;
|
●
|
Alone or on a consolidated basis derive 50% or more of annual revenue from goods produced, sales made or services performed in emerging market countries; or
|
●
|
Are organized under the laws of, and have a principal office in, an emerging market country.
This investment policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders.
An “emerging market country” is any country that is included in the Morgan Stanley Capital International Emerging Markets Index (the “Index”) or that is publicly announced to be added to the Index. The Fund may also invest in securities of issuers located in industrialized countries.
Foreign securities include securities of companies located outside the United States, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) and exchange traded funds that invest in foreign securities. ADRs are certificates evidencing ownership of shares of a foreign issuer that are issued by depositary banks and traded on U.S. exchanges. GDRs are similar to ADRs, except that European banks or trust companies typically issue them. The Fund also may invest in securities issued by small capitalization companies.
In selecting investments for the Fund, Acadian Asset Management LLC (the “Adviser” or “Acadian”) pursues an active, disciplined investment approach that forecasts markets and securities using a range of quantitative factors related to valuation, earnings, quality, price patterns, economic data and risk. Buy and sell decisions are made objectively and driven by changes in expected returns on investments. In making buy and sell decisions, Acadian analyzes the risk and expected return characteristics of the portfolio’s current holdings as compared to the entire universe of institutionally investable companies with sufficient liquidity and data availability. Less attractive securities are discarded from the portfolio while more attractive securities are added, provided that the cost of the purchase and sale of such securities do not exceed the expected value added to the portfolio of such investment decisions.
|Period
|AEMVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.1%
|-11.0%
|31.2%
|5.62%
|1 Yr
|10.0%
|-12.4%
|30.0%
|54.41%
|3 Yr
|2.3%*
|-17.4%
|12.6%
|22.64%
|5 Yr
|0.3%*
|-9.8%
|36.0%
|41.89%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|27.97%
* Annualized
|Period
|AEMVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-25.7%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|64.01%
|2021
|1.8%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|14.57%
|2020
|2.9%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|83.07%
|2019
|3.8%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|67.78%
|2018
|-4.4%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|70.49%
|Period
|AEMVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.1%
|-30.3%
|31.2%
|5.25%
|1 Yr
|10.0%
|-48.9%
|30.0%
|49.94%
|3 Yr
|2.3%*
|-16.6%
|12.7%
|24.15%
|5 Yr
|0.7%*
|-9.8%
|36.0%
|34.94%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|26.67%
* Annualized
|Period
|AEMVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-25.7%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|64.01%
|2021
|1.8%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|14.57%
|2020
|2.9%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|83.07%
|2019
|3.8%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|68.09%
|2018
|-4.0%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|60.33%
|AEMVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AEMVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|939 M
|717 K
|102 B
|38.49%
|Number of Holdings
|627
|10
|6734
|8.86%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|233 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|43.26%
|Weighting of Top 10
|25.22%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|76.61%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AEMVX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.70%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|10.90%
|Cash
|0.30%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|85.88%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|31.96%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|26.96%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|16.09%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|48.23%
|28.21%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AEMVX % Rank
|Technology
|26.18%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|26.65%
|Financial Services
|18.75%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|69.73%
|Basic Materials
|13.72%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|6.34%
|Energy
|10.21%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|4.27%
|Industrials
|8.86%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|22.77%
|Communication Services
|8.74%
|0.00%
|39.29%
|51.36%
|Consumer Cyclical
|6.13%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|95.21%
|Consumer Defense
|3.21%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|89.13%
|Utilities
|2.94%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|22.25%
|Real Estate
|0.63%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|70.89%
|Healthcare
|0.62%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|95.73%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AEMVX % Rank
|Non US
|99.47%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|7.19%
|US
|0.23%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|61.75%
|AEMVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.24%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|54.92%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|71.99%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.85%
|N/A
|AEMVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|AEMVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|0.40%
|2.00%
|23.81%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|AEMVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|70.00%
|0.00%
|190.00%
|70.43%
|AEMVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AEMVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.57%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|65.73%
|AEMVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|AEMVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AEMVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.10%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|14.91%
|AEMVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.756
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.324
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.403
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.354
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.333
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.338
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2013
8.42
8.4%
Brendan joined Acadian in 2004 and is the firm’s Chief Investment Officer. Brendan previously served as Director of Portfolio Management, overseeing portfolio management policy, and also as the Director of Acadian’s Managed Volatility strategies. Brendan is a member of several oversight committees at Acadian, including the Board of Managers, Executive Management Team, Executive Committee, and Responsible Investing Committee. Prior to Acadian, Brendan was a vice president at Upstream Technologies, where he designed and implemented investment management systems and strategies.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2018
3.42
3.4%
Ryan joined Acadian in 2011 and currently serves as director of equity strategies.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.46
|13.42
