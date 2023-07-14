Home
Trending ETFs

Virtus Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund

mutual fund
AEMOX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$28.21 +0.11 +0.39%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Inst (AOTIX) Primary A (AOTAX) C (AOTCX) Other (AEMPX) Retirement (AEMOX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Virtus Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund

AEMOX | Fund

$28.21

$202 M

3.41%

$0.96

1.18%

Vitals

YTD Return

14.3%

1 yr return

8.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.1%

Net Assets

$202 M

Holdings in Top 10

35.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$28.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.18%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Virtus Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund

AEMOX | Fund

$28.21

$202 M

3.41%

$0.96

1.18%

AEMOX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.47%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Virtus Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Allianz Funds
  • Inception Date
    Dec 14, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kunal Ghosh

Fund Description

The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by normally investing at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings made for investment purposes) in securities of companies that are tied economically to countries with emerging securities markets—that is, countries with securities markets that are, in the opinion of the portfolio managers, less sophisticated than more developed markets in terms of participation by investors, analyst coverage, liquidity and/or regulation. The fund will normally invest primarily in companies located in the countries represented in the fund’s benchmark, the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (“Emerging Market Countries”), and have exposure to at least five Emerging Market Countries. The fund may invest a substantial portion of its assets in equity securities of companies located in China. The portfolio managers seek to invest in emerging markets equities which they believe are benefiting from change not yet fully reflected in the market. Members of the portfolio management team believe that behavioral biases of investors contribute to market inefficiencies. Their quantitative investment process begins with a proprietary investment-return forecasting model which combines behavioral factors (which seek to capitalize on human behavioral biases (i.e., systematic tendencies) from financial analysts, company management and investors), with intrinsic and valuation factors (which are expected to provide tangible measures of a company’s true worth). The portfolio managers integrate this multi-factor approach with a proprietary risk model to form the basis of portfolio construction, with constraints at the individual security, country and industry levels to manage exposures relative to the benchmark. Additionally, all investment recommendations are thoroughly vetted on an individual company level to confirm the investment rationale and suitability before a purchase or sale. The fund normally invests primarily in common stocks, either directly or indirectly through depositary receipts. In addition to common stocks, equity securities in which the fund may invest include, without limitation, preferred stocks, convertible securities and warrants. The fund may invest in issuers of any size market capitalization, including smaller capitalization companies. The fund may utilize foreign currency exchange contracts, options, stock index futures contracts and other derivative instruments. The fund may also use participatory notes (“P-Notes”) or other equity-linked notes to gain exposure to issuers in certain countries. Although the fund did not invest significantly in derivative instruments as of the most recent fiscal year end, it may do so at any time.

Read More

AEMOX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AEMOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.3% -11.0% 31.2% 16.99%
1 Yr 8.5% -12.4% 30.0% 61.56%
3 Yr 0.8%* -17.4% 12.6% 34.46%
5 Yr -0.1%* -9.8% 36.0% 43.28%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% 29.78%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AEMOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.0% -50.1% 7.2% 59.23%
2021 -1.1% -18.2% 13.6% 34.31%
2020 6.0% -7.2% 79.7% 42.48%
2019 3.5% -4.4% 9.2% 77.66%
2018 -4.1% -7.2% 7.0% 58.85%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AEMOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.3% -30.3% 31.2% 16.13%
1 Yr 8.5% -48.9% 30.0% 56.85%
3 Yr 0.8%* -16.6% 12.7% 34.66%
5 Yr 0.4%* -9.8% 36.0% 36.70%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% 28.28%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AEMOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.0% -50.1% 7.2% 59.23%
2021 -1.1% -18.2% 13.6% 34.31%
2020 6.0% -7.2% 79.7% 42.48%
2019 3.5% -4.4% 9.2% 77.66%
2018 -3.6% -7.2% 7.0% 38.85%

NAV & Total Return History

AEMOX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AEMOX Category Low Category High AEMOX % Rank
Net Assets 202 M 717 K 102 B 62.66%
Number of Holdings 90 10 6734 58.79%
Net Assets in Top 10 72.7 M 340 K 19.3 B 61.75%
Weighting of Top 10 35.94% 2.8% 71.7% 44.19%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AEMOX % Rank
Stocks 		97.61% 0.90% 110.97% 47.31%
Cash 		2.38% -23.67% 20.19% 46.85%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 32.35%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 27.34%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 16.47%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 48.23% 28.59%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AEMOX % Rank
Financial Services 		31.77% 0.00% 48.86% 2.46%
Technology 		19.72% 0.00% 47.50% 69.21%
Communication Services 		9.77% 0.00% 39.29% 38.42%
Industrials 		9.10% 0.00% 43.53% 21.09%
Energy 		8.27% 0.00% 24.80% 9.96%
Basic Materials 		6.86% 0.00% 30.03% 62.74%
Consumer Defense 		6.40% 0.00% 28.13% 45.28%
Consumer Cyclical 		4.74% 0.00% 48.94% 96.77%
Utilities 		1.18% 0.00% 39.12% 51.36%
Healthcare 		1.13% 0.00% 93.26% 90.17%
Real Estate 		1.06% 0.00% 17.15% 65.46%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AEMOX % Rank
Non US 		94.92% -4.71% 112.57% 61.36%
US 		2.69% -1.60% 104.72% 20.67%

AEMOX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AEMOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.18% 0.03% 41.06% 60.64%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.00% 2.00% 43.48%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.01% 0.85% 51.02%

Sales Fees

AEMOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AEMOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AEMOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 190.00% 77.19%

AEMOX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AEMOX Category Low Category High AEMOX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.41% 0.00% 12.61% 7.67%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AEMOX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AEMOX Category Low Category High AEMOX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.47% -1.98% 17.62% 28.76%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AEMOX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

AEMOX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kunal Ghosh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 03, 2007

14.92

14.9%

Mr. Ghosh is a portfolio manager and a managing director with Allianz Global Investors, which he joined in 2006. He is head of the Systematic team. Mr. Ghosh has 17 years of investment-industry experience. He was previously a research associate and portfolio manager for Barclays Global Investors, where he built and implemented models for portfolio management. Before that, Mr. Ghosh was a quantitative analyst for the Cayuga Hedge Fund. He has a B.Tech. from the Indian Institute of Technology, an M.S. in material engineering from the University of British Columbia and an M.B.A. from Cornell University.

Lu Yu

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2010

11.59

11.6%

Ms. Yu is a portfolio manager and a managing director with Allianz Global Investors, which she joined in 2003. She has portfolio-management and research responsibilities for the Systematic team. Ms. Yu has 18 years of investment-industry experience. She was previously a risk analyst for Provident Advisors LLC. Ms. Yu has a B.S. from Nanjing University, China, and an M.S. from the University of Southern California and the National University of Singapore. She is a CFA charterholder and was formerly president of the CFA Society San Diego.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.46 13.42

