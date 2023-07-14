Home
American Century Equity Income Fund

mutual fund
AEIMX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.89 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inv (TWEIX) Primary A (TWEAX) Inst (ACIIX) C (AEYIX) Retirement (AEURX) Retirement (AEUDX) Retirement (AEIUX) Inst (AEIYX) Other (AEIMX)
AEIMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.73%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Century Equity Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    American Century Investments
  • Inception Date
    Aug 01, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    659
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Phillip Davidson

Fund Description

The portfolio managers look for equity securities of companies with a favorable income-paying history that have prospects for income payments to continue or increase. The portfolio managers also look for equity securities of companies that they believe are undervalued and have the potential for an increase in price. To identify these undervalued companies, the portfolio managers look for companies with earnings, cash flows and/or assets that may not be reflected in the companies’ stock prices or may be outside the companies’ historical ranges. The portfolio managers use a variety of analytical research tools and techniques to help them make decisions about buying or holding securities of companies that meet their investment criteria and selling the securities of companies that do not. In addition to fundamental financial metrics, the portfolio managers may also consider environmental, social, and/or governance (ESG) data. However, the portfolio managers may not consider ESG data with respect to every investment decision and, even when such data is considered, they may conclude that other attributes of an investment outweigh ESG considerations when making decisions for the fund.
The fund may invest a portion of its assets in foreign securities when these securities meet the portfolio managers’ standards of selection.
Under normal market conditions, the portfolio managers will invest at least 80% of the fund’s net assets in equity securities (including equity-equivalent securities, such as convertible securities) regardless of the movement of stock prices generally.
The portfolio managers may sell stocks from the fund’s portfolio if they believe a stock no longer meets their valuation criteria, a stock’s risk parameters outweigh its return opportunity, more attractive alternatives are identified or specific events alter a stock’s prospects.
Read More

AEIMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AEIMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.1% -13.6% 215.2% 82.92%
1 Yr -1.8% -58.6% 197.5% 83.00%
3 Yr 2.6%* -23.2% 64.1% 81.56%
5 Yr N/A* -15.3% 29.4% 77.18%
10 Yr N/A* -17.0% 13.3% 76.98%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AEIMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.9% -65.1% 22.3% 40.84%
2021 4.5% -25.3% 25.5% 78.30%
2020 -0.4% -8.4% 56.7% 58.59%
2019 N/A -9.2% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -9.4% 3.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AEIMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.1% -13.6% 215.2% 79.92%
1 Yr -1.8% -58.6% 197.5% 82.84%
3 Yr 2.6%* -23.2% 64.1% 81.93%
5 Yr N/A* -15.1% 32.0% 73.81%
10 Yr N/A* -4.7% 19.9% 73.80%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AEIMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.9% -65.1% 22.3% 40.84%
2021 4.5% -25.3% 25.5% 78.30%
2020 -0.4% -8.4% 56.7% 58.50%
2019 N/A -9.2% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -8.9% 3.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

AEIMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AEIMX Category Low Category High AEIMX % Rank
Net Assets 11.2 B 1 M 151 B 10.37%
Number of Holdings 111 2 1727 27.71%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.32 B 2.1 K 32.3 B 10.01%
Weighting of Top 10 28.53% 5.0% 99.2% 42.61%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Johnson & Johnson 4.57%
  2. Medtronic PLC 4.51%
  3. Kimberly-Clark Corp 3.02%
  4. Verizon Communications Inc 2.63%
  5. Cisco Systems Inc 2.53%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AEIMX % Rank
Stocks 		82.96% 28.02% 125.26% 98.26%
Bonds 		9.57% 0.00% 80.18% 1.16%
Preferred Stocks 		3.12% 0.00% 12.57% 1.24%
Cash 		2.75% -88.20% 71.98% 26.88%
Convertible Bonds 		1.60% 0.00% 3.66% 1.24%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 51.70%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AEIMX % Rank
Healthcare 		17.03% 0.00% 30.08% 56.86%
Financial Services 		16.98% 0.00% 58.05% 72.49%
Consumer Defense 		15.83% 0.00% 34.10% 4.99%
Industrials 		12.90% 0.00% 42.76% 31.09%
Technology 		9.24% 0.00% 54.02% 63.84%
Utilities 		9.02% 0.00% 27.04% 9.06%
Energy 		7.65% 0.00% 54.00% 50.37%
Communication Services 		4.17% 0.00% 26.58% 74.23%
Basic Materials 		3.86% 0.00% 21.69% 38.40%
Consumer Cyclical 		2.49% 0.00% 22.74% 93.68%
Real Estate 		0.83% 0.00% 90.54% 76.39%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AEIMX % Rank
US 		68.88% 24.51% 121.23% 98.68%
Non US 		14.08% 0.00% 41.42% 11.33%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AEIMX % Rank
Corporate 		83.85% 0.00% 100.00% 3.41%
Cash & Equivalents 		16.15% 0.00% 100.00% 95.84%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 68.15% 52.21%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 40.38% 50.66%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.16% 50.66%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 51.71%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AEIMX % Rank
US 		9.32% 0.00% 63.04% 0.99%
Non US 		0.25% 0.00% 17.14% 1.90%

AEIMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AEIMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.58% 0.04% 45.41% 82.32%
Management Fee 0.56% 0.00% 1.50% 50.08%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

AEIMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AEIMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AEIMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 24.00% 0.00% 488.00% 31.22%

AEIMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AEIMX Category Low Category High AEIMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.86% 0.00% 41.90% 22.18%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AEIMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AEIMX Category Low Category High AEIMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.73% -1.51% 4.28% 3.84%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AEIMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

AEIMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Phillip Davidson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 1994

27.43

27.4%

Mr. Davidson, CFA, is a senior vice president and executive portfolio manager for American Century Investments. Prior to joining American Century in 1993, Phil was vice president and equity portfolio manager for Boatmen’s Trust Company in St. Louis. During his 11 years at Boatmen’s, he specialized in the management of institutional equity accounts using a value-oriented investment style. He has worked in the financial industry since 1980. Phil holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in finance from Illinois State University.

Michael Liss

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 1998

23.43

23.4%

Michael Liss, CFA, is Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager of American Century. Mr. Liss has been with American Century since 1998. He holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance from Albright College and an MBA in finance from Indiana University.

Kevin Toney

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 30, 2003

18.76

18.8%

Kevin Toney, CFA, CIO, senior vice president and senior portfolio manager for American Century Investments, joined the company in 1999 as an investment analyst and became a portfolio manager in 2006. Kevin is responsible for the teams that manage the company’s value and real estate equity strategies that comprise the firm’s Global Value Equity discipline. Before joining American Century Investments, Kevin was an associate in the M&A group of Toronto Dominion Securities. He has worked in the investment industry since 1993.

Brian Woglom

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 29, 2019

3.09

3.1%

Brian is a member of the team of investment professionals managing the U.S. Value Yield, U.S. Value, U.S. Large Cap Value, U.S. Mid Cap Value and U.S. Equity Market Neutral Value strategies and related accounts, and he co-manages U.S. Large Cap Value, U.S. Value, U.S. Mid Cap Value and U.S. Equity Market Neutral Value. He joined American Century Investments in 2005. Previously, Brian was an investment analyst for Argo Partners and an analyst for the portfolio management unit of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. He has worked in the investment industry since 1998. Brian earned a bachelor's degree in economics from Amherst College and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Michigan. He is a CFA® charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute.

Paul Howanitz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 19, 2022

0.28

0.3%

Mr. Howanitz, Portfolio Manager and Senior Investment Analyst, has been a member of the team that manages the fund since joining American Century in 2015 as an analyst. He became a senior investment analyst in 2020 and a portfolio manager in 2022. He has a bachelor’s degree in administrative science from Colby College and an MBA from the University of North Carolina. He is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

