Borge Endresen joined Invesco in 1999. He was promoted to portfolio manager for international growth and emerging markets strategies in 2002. He was previously an associate financial consultant with Merrill Lynch. Borge Endresen started in the industry in 1995. A native of Stavanger, Norway, Mr. Endresen graduated summa cum laude from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor of Science degree in finance. He earned a Master of Business Administration degree from The University of Texas at Austin. He is a CFA charterholder.