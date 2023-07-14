The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of European issuers, and in derivatives and other instruments that have economic characteristics similar to such securities. The Fund uses various criteria to determine whether an issuer is in Europe, including whether (1) it is organized under the laws of a country in Europe; (2) it has a principal office in a country in Europe; (3) it derives 50% or more of its total revenues from business in countries in Europe; or (4) its securities are trading principally on a security exchange, or in an over-the-counter market, in a country in Europe. The Fund invests primarily in equity securities and depositary receipts. The principal type of equity security in which the Fund invests is common stock. The Fund invests primarily in securities of issuers that are considered by the Fund’s portfolio managers to have potential for earnings or revenue growth. The Fund may invest up to 100% of its assets in foreign securities, including up to 35% of its net assets in securities of European issuers located in emerging markets countries, i.e., those that are generally in the early stages of their industrial cycles. The Fund may invest in the securities of issuers of all capitalization sizes, and may invest a significant amount of its net assets in the securities of small- and mid-capitalization issuers. The Fund can invest in derivative instruments, including forward foreign currency contracts and futures contracts. The Fund can use forward foreign currency contracts to hedge against adverse movements in the foreign currencies in which portfolio securities are denominated; although the Fund has not historically used these instruments. The Fund can use futures contracts to gain exposure to the broad market in connection with managing cash balances or to hedge against downside risk. The portfolio managers’ strategy primarily focuses on identifying issuers that they believe have a strong “EQV” profile. The portfolio managers’ EQV investment approach focuses on Earnings, demonstrated by sustainable earnings growth; Quality, demonstrated by efficient capital allocation; and Valuation, demonstrated by attractive prices. The portfolio managers employ a disciplined investment strategy that emphasizes fundamental research. The fundamental research primarily focuses on identifying quality growth companies and is supported by quantitative analysis, portfolio construction and risk management. Investments for the portfolio are selected bottom-up on a security-by-security basis. The focus is on the strengths of individual issuers, rather than sector or country trends. The Fund’s portfolio managers may consider selling a security for several reasons, including when (1) its price changes such that they believe it has become too expensive, (2) the original investment thesis for the company is no longer valid, or (3) a more compelling investment opportunity is identified.