Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Invesco EQV European Equity Fund

mutual fund
AEDAX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$34.13 -0.08 -0.23%
primary theme
Europe Equity
share class
A (AEDAX) Primary C (AEDCX) Retirement (AEDRX) Inv (EGINX) Inst (AEDYX) Other (AEGSX)
AEDAX (Mutual Fund)

Invesco EQV European Equity Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$34.13 -0.08 -0.23%
primary theme
Europe Equity
share class
A (AEDAX) Primary C (AEDCX) Retirement (AEDRX) Inv (EGINX) Inst (AEDYX) Other (AEGSX)
AEDAX (Mutual Fund)

Invesco EQV European Equity Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$34.13 -0.08 -0.23%
primary theme
Europe Equity
share class
A (AEDAX) Primary C (AEDCX) Retirement (AEDRX) Inv (EGINX) Inst (AEDYX) Other (AEGSX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Invesco EQV European Equity Fund

AEDAX | Fund

$34.13

$772 M

0.04%

$0.01

1.35%

Vitals

YTD Return

14.0%

1 yr return

15.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.9%

Net Assets

$772 M

Holdings in Top 10

29.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$34.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.35%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Invesco EQV European Equity Fund

AEDAX | Fund

$34.13

$772 M

0.04%

$0.01

1.35%

AEDAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.02%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Invesco EQV European Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Invesco
  • Inception Date
    Nov 03, 1997
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Clas Olsson

Fund Description

The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of European issuers, and in derivatives and other instruments that have economic characteristics similar to such securities. The Fund uses various criteria to determine whether an issuer is in Europe, including whether (1) it is organized under the laws of a country in Europe; (2) it has a principal office in a country in Europe; (3) it derives 50% or more of its total revenues from business in countries in Europe; or (4) its securities are trading principally on a security exchange, or in an over-the-counter market, in a country in Europe.The Fund invests primarily in equity securities and depositary receipts. The principal type of equity security in which the Fund invests is common stock.The Fund invests primarily in securities of issuers that are considered by the Fund’s portfolio managers to have potential for earnings or revenue growth.The Fund may invest up to 100% of its assets in foreign securities, including up to 35% of its net assets in securities of European issuers located in emerging markets countries, i.e., those that are generally in the early stages of their industrial cycles.The Fund may invest in the securities of issuers of all capitalization sizes, and may invest a significant amount of its net assets in the securities of small- and mid-capitalization issuers.The Fund can invest in derivative instruments, including forward foreign currency contracts and futures contracts.The Fund can use forward foreign currency contracts to hedge against adverse movements in the foreign currencies in which portfolio securities are denominated; although the Fund has not historically used these instruments.The Fund can use futures contracts to gain exposure to the broad market in connection with managing cash balances or to hedge against downside risk.The portfolio managers’ strategy primarily focuses on identifying issuers that they believe have a strong “EQV” profile. The portfolio managers’ EQV investment approach focuses on Earnings, demonstrated by sustainable earnings growth; Quality, demonstrated by efficient capital allocation; and Valuation, demonstrated by attractive prices.The portfolio managers employ a disciplined investment strategy that emphasizes fundamental research. The fundamental research primarily focuses on identifying quality growth companies and is supported by quantitative analysis, portfolio construction and risk management. Investments for the portfolio are selected bottom-up on a security-by-security basis. The focus is on the strengths of individual issuers, rather than sector or country trends.The Fund’s portfolio managers may consider selling a security for several reasons, including when (1) its price changes such that they believe it has become too expensive, (2) the original investment thesis for the company is no longer valid, or (3) a more compelling investment opportunity is identified.
Read More

AEDAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AEDAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.0% -15.2% 34.8% 42.27%
1 Yr 15.9% -9.7% 41.4% 78.35%
3 Yr -1.6%* -2.3% 12.1% 93.68%
5 Yr -2.9%* -6.6% 8.2% 85.71%
10 Yr -0.6%* -3.2% 8.5% 88.06%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AEDAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.2% -45.1% -3.8% 83.16%
2021 2.0% -4.5% 11.4% 86.17%
2020 -0.5% -6.9% 13.1% 86.02%
2019 5.0% 1.8% 9.7% 56.52%
2018 -4.4% -9.6% -1.8% 56.98%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AEDAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.0% -29.2% 34.8% 38.14%
1 Yr 15.9% -25.4% 62.0% 57.14%
3 Yr -1.6%* -2.3% 11.9% 93.75%
5 Yr -2.9%* -6.6% 13.3% 84.09%
10 Yr 0.7%* -3.2% 10.5% 82.35%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AEDAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.2% -45.1% -3.8% 83.16%
2021 2.0% -4.5% 11.4% 86.17%
2020 -0.5% -6.9% 13.1% 86.02%
2019 5.0% 1.8% 9.7% 56.52%
2018 -4.4% -9.6% -1.8% 56.98%

NAV & Total Return History

AEDAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AEDAX Category Low Category High AEDAX % Rank
Net Assets 772 M 5.4 M 23.5 B 17.53%
Number of Holdings 74 7 1788 42.27%
Net Assets in Top 10 236 M 1.4 M 4.3 B 27.84%
Weighting of Top 10 29.77% 4.3% 87.9% 65.26%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Sberbank of Russia PJSC Participating Preferred 6.44%
  2. Sberbank of Russia PJSC Participating Preferred 6.44%
  3. Sberbank of Russia PJSC Participating Preferred 6.44%
  4. Sberbank of Russia PJSC Participating Preferred 6.44%
  5. Sberbank of Russia PJSC Participating Preferred 6.44%
  6. Sberbank of Russia PJSC Participating Preferred 6.44%
  7. Sberbank of Russia PJSC Participating Preferred 6.44%
  8. Sberbank of Russia PJSC Participating Preferred 6.44%
  9. Sberbank of Russia PJSC Participating Preferred 6.44%
  10. Sberbank of Russia PJSC Participating Preferred 6.44%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AEDAX % Rank
Stocks 		96.91% 0.10% 108.46% 68.04%
Cash 		3.09% -81.12% 99.90% 16.49%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.12% 35.05%
Other 		0.00% -12.19% 3.61% 62.89%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.81% 38.14%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 84.91% 35.05%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AEDAX % Rank
Industrials 		30.09% 2.47% 34.57% 11.58%
Financial Services 		13.87% 0.00% 36.14% 51.58%
Consumer Defense 		10.83% 0.00% 23.04% 56.84%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.35% 0.00% 37.84% 78.95%
Healthcare 		8.26% 0.00% 28.53% 75.79%
Energy 		7.49% 0.00% 73.53% 22.11%
Communication Services 		7.48% 0.00% 11.10% 13.68%
Basic Materials 		6.75% 0.00% 19.84% 57.89%
Technology 		3.72% 0.00% 27.53% 85.26%
Real Estate 		3.15% 0.00% 12.81% 14.74%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 15.55% 73.68%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AEDAX % Rank
Non US 		95.00% 0.00% 106.03% 64.95%
US 		1.91% 0.00% 95.38% 28.87%

AEDAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AEDAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.35% 0.07% 5.71% 32.99%
Management Fee 0.90% 0.06% 1.19% 71.13%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 46.51%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

AEDAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.50% 0.00% 5.75% 50.00%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

AEDAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AEDAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 1.68% 184.00% 50.00%

AEDAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AEDAX Category Low Category High AEDAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.04% 0.00% 6.40% 72.45%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AEDAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AEDAX Category Low Category High AEDAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.02% -1.72% 4.23% 61.46%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AEDAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

AEDAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Clas Olsson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 03, 1997

24.59

24.6%

Clas Olsson is CIO of Invesco’s International Growth Investment Management Unit and a senior portfolio manager with Invesco. Mr. Olsson joined Invesco in 1994 as an investment officer and international portfolio analyst and was promoted to portfolio manager in 1997. Prior to joining Invesco, he was a regional manager of Atlas Resor and a communications officer in the Royal Swedish Navy. A native of Vasteras, Sweden, Mr. Olsson became a commissioned naval officer at the Royal Swedish Naval Academy and received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from University of Texas-Austin.

Borge Endresen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2002

19.43

19.4%

Borge Endresen joined Invesco in 1999. He was promoted to portfolio manager for international growth and emerging markets strategies in 2002. He was previously an associate financial consultant with Merrill Lynch. Borge Endresen started in the industry in 1995. A native of Stavanger, Norway, Mr. Endresen graduated summa cum laude from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor of Science degree in finance. He earned a Master of Business Administration degree from The University of Texas at Austin. He is a CFA charterholder.

Richard Nield

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2003

18.43

18.4%

Mr. Nield entered the ﬁnancial industry in 1995 and joined Invesco in 2000. Previously, he served as a senior analyst with Ontario Teacher’s Pension and with OMERS. He also spent three years as an associate investment advisor in retail sales for Canadian broker RBC Dominion Securities. He assumed his current duties in 2003. Mr. Nield earned a Bachelor of Commerce degree in ﬁnance and international businessfrom McGill University in Montreal. He is a CFA charterholder.

Mark McDonnell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2022

0.25

0.3%

Mark focuses on large- and mid-cap equities in Europe, Canada, the Middle East and Africa. He joined Invesco in 2003 as a quantitative analyst on the International and Global Growth team and was promoted to equities analyst in 2010 and then senior equities analyst in 2014. Mark entered the investment management industry in 2002 as a summer intern with the hedge fund Zimmer Lucas Partners LLC. Mr. McDonnell earned a BBA in finance from The University of Texas. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 24.59 7.08 0.64

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×