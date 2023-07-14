Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
14.0%
1 yr return
15.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.9%
Net Assets
$772 M
Holdings in Top 10
29.8%
Expense Ratio 1.35%
Front Load 5.50%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|AEDAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.0%
|-15.2%
|34.8%
|42.27%
|1 Yr
|15.9%
|-9.7%
|41.4%
|78.35%
|3 Yr
|-1.6%*
|-2.3%
|12.1%
|93.68%
|5 Yr
|-2.9%*
|-6.6%
|8.2%
|85.71%
|10 Yr
|-0.6%*
|-3.2%
|8.5%
|88.06%
* Annualized
|Period
|AEDAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-27.2%
|-45.1%
|-3.8%
|83.16%
|2021
|2.0%
|-4.5%
|11.4%
|86.17%
|2020
|-0.5%
|-6.9%
|13.1%
|86.02%
|2019
|5.0%
|1.8%
|9.7%
|56.52%
|2018
|-4.4%
|-9.6%
|-1.8%
|56.98%
|Period
|AEDAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.0%
|-29.2%
|34.8%
|38.14%
|1 Yr
|15.9%
|-25.4%
|62.0%
|57.14%
|3 Yr
|-1.6%*
|-2.3%
|11.9%
|93.75%
|5 Yr
|-2.9%*
|-6.6%
|13.3%
|84.09%
|10 Yr
|0.7%*
|-3.2%
|10.5%
|82.35%
* Annualized
|Period
|AEDAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-27.2%
|-45.1%
|-3.8%
|83.16%
|2021
|2.0%
|-4.5%
|11.4%
|86.17%
|2020
|-0.5%
|-6.9%
|13.1%
|86.02%
|2019
|5.0%
|1.8%
|9.7%
|56.52%
|2018
|-4.4%
|-9.6%
|-1.8%
|56.98%
|AEDAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AEDAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|772 M
|5.4 M
|23.5 B
|17.53%
|Number of Holdings
|74
|7
|1788
|42.27%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|236 M
|1.4 M
|4.3 B
|27.84%
|Weighting of Top 10
|29.77%
|4.3%
|87.9%
|65.26%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AEDAX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.91%
|0.10%
|108.46%
|68.04%
|Cash
|3.09%
|-81.12%
|99.90%
|16.49%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.12%
|35.05%
|Other
|0.00%
|-12.19%
|3.61%
|62.89%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.81%
|38.14%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|84.91%
|35.05%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AEDAX % Rank
|Industrials
|30.09%
|2.47%
|34.57%
|11.58%
|Financial Services
|13.87%
|0.00%
|36.14%
|51.58%
|Consumer Defense
|10.83%
|0.00%
|23.04%
|56.84%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.35%
|0.00%
|37.84%
|78.95%
|Healthcare
|8.26%
|0.00%
|28.53%
|75.79%
|Energy
|7.49%
|0.00%
|73.53%
|22.11%
|Communication Services
|7.48%
|0.00%
|11.10%
|13.68%
|Basic Materials
|6.75%
|0.00%
|19.84%
|57.89%
|Technology
|3.72%
|0.00%
|27.53%
|85.26%
|Real Estate
|3.15%
|0.00%
|12.81%
|14.74%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.55%
|73.68%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AEDAX % Rank
|Non US
|95.00%
|0.00%
|106.03%
|64.95%
|US
|1.91%
|0.00%
|95.38%
|28.87%
|AEDAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.35%
|0.07%
|5.71%
|32.99%
|Management Fee
|0.90%
|0.06%
|1.19%
|71.13%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|46.51%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.25%
|N/A
|AEDAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.50%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|50.00%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|AEDAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|AEDAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|1.68%
|184.00%
|50.00%
|AEDAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AEDAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.04%
|0.00%
|6.40%
|72.45%
|AEDAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|AEDAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AEDAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.02%
|-1.72%
|4.23%
|61.46%
|AEDAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 15, 2020
|$0.514
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2019
|$1.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2018
|$0.472
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2017
|$0.767
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2016
|$0.528
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2014
|$0.685
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2013
|$0.456
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2012
|$0.600
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2011
|$0.949
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2010
|$0.366
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2009
|$0.368
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2004
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 25, 2003
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 1998
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 03, 1997
24.59
24.6%
Clas Olsson is CIO of Invesco’s International Growth Investment Management Unit and a senior portfolio manager with Invesco. Mr. Olsson joined Invesco in 1994 as an investment officer and international portfolio analyst and was promoted to portfolio manager in 1997. Prior to joining Invesco, he was a regional manager of Atlas Resor and a communications officer in the Royal Swedish Navy. A native of Vasteras, Sweden, Mr. Olsson became a commissioned naval officer at the Royal Swedish Naval Academy and received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from University of Texas-Austin.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2002
19.43
19.4%
Borge Endresen joined Invesco in 1999. He was promoted to portfolio manager for international growth and emerging markets strategies in 2002. He was previously an associate financial consultant with Merrill Lynch. Borge Endresen started in the industry in 1995. A native of Stavanger, Norway, Mr. Endresen graduated summa cum laude from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor of Science degree in finance. He earned a Master of Business Administration degree from The University of Texas at Austin. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2003
18.43
18.4%
Mr. Nield entered the ﬁnancial industry in 1995 and joined Invesco in 2000. Previously, he served as a senior analyst with Ontario Teacher’s Pension and with OMERS. He also spent three years as an associate investment advisor in retail sales for Canadian broker RBC Dominion Securities. He assumed his current duties in 2003. Mr. Nield earned a Bachelor of Commerce degree in ﬁnance and international businessfrom McGill University in Montreal. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2022
0.25
0.3%
Mark focuses on large- and mid-cap equities in Europe, Canada, the Middle East and Africa. He joined Invesco in 2003 as a quantitative analyst on the International and Global Growth team and was promoted to equities analyst in 2010 and then senior equities analyst in 2014. Mark entered the investment management industry in 2002 as a summer intern with the hedge fund Zimmer Lucas Partners LLC. Mr. McDonnell earned a BBA in finance from The University of Texas. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|24.59
|7.08
|0.64
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...