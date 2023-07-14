Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
10.3%
1 yr return
16.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.2%
Net Assets
$9.89 M
Holdings in Top 10
25.1%
Expense Ratio 2.39%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 52.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|AECHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.3%
|-11.0%
|31.2%
|55.68%
|1 Yr
|16.1%
|-12.4%
|30.0%
|14.43%
|3 Yr
|-0.2%*
|-17.4%
|12.6%
|43.60%
|5 Yr
|-1.2%*
|-9.8%
|36.0%
|60.74%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|AECHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-24.6%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|56.71%
|2021
|2.2%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|13.45%
|2020
|3.2%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|80.00%
|2019
|4.7%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|42.55%
|2018
|-5.0%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|86.89%
|Period
|AECHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.3%
|-30.3%
|31.2%
|53.65%
|1 Yr
|16.1%
|-48.9%
|30.0%
|12.16%
|3 Yr
|-0.2%*
|-16.6%
|12.7%
|43.47%
|5 Yr
|-0.5%*
|-9.8%
|36.0%
|52.56%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|AECHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-24.6%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|56.71%
|2021
|2.2%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|13.45%
|2020
|3.2%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|80.00%
|2019
|4.7%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|42.55%
|2018
|-4.3%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|72.95%
|AECHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AECHX % Rank
|Net Assets
|9.89 M
|717 K
|102 B
|91.82%
|Number of Holdings
|92
|10
|6734
|55.20%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.62 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|92.94%
|Weighting of Top 10
|25.08%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|77.52%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AECHX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.01%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|37.05%
|Cash
|1.99%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|57.12%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|51.99%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|47.37%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|40.03%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|48.23%
|47.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AECHX % Rank
|Technology
|25.37%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|32.08%
|Consumer Cyclical
|22.11%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|3.36%
|Financial Services
|19.82%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|64.68%
|Industrials
|13.46%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|8.67%
|Energy
|4.72%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|42.04%
|Basic Materials
|3.64%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|81.37%
|Healthcare
|3.29%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|61.71%
|Consumer Defense
|3.28%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|88.10%
|Real Estate
|2.69%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|23.42%
|Communication Services
|1.20%
|0.00%
|39.29%
|99.09%
|Utilities
|0.43%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|65.07%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AECHX % Rank
|Non US
|96.70%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|39.15%
|US
|1.31%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|37.61%
|AECHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.39%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|11.17%
|Management Fee
|1.39%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|97.95%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|85.29%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.85%
|N/A
|AECHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|42.86%
|AECHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|AECHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|52.00%
|0.00%
|190.00%
|56.92%
|AECHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AECHX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.04%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|75.32%
|AECHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|AECHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AECHX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.75%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|93.61%
|AECHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 07, 2016
6.15
6.2%
Ribeiro, portfolio vice president and senior portfolio manager, joined American Century in 2006. From August 2005 to December 2005, she was a managing director at Medley Global Advisors LLC. From February 2005 to August 2005, she was an independent consultant for Black Arrow Capital LLC. From April 1998 to November 2001, she was at Citigroup Asset Management and most recently held the title of managing director. She has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Rutgers University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 07, 2016
6.15
6.2%
Sherwin Soo, CFA is a portfolio manager for American Century Investments®. He joined the company in 2011 as an investment analyst. Prior to joining American Century Investments, Mr. Soo was a vice president and securities analyst at Neuberger Berman. Previously, he held roles as an investment manager for HSBC Asset Management and as an analyst for Salomon Brothers. He has a bachelor’s degree from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA from the MIT Sloan School of Management. He is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.46
|13.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...