The fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in securities issued by small cap companies that are located in emerging market countries.The portfolio managers consider small cap companies to include companies that, at the time of purchase, have market capitalizations not greater than the larger of the market capitalization of the largest company in the MSCI Emerging Markets Small Cap Index or $6 billion. As of January 31, 2022 , the total market capitalization of the largest company in the index was $6.6 billion .

The fund considers an emerging market country to be any country other than a developed country. However, the fund generally intends to focus its investments in the subset of emerging markets countries that comprise the MSCI Emerging Markets Small Cap Index. The countries comprising the index will change from time to time, but as of March 9, 2022 include: Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Egypt, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Korea, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mexico, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey and United Arab Emirates. In addition, a portion of the fund’s assets may be invested in frontier markets (emerging market countries at an earlier stage of development).

In determining where a company is located, the portfolio managers will consider various factors, including where the company is headquartered, where the company’s principal operations are located, where a majority of the company’s revenues are derived, where the principal trading market is located and the country in which the company was legally organized. The weight given to each of these factors will vary depending on the circumstances in a given case.