Trending ETFs

AECHX (Mutual Fund)

AECHX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

American Century Emerging Markets Small Cap Fund

AECHX | Fund

$12.49

$9.89 M

1.04%

$0.13

2.39%

Vitals

YTD Return

10.3%

1 yr return

16.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.2%

Net Assets

$9.89 M

Holdings in Top 10

25.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.39%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 52.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

AECHX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.75%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Century Emerging Markets Small Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    American Century Investments
  • Inception Date
    Apr 07, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    1048
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Patricia Ribeiro

Fund Description

The fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in securities issued by small cap companies that are located in emerging market countries.The portfolio managers consider small cap companies to include companies that, at the time of purchase, have market capitalizations not greater than the larger of the market capitalization of the largest company in the MSCI Emerging Markets Small Cap Index or $6 billion. As of January 31, 2022, the total market capitalization of the largest company in the index was $6.6 billion.
The fund considers an emerging market country to be any country other than a developed country. However, the fund generally intends to focus its investments in the subset of emerging markets countries that comprise the MSCI Emerging Markets Small Cap Index. The countries comprising the index will change from time to time, but as of March 9, 2022 include: Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Egypt, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Korea, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mexico, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey and United Arab Emirates. In addition, a portion of the fund’s assets may be invested in frontier markets (emerging market countries at an earlier stage of development).
In determining where a company is located, the portfolio managers will consider various factors, including where the company is headquartered, where the company’s principal operations are located, where a majority of the company’s revenues are derived, where the principal trading market is located and the country in which the company was legally organized. The weight given to each of these factors will vary depending on the circumstances in a given case.
The portfolio managers look for equity securities of companies they believe will increase in value over time, using an investment strategy developed by the fund’s investment advisor. In implementing this strategy, the portfolio managers make their investment decisions based primarily on their analysis of individual companies, rather than on economic forecasts. Management of the fund is based on the belief that, over the long term, stock price movements follow growth in earnings, revenues and/or cash flow. The portfolio managers use a variety of analytical research tools and techniques, including integration of environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) data about issuers to help them make decisions about buying or holding stocks of companies that meet their investment criteria and selling the stocks of companies that do not. Under normal market conditions, the fund’s portfolio managers seek securities of companies whose earnings, revenues or key business fundamentals are not only growing, but growing at an accelerating pace.The fund invests in securities denominated in foreign currencies and in foreign securities that are represented in the U.S. securities markets by American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) or similar depositary arrangements.
Read More

AECHX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AECHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.3% -11.0% 31.2% 55.68%
1 Yr 16.1% -12.4% 30.0% 14.43%
3 Yr -0.2%* -17.4% 12.6% 43.60%
5 Yr -1.2%* -9.8% 36.0% 60.74%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AECHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.6% -50.1% 7.2% 56.71%
2021 2.2% -18.2% 13.6% 13.45%
2020 3.2% -7.2% 79.7% 80.00%
2019 4.7% -4.4% 9.2% 42.55%
2018 -5.0% -7.2% 7.0% 86.89%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AECHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.3% -30.3% 31.2% 53.65%
1 Yr 16.1% -48.9% 30.0% 12.16%
3 Yr -0.2%* -16.6% 12.7% 43.47%
5 Yr -0.5%* -9.8% 36.0% 52.56%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AECHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.6% -50.1% 7.2% 56.71%
2021 2.2% -18.2% 13.6% 13.45%
2020 3.2% -7.2% 79.7% 80.00%
2019 4.7% -4.4% 9.2% 42.55%
2018 -4.3% -7.2% 7.0% 72.95%

NAV & Total Return History

AECHX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AECHX Category Low Category High AECHX % Rank
Net Assets 9.89 M 717 K 102 B 91.82%
Number of Holdings 92 10 6734 55.20%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.62 M 340 K 19.3 B 92.94%
Weighting of Top 10 25.08% 2.8% 71.7% 77.52%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Ecopro BM Co Ltd Ordinary Shares 3.47%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AECHX % Rank
Stocks 		98.01% 0.90% 110.97% 37.05%
Cash 		1.99% -23.67% 20.19% 57.12%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 51.99%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 47.37%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 40.03%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 48.23% 47.95%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AECHX % Rank
Technology 		25.37% 0.00% 47.50% 32.08%
Consumer Cyclical 		22.11% 0.00% 48.94% 3.36%
Financial Services 		19.82% 0.00% 48.86% 64.68%
Industrials 		13.46% 0.00% 43.53% 8.67%
Energy 		4.72% 0.00% 24.80% 42.04%
Basic Materials 		3.64% 0.00% 30.03% 81.37%
Healthcare 		3.29% 0.00% 93.26% 61.71%
Consumer Defense 		3.28% 0.00% 28.13% 88.10%
Real Estate 		2.69% 0.00% 17.15% 23.42%
Communication Services 		1.20% 0.00% 39.29% 99.09%
Utilities 		0.43% 0.00% 39.12% 65.07%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AECHX % Rank
Non US 		96.70% -4.71% 112.57% 39.15%
US 		1.31% -1.60% 104.72% 37.61%

AECHX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AECHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.39% 0.03% 41.06% 11.17%
Management Fee 1.39% 0.00% 2.00% 97.95%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 85.29%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

AECHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 42.86%

Trading Fees

AECHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AECHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 52.00% 0.00% 190.00% 56.92%

AECHX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AECHX Category Low Category High AECHX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.04% 0.00% 12.61% 75.32%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AECHX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AECHX Category Low Category High AECHX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.75% -1.98% 17.62% 93.61%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AECHX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

AECHX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Patricia Ribeiro

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 07, 2016

6.15

6.2%

Ribeiro, portfolio vice president and senior portfolio manager, joined American Century in 2006. From August 2005 to December 2005, she was a managing director at Medley Global Advisors LLC. From February 2005 to August 2005, she was an independent consultant for Black Arrow Capital LLC. From April 1998 to November 2001, she was at Citigroup Asset Management and most recently held the title of managing director. She has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Rutgers University.

Sherwin Soo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 07, 2016

6.15

6.2%

Sherwin Soo, CFA is a portfolio manager for American Century Investments®. He joined the company in 2011 as an investment analyst. Prior to joining American Century Investments, Mr. Soo was a vice president and securities analyst at Neuberger Berman. Previously, he held roles as an investment manager for HSBC Asset Management and as an analyst for Salomon Brothers. He has a bachelor’s degree from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA from the MIT Sloan School of Management. He is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.46 13.42

