Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in fixed income securities. Fixed income securities (also referred to as debt securities) include, but are not limited to, securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government or its agencies, instrumentalities or sponsored corporations; agency mortgage-backed securities; non-agency mortgage-backed securities; commercial mortgage-backed securities; asset-backed securities; foreign and domestic corporate bonds; fixed income securities issued by corporations, governments, government agencies, authorities or instrumentalities and supra-national organizations in foreign countries including emerging markets; restricted securities, including Rule 144A securities (securities that may be sold pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933); preferred securities; securities issued by municipalities; and other securities bearing fixed or variable interest rates of any maturity. Up to 20% of the Fund’s assets may be invested in non-U.S. dollar-denominated instruments. The Fund may hedge against currency risk or interest rate risk by using

forward foreign currency contracts and futures, respectively, or by using other techniques, but it is not required to do so.

The Fund may invest up to 30% of its assets in below investment grade securities (common known as “junk bonds” or “high yield securities”). Below investment grade securities are rated below Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”) or below BBB- by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) or similarly rated by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization, or unrated but determined by Beutel, Goodman & Company Ltd., the subadviser to the Fund (“Beutel Goodman” or the “Subadviser”), to be of comparable credit quality. In cases where the credit ratings agencies have assigned different credit ratings to the same security, the security will be considered to have the higher credit rating. The Fund may continue to hold securities that are downgraded in credit rating subsequent to their purchase if Beutel Goodman believes it would be advantageous to do so.

The Fund intends to invest primarily in bonds with a rating of B or higher by any NRSRO at the time of purchase. The Fund expects that the average credit rating of the Fund’s portfolio will be BBB or above. While the Fund may purchase fixed income securities of any duration, the Fund currently intends to primarily invest in fixed income securities so that the overall duration of the Fund’s portfolio will remain +/- 2 years of the duration of the Fund’s benchmark (the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index), which was 6.78 years as of December 31, 2021. The average duration of fixed income securities in the Fund’s portfolio may, however, be shorter or longer depending on market conditions.

The Subadviser actively manages the Fund’s portfolio using top-down macroeconomic analysis and bottom-up fundamental credit research to determine relative value and build what it views as a high conviction portfolio. A variety of qualitative and quantitative tools are used in the research process. The Subadviser’s data-driven top-down analysis assesses interest rate anticipation (duration), yield curve positioning and sector positioning. Inflation, the political climate, monetary policy and economic activity are among the variables used to determine the overall duration target for the Fund, and the Fund’s maturity structure will be adjusted to reflect the Subadviser’s forecast for interest rates. The Fund’s overall corporate credit positioning and sector selection are determined based on the Subadviser’s economic and interest rate anticipation analysis. In selecting individual securities for the Fund, the Subadviser conducts fundamental credit research that employs, among other things, financial modeling, industry analysis, analysis of regulatory filings, management meetings and credit rating reports. The Subadviser evaluates potential investments based on the following elements: liquidity, transparency, non-cyclicality, financial models, and environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) criteria. The Subadviser uses proprietary risk management tools to manage the Fund’s interest rate risk, yield curve risk, credit risk and liquidity risk.

The Subadviser integrates the analysis of ESG factors as part of the fundamental credit research process used to identify risks and opportunities for potential corporate bond positions as well as its existing holdings for the Fund. Environmental factors

include, but are not limited to, greenhouse gas intensity, reclamation, power generation, carbon offsets and land usage. Governance factors include, but are not limited to, executive compensation, structural complexity, board independence, board compensation and bondholder rights. Social factors include, but are not limited to, diversity, health and safety, human rights, indigenous nations, engagement and community outreach. Consideration of ESG factors is one element of the Subadviser’s investment process. The Subadviser views ESG issues not only as potential sources of risk, but also as opportunities for improvement. ESG-related risk exposure will not therefore preclude an investment, although the Subadviser does not generally expect to make investments where ESG factors make it difficult to accurately assess the value of a business. Beutel Goodman prepares and maintains credit reports for the Fund’s investments and the ESG analysis included in each corporate credit report includes: an overall ESG risk assessment; granular ESG metrics; ESG score peer group benchmarking (using third party data providers such as Sustainalytics and MSCI); listing of ESG strengths and weakness; ESG-related engagement themes; and an ESG scorecard by individual topic. In performing ESG analysis, the Subadviser obtains information from company financial statements and other reports, interviews with company management, investment dealer reports, and data from other third parties. From time to time, the Subadviser may also engage with management regarding ESG matters relevant to the company.